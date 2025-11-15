Hey Pandas, Those Of You Who Are Single, What Will You Be Doing For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

My single friends, are you going to be salty? Won’t you care, or will you have a good Valentine’s day without a partner?
#1
Me + chocolate + movies + video games
#2
Per Carnovirus rules, I shall stay home with my “mooching dog”. We shall order a large fabulous salad with garlic breadsticks, some luscious Italian creme cake, flavored coffee to be picked up by ourselves. Then we shall dine and remind ourselves of all those we have loved. Indeed, will be a grand fete.
#3
Enjoy my life! Just like every other day!
#4
trying to get the courage to ask my crush and best friend out [im doomed]
#5
Anything I want.
#6
SO my dad goes out to buy donuts the day before, and then my brother and I bring them up to my parents’ room in the morning. 😋🍩 Also, my dad always sets up some cute present for my brother and I (well, and the whole family, but us kids are the ones who really get EXCITED about it!) One year, we got to go see Lego Batman in theaters AND get snacks! (We are very rarely allowed to buy food from the movie theater.) I think most recently, he bought access to the next Doctor Who season we hadn’t seen yet. (We used to not do anything, but my brother and I begged for it, and them my mom decided that since she handles all the other holidays, my dad should run Valentine’s day. It’s pretty fun, and mostly keeps me from being sad and wanting a boyfriend…)
#7
Watching anime and wishing the an characters I simp for were real :'(
#8
I was actually thinking about asking my crush to be my valentine, and tell him I like him. But I can’t decide, should I??????? Help me deciiiiide!!!!!!
#9
Ignoring it like I always do. When you have been single for a long time and have reached a point where you love being single you find it easy to let others enjoy themselves on a day dedicated to romance. That said it would be nice to have a singles day where we can celebrate ourselves. :)
#10
Celebrate it with my friends!
Besides its not all about your crush
#11
My best friend, that broke up recently with her boyfriend and started only now feeling better through fitness and diet will have a beautiful surprise. Me at her door, flowers and a big balloon saying ” I’m in love with your soul”.
#12
I grew up in Europe where it isn’t a big deal like in the US; here it is impossible to ignore. I always made it a family thing when my kids grew up, but now they left the house and I am single. So I have decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day not only by myself, but FOR myself. I will plan a nice dinner, fabulous dessert, a movie, and I might even write a card to myself. I have a lot of mental health issues and have been emotionally abused most of my life; I am in therapy and I am learning to step back and give love and compassion to myself. So I will spend it with the most important person in my life: Myself.
#13
relationships are too complicated and i’m too young. so if ya need me (which you probably don’t) you’ll find me playing minecraft and among us.
#14
call my crush and eat chocolate while crying
#15
Having a girl’s night in with some champagne & wine and some dank sushi!
#16
Truffles. I’m going to be playing truffle roulette with my family and my sister is making BUTTERSCOTCH TRUFFLES cuz I gots a 13 year old sis and her 3 fave things are playing piano, baking, and painting. In that order. Happy Valentine’s Day!
#17
I’ll be shipping myself chocolates to feel like a better person, and watching old movies like, Adventures in Babysitting.
#18
Eating as much chocolate as I can get my hands on
#19
Crying while watching MHA with my BFF and eating chocolate coz I can’t find a girlfriend or boyfriend
#20
Talking to my one and only friend who’s also my crush, and ignoring the fact that its valentines day other than the fact that i get chocolate :)
#21
Thank goodness I won’t have to spend a small fortune on a card and present. I’ve not been a fan of Valentines Day since high school when some git sent me a get well soon card as a “joke”.
#22
Not getting Covid.
#23
I’m planning a long shower painting, my nails its the weekend so I can sleep late, draw all sorts of ideas
#24
Painting and drawing, or possible reading.
#25
Thinking about telling my crush i like her but not actually doing it. Best case scenario she likes me back, but everyone knows i’m gay. that’s only problematic because as progressive as my school is, there are a couple of trash homophobes in my home room and i just can’t deal at 7:45 am. Worst case scenario i don’t have a gf and i still have to deal with the homophobic comments. Also, i’m just not ready quite yet. I’ve only figured out i wasn’t straight recently and it’s all moving really fast.
#26
Spending the day with my dog, as I have for the last consecutive 10 years. After divorcing a lying cheating jerk, I’m fine with just my dog and I. (She’s my 4th Golden Retriever, having lost my third May 2019), and she snuggles better than a person, and loyal when people have been NOT. I’ll get her a new plushy toy, as she loves her “babies”, and we sleep with a bed full of them! No room for a man at this point in my life. Happy V Day everyone, regardless if you celebrate or not!
#27
Me and my friends are doing a secret valentine. We all chose out of a bag who we have and we have to make something homemade but we can have a small something from the store on the side.
#28
The same thing we do every night – try to take over the world!
#29
I’ll be eating a box of discount chocolate on the 15th.
#30
Plop down on the couch with a blanket and my cat Scrabble, watch cheesy movies and eat dinner with my kitty :P
#31
Eat Dairy Milk. (It’s a type of chocolate.)
