33 Nature Photos To Make You Reconsider Every Outdoor Plan You Have Ever Made

When folks are told to touch grass, it often means that getting fresh air and going out in nature can be beneficial for their well-being. The thing is that even though the great outdoors is beautiful, it’s also unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes terrifying.
The photos on this list prove that Mother Nature, although amazing, is also capable of so much that we can’t even comprehend. Despite that, you’ve got to decide whether you’re brave enough to venture forth and explore all the creepy things the world has to offer.
#1 I Decided To Take A Picture Of The Sheep In The Evening And Saw This
Image source: MiserableQuit4371
#2 My Sister Spotted This Tree Growing Outside A Retirement Home
Image source: damienslash
#3 Found In A Harbor Where I Live
Image source: Gab-Bel-Awkward-
In the busyness of our modern lives, we’re often so caught up with all of our devices and tasks that we tend to lose sight of all the amazing things the great outdoors has to offer. Research shows that simply being in nature can stimulate the senses and help people feel calm, relaxed, and joyful.
Taking a walk in a green space can be a break from our hectic daily routine and gently prompt us to slow down. It can also make us feel more connected to our surroundings, thereby bringing us back to the present, rather than just doing what we normally do and filling up our lives with empty distractions.
#4 Close Up Of Moth Outside My Window
Image source: No_Reason27
#5 Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed
Image source: 1lousylay
#6 This Shoebill Stork
Image source: RRRandoms
Even though there are so many naturally creepy things happening on land, you’ll be surprised to know that the deep blue holds a lot of secrets as well. Travel experts state that nearly 80% of the ocean still remains unexplored, which is why we’re always surprised when some gigantic creatures pop up to say hi.
This is what happened in the Sea of Japan, when one of the Nomura’s jellyfish, which weighed over 450 pounds, ended up capsizing a ship. It threw all the fishermen into the sea, but luckily they were rescued by another boat and learned not to capture this kind of scary jellyfish in their nets anymore.
#7 My Friend Saw This On Her Front Porch
Image source: Gus_TheAnt
#8 Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Carting Off A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)
Image source: space_monster
#9 The Bared Teeth Of An Emerald Tree Boa
Image source: Ultimategrid
What’s terrifying about the ocean is that the deepest part of it is approximately 36,200 feet (11,033 meters), and a lot of it is in complete darkness. According to educators, as folks go down into its depths, the water’s force can be extremely powerful, nearly 1,100 times the pressure of the air we are used to.
Another scary thing in the ocean is its deep-sea vents that can reach temperatures up to 700° Fahrenheit (371° Celsius). These occur where 2 tectonic plates spread, and magma heats the seawater significantly. What’s even crazier is that these high temperatures can support a unique ecosystem which can include huge tube worms.
#10 Woke Up To Chewing Noises Outside My Tent And Tried To Take A Flash Pic Since I Couldn’t See Anything
Image source: tuesmontotino
#11 Lovecraftian Fungi
Image source: unknown
#12 These Worm(S) I Found Outside
Image source: BlakeCee
Even though nature can be mysterious and horrifying on land and in the sea, you’ve also got to watch out for the skies. That’s in part because of birds like crows, who we otherwise wouldn’t give much attention to. Apparently, studies have found that they can remember faces and hold grudges.
They are intelligent enough to recognize people’s facial characteristics and recall them for up to 5 years. In some cases, if a person has behaved aggressively toward any crow, they will either attack or follow the individual, and, even more shocking, their group members will do the same.
#13 A Plague Of Wasps Taking Over Our Street
Image source: stoatyboy
#14 I Saw A Post Here Before About A Tree Which Was Covered With Web Made By Some Kind Of Larvae. I Was Skeptical About That, Until Today
Image source: devoirz
#15 Huge Nope. That’s My Husband’s Hand For Perspective. This Thing Was Massive. Found In The Woods On The Eastern Shore Of MD
Image source: kb0712
Mother Nature has so much going on that we aren’t even aware of, and some of them are pretty creepy things too. Take, for instance, the crazy virus Toxoplasma gondii, which can infect cats and cause a great deal of harm to humans. This odd parasite can mind-control mice, making them less afraid of felines and therefore more likely to be eaten, which is how the virus spreads.
