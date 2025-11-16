“That Name Is Bad And You Should Feel Bad” Facebook Group Roasts The Parents Who Came Up With These “Unique” Names (30 Posts)

You should be proud of who you are—and that includes embracing your name, however quirky it might be. It’s important to have a good sense of humor and realize that not everyone will ‘get’ your name. Sure, some people might mispronounce it a dozen times, but it’s a part of your identity. Equally as important is a parent’s decision on what to name their child: it’s a moment that will define their future. Because, let’s get real, naming your kid something super unique and weird will likely make their life hell in the playground.

Perhaps it’s best to steer clear of X Æ A-Xii and go for something slightly more down to earth? Maybe adding way too many y’s and ae’s isn’t the way to go? That’s where the ‘That Name Is Bad And You Should Feel Bad’ private Facebook group comes in. A community that’s just shy of 13k members, the name-roasting group gently mocks the parents who choose to give their kids names that seem like they’re from another planet. There’s no room for any insults or criticism of parenting choices here—only light humor.

Scroll down, upvote the posts that made you laugh or confused the heck out of you, and be sure to drop by the comment section when you’re done, Pandas. What’s the strangest name you’ve ever seen or heard ‘in the wild’? Have you ever considered changing your name? Share your experiences with everyone else.

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about choosing baby names, what to do in case your child is bullied, and how to help kids build their own sense of self, so we reached out to parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, a mom who runs the ‘Walking Outside in Slippers’ blog. Scroll down to see what Samantha told us.

#1

Image source: Rebecca Mis

#2

Image source: Jenna Lane, twitter.com

#3

Image source: Michele Van Detti

#4

Image source: Jessica Malone

#5

Image source: Kady Beth Gallagher

#6

Image source: Carley Copeland

#7

Image source: Kristie Samantha Burton

#8

Image source: Emily Haines

#9

Image source: Brandy Muz

#10

Image source: Alondra J Garcia

#11

Image source: Skyy Noelle

#12

Image source: Kayla Binder

#13

Image source: Josephine Alicia Martinez

#14

Image source: Jessica JC

#15

Image source: Grace Morgan

#16

Image source: Group member

#17

Image source: Madi Funn

#18

Image source: Group member

#19

Image source: Katy Alaniz Lpc

#20

Image source: Jessica Valle

#21

Image source: Kady Beth Gallagher

#22

Image source: Brandy Muz

#23

Image source: Dana Frankovich

#24

Image source: Katie Hagen

#25

Image source: Group member

#26

Image source: Denver Quinn

#27

Image source: Minnie Arouf

#28

Image source: Krista Brownell

#29

Image source: Group member

#30

Image source: Ally Judy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
