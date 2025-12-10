104 Times A Joke Was So Horrible, People Had To Reward It With An Angry Upvote (New Pics)

Proper dad jokes, the works of Tommy Wiseau, your cousin’s standup comedy Instagram account, some things are so bad they just end up being good in their own special way. Like a car crash, it can be hard to look away at times, so some people go a step further and, helpfully, save and share it all on the internet.
We’ve gathered some of the best posts from a page dedicated to folks who saw a meme so bad, it became good enough to upvote. So brace yourself, if you’re a dad, take notes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The subreddit r/angryupvote is a delightfully specific corner of the internet dedicated to a feeling we’ve all experienced but rarely had a name for until now. It’s a subreddit for memes and jokes that are so bad that you can’t help but give them an upvote in rage and anger at your own disbelief that your soul found it funny.
The concept is beautifully simple and captures something universal about internet humor. You see a terrible pun or a groan-worthy joke, you physically recoil from how awful it is, and yet somehow your finger still clicks that upvote button because deep down, against all your better judgment, it made you laugh.
Since late June of 2019, the subreddit has grown into a rather large community with over 380,000 members, or Angry Voters as the subreddit jokingly calls them, though current estimates suggest the community has grown to nearly half a million users. The moderators even adjusted the “members online” section to show how many people are “throwing tables” at any given moment, which perfectly captures the vibe of the whole operation. You’re not just scrolling through content, you’re actively experiencing emotional turmoil over wordplay.
The genius of r/angryupvote lies in how it codifies a very specific emotional response to humor. This is a sub about when the post makes you angry, but you still upvote it. The content typically features screenshots of terrible jokes followed by someone commenting some variation of “angry upvote” or “take my upvote and leave,” expressing their simultaneous appreciation and disgust. It’s humor about humor, a meta commentary on how jokes that shouldn’t work somehow still do.
The psychology behind why this content resonates with so many people taps into the same mechanisms that make dad jokes universally appealing and universally groan-inducing. Dad jokes work on at least three levels as puns, as anti-humor, and as a kind of weaponized anti-humor. The posts on this group fall squarely into that last category. They’re jokes that seem designed to annoy you, and yet the annoyance itself becomes part of the entertainment. You’re not just laughing at the joke but at your own reaction to it.
Researcher Marc Hye-Knudsen suggests that we can think of dad jokes as a type of anti-humor, or humor derived from violating the norms of humor production itself. When someone tells a joke, you expect a clever or surprising punchline. Dad jokes deliberately subvert that expectation by delivering something so obvious, so predictable, or so painfully constructed that it shouldn’t elicit laughter at all. The fact that it does anyway creates a kind of cognitive dissonance that becomes funny in itself.
Dad jokes are so unfunny that they become funny again, and that paradox is the entire foundation of this group. The subreddit celebrates jokes that have crossed over from bad into a special territory where bad becomes good through sheer audacity. A truly terrible pun delivered with confidence doesn’t just fail as humor, it transcends into a new category of entertainment where failure is the point.
There’s also something deeply relatable about the internal conflict these jokes create. Even the cringiest jokes can make us laugh, which reduces tension, with laughter being a powerful tool for enhancing mental well-being that reduces stress by lowering stress hormones and triggering the release of endorphins. When you encounter content on r/angryupvote, your brain is essentially getting a workout. You recognize the joke is terrible, you feel embarrassed for finding it funny, and yet you laugh anyway because your brain responds to wordplay and surprise even when you consciously know it’s coming.
Puns are surprisingly complex, a kind of sophisticated wordplay that’s ripe with logic and wit, even when they seem stupid on the surface. The posts that end up on r/angryupvote often feature puns so elaborate or unexpected that you have to admire the construction even as you hate yourself for appreciating it. Someone put genuine effort into creating something deliberately awful, and that commitment to the bit is itself worthy of recognition.
The group also serves as a kind of support group for people who can’t help but appreciate terrible humor. By upvoting these posts and commenting about your anger, you’re essentially admitting “yes, I also have terrible taste in jokes and I’m mad about it.” There’s something bonding about shared embarrassment over what makes you laugh. The community aspect transforms individual shame into collective experience, making it okay to enjoy things that definitely shouldn’t be as funny as they are.
The stakes are intentionally low, the emotions are deliberately exaggerated, and the whole thing exists just to make people laugh at the absurdity of their own reactions. It’s humor that’s self-aware enough to know it’s terrible but confident enough not to care, and that combination keeps people coming back for more despite their better judgment.
