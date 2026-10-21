“Can You Score 20/20?”: Complete These Common English Expressions To Test Your Skills

Some phrases are so familiar that we barely notice how often we use them. We hear them in conversations, see them in messages, and repeat them without thinking much about what comes next. But what happens when a familiar expression suddenly stops halfway through? Can you recall the missing words instantly, or does your mind go blank when the answer should be obvious?
This quiz is all about those everyday English phrases and sayings that many people recognize but might struggle to finish from memory. Each question gives the beginning of a familiar expression, leaving the rest up to you.
There are 20 phrases to complete, and the challenge is to trust your memory rather than overthink every answer. After all, knowing an expression when someone else says it is one thing; remembering exactly how it ends is another. See how many you can get right, and find out whether your English phrase knowledge is as solid as you think!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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