Toxoplasma gondii can increase the risk of neurological disorders in people by weakening the immune system, but the shocking thing is that it may seem as harmless as the flu at first. Unfortunately, as its symptoms spread, it can cause damage to the brain, eyes, and other internal organs.
#16 A Tree Split In 3 By Lightning
Image source: In-Jail-Out-Soon
#17 Was Playing Video Games When I Heard A Sounds To My Left. Looked Over And Saw This
Image source: JulesGirth
#18 Found This In My Apartment While Living In Japan. They Are Fast
Image source: Saucy_Lemur
If nature’s oceans, trees, crows, and parasites can be spooky to deal with, just think of all the creepy crawlies it has to offer. I mean, the name itself shows just how terrifying they are, and none more worrying than the Acanthaspis petax bug, which hunts ants and then wears the skin of its victims.
This is part of its natural evolutionary adaptation to protect itself from predators, but it can definitely be shocking and weird to think it’s just walking around wearing an ant hoodie. This creepy assassin also uses this system to stealthily meet other ants, which makes it a kind of wolf in sheep’s clothing.
#19 Large (4″ Across) Bug Found Inside Burned Out Redwood Stump
Image source: whopperneck
#20 I Took This Photo When I Visited Chernobyl This Summer
Image source: MesaCityRansom
#21 Found This Little Guy Crawling Around Outside My Friends House
Image source: MrQuicksilver
If the great outdoors is so full of magical but also scary stuff, it makes sense that you should be a bit cautious when going out on adventures. Experts explain that the best thing you can do is to research any place that you’re going to, so that you can steer clear of any difficult spots and stick to the green and lush areas.
It’s also essential not to just touch and interact with all wildlife and plants willy-nilly unless you have a guide or someone knowledgeable present. This is because some greenery can be toxic or cause a rash, and some animals may become aggressive. That’s why you should be respectful of every place you visit and stick to known paths.
#22 Found This Outside After A Recent Storm
Image source: Thehitman13
#23 Saw This Monster On The River A Few Weekends Ago. It Was Over 4ft. Game Warden Told Us We Will Probably Never See One That Big In The Wild Again
Image source: Alkombsbforgf
#24 Wasp Nest, Brazil
Image source: sverdrupian
The world is full of incredible nature and beautiful spots that you absolutely must see, but now you’ve probably realized that there are scary things it’s hiding as well. That being said, you can benefit a lot from being an explorer, and then do share all the cool and creepy things you’ve learned about Mother Nature with us.
We’d also love to know if you’ve come across any terrifying things in the great outdoors. Do share them with us in the comments below.
#25 Wolfie And Its Eggs
Image source: chunk_norris
#26 Bees. Natures Sign Of Nope
Image source: Rezarector
#27 When You Go Camping And Some Insects Come To Joy With You
Image source: Sati Jetasith
#28 Trees In My Front Yard Were Covered In Black Stuff. Upon Further Inspection, I Saw That They Were Insects. Never Seen Insects Like Them Before
Image source: Cpt_Fabulous
#29 After Going On A Walk, I Was Horrified To Find That I Was Covered With Tiny Ticks. Stay Safe Out There
Image source: bgenter3
#30 Found This On Facebook, Claimed To Be A Cottonmouth
Image source: NotTheMarmot
#31 Heard Some Strange Rustling Behind A Wood Panel In My Doorframe
Image source: mmyers077
#32 There Was Like A Ant Reunion Outside My House
Image source: Eastview10
#33 I Was Walking In The Forest And Saw This Tree. Gave Me A Mini Heartattack
Image source: thepandabro
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