#32
Sitting in a corner, silently dying inside.
#33
One word, chocolate.
#34
Yakking on the phone, eating candy, reading, playing video games.
So, my usual day, but with more candy XD
#35
sitting in a darkened room and crying
#36
I will be spending some quality time with the washing machine, coffee pot, and praying that all the legos are off the floor before I vacuum.
#37
Mourning the people who died three years ago. That school was really close to mine and my mom’s friend/my singing teacher teaches there
#38
I would steal the couples chocolate and eat the in their loving faces
#39
Watching anime, and reading manga like every other day
#40
I am going to draw my OTP! :D
#41
Loving the world from a distance. With chocolate.
#42
Study. I will be studying, doing my college homework, assignments, and such this Valentine’s Day, same as usual, just with video lectures too.
#43
Chilling with my best friend, watching movies, eating random chocolates that I find in my kitchen
#44
Listen to kpop and watch K-dramas and C-dramas and probs simp on some ppl in the kpop industry or k-drama industry and play some dares with my friends
#45
Animal Crossing, Sweet and cholate overdose and snuggling with my house duck
#46
I am going to go celebrate my little cousins birthday. its the 14 of February. well duh it is. ok im done now.
#47
I will be sleeping or playing minecraft. :)
#48
Demanding Valentine’s Day be removed from this mortal plane. Valentine’s is several kinds of bullshit.
#49
Getting caught up with homework and figuring out when the deadlines are for college related stuff. Also probably hanging out with a friend or two, and buying some nice cheap chocolate like dark chocolate raspberry squares or go an hour out of town to buy some fudge or fried pies for family.
#50
Cry, watch tv, wonder why i’m single, plan world domination, try not be single, cry
#51
i will be getting gifts for my friends then sleep for the rest of the day (because i know I’m not gonna get anything and i would rather sleep than stay awake)
#52
Spamming Stranger Things’s Twitter because it’s been a year since the teaser was released, and that I don’t care about the virus I have nothing to watch.
#53
Lavender Martinis, my technically *ex* bf that I dated (for two weeks) whom I also live with.
It’s fine.
#54
Try to ask my crush out im so scared.
#55
Well I’ll most likely make up a list of what’s wrong with me and why I am single and burn it. Then eat chocolate and cry.
#56
Act like any other day… or maybe think about saint valentines and the gruesome end he encountered, asking myself why in holy hell people celebrate this day.
#57
Playing world of Warcraft with my brother and friends
#58
Doing my homework. And more homework. And even more homework. Because my mom has very high expectations of me, and pretty much everything I do has to be P-E-R-F-E-C-T.
I might call a friend or two.
“cries”
#59
I have 2 cats….. need I say more?
#60
I will be crying because the one person I do like already has a girlfriend
#61
Getting drunk in the bath while watching Dante’s Inferno.
#62
I will be sitting next to a roaring fire , watching TV with my beautiful Dog Shilo curled up beside me. That is al I want and need.
#63
I will be masturdating. Please note the “D” not a “B” though that’s fun too. It’s a lifestyle thing I recommend for anyone regardless of relationship status. Take yourself on a date, eat expensive food, drink what you like and get yourself a safe ride home!
Being a long time sufferer of depression and having been engaged and broken off, on Valentine’s Day I like to remind myself that the relationship I have with myself is extremely important and worth celebrating in style.
#64
Crying in self pity and despair. Also stuffing my face with chocolate.
#65
being a sad gay with my friends who are also sad gays. we will be sad gays together :’)
#66
I am going to wander around my school with a paper sign taped to me saying “I´m single!¨.
#67
i will be faking sick so i dont have to go to school. the equals happiness, fun and no uncomfortable situations
#68
Playing Wow and watching Critical Role with my cat.
#69
Treat myself
#70
I’m going to watch MHA tiktoks and listen to YY’s MHA audios. I’m a lonely piece of crap… and I have no friends, so yeah…
#71
Platonically loving me best friendssssssssssssss. and chocolate.
#72
Making valentines 4 the fam
#73
Fricking watching Twilight, eating popcorn and chocolate and crying because no one wants to be my valentine :D
#74
The same thing I always do wait for it to be over so I can get to 1/2 price candy day.
Been single too long and it depresses me to be told by a made up holiday to love that I am insignificant because I am single.
#75
enjoy my day with my fellow single friends and play video games
#76
Ummmm…. I don’t know if my crush and I are actually dating? Help! Sooo I don’t know. I bet the valentine dance we have every year will get canceled, AGAIN. For the third year, in a row.
#77
Playing Roblox with all of my online besties!
#78
Why do people assume that because someone is single they are looking or need a partner.
When I was married I told my wife every day I loved her I didnt need to be told when to tell her.
#79
#80
Yin joga with the girls.
Maybe bring some treats to them like fruit…
#81
i dont have plans i’ll just watch tv and play video games and play with my dogs
#82
hiding my room and coming out to play overwatch and eat. also hoping no one will tease me about beiing single
#83
I sent valentines rather than holiday cards -that didn’t include my soon to be ex. I guess that’s salty. So happy Valentine’s Day!
Follow Us