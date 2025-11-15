25 Of The Most Devastating Thanksgiving Fails This Year

There are so many things we can be thankful for this year—family, friends and, of course, insane amounts of food. Thanksgiving is a cheerful holiday that’s supposed to be loaded with great conversations with your loved ones and full stomachs. Unfortunately, in real life, the pressure is high. Even if everyone’s in a good mood, if your timing is perfect and the turkey turns out delicious, there’s no way of knowing if bad luck won’t come knocking down your door.

Whether it’s shattered ovens, mashed potatoes scattered all over the living room floor, or awkward first times meeting your partner’s parents, there’s plenty of room for error. To show you just how bad things can get, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious Thanksgiving fails.

After seeing this, you will definitely want to express your gratitude and acknowledge that your own Turkey Day was, in fact, not as bad. Continue scrolling and make sure to leave a comment if things did not go according to plan for you as well.

#1

Image source: bananagrahms

#2

Image source: brookswheelan

#3

Image source: plutokiller

#4

Image source: califortia

#5

Image source: carryymeout

#6

My daughter and I decided to try to make these chocolate covered strawberries that are supposed to look like turkeys. So after breakfast we watched a YouTube video and thought “that looks easy!” “We’ll whip these out in no time.” Well…

Image source: mellow.miniaturist

#7

I’m ready for Black Friday!

Image source: helpmerhondapr

#8

Image source: userctrI

#9

Image source: KariVanHorn

#10

Image source: TheoVon

#11

Something a little alcohol can’t fix…

Image source: roni_ochoa

#12

Image source: nickil0deon

#13

Thanksgiving, a tragic story

Image source: ggt3416

#14

Image source: puffheadedvegan

#15

Image source: cIubmoss

#16

Image source: 3eyesisenough

#17

When you’re only supposed to use 1.5 cups of cake mix and you use the entire box instead

Image source: lo02may

#18

Image source: mollydeez

#19

Image source: afromaterialism

#20

This will be me in about 25-30 years! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Dirty old bird

Image source: raychellerosedesigns

#21

Thankfully, a minor disaster that we recovered from w/o burning the house down. The yams ended up tasting very yummy once we scraped off the burnt marshmallows

Image source: karigraphyphotography

#22

Thankful for many laughs and memories this year

Image source: jennaleigh_itsme

#23

Image source: aschmoker

#24

Image source: OhImGabe

#25

Image source: shyguyshawn

Patrick Penrose
