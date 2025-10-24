96 Jobs That Should Pay More Based On These Creepy And Unsettling Photos That Workers Took (New Pics)

Unfortunately, it’s extremely common to be stressed out at work. Whether you’re always on a tight deadline, your boss is breathing down your neck every day or your colleagues love to sabotage you, your workday probably isn’t going to be pleasant if you’re just trying to avoid getting fired. But one thing you should never have to worry about while on the clock is whether or not you’ll make it out alive.
Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of the most terrifying photos people have taken while working. From operations on dangerous animals to warnings that one wrong move could cost workers their lives, these photos might totally creep you out, pandas. So good luck making it through this list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you appreciate your mundane office job more than ever before!
#1 414-Pound Gorilla On The Exam Table
Image source: Surgeox
#2 A Bear Wakes From Hibernation During A Routine Collar Check
Image source: inni0n
#3 Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland
Image source: fyflate89
#4 This Sign Outside A Construction Area
Image source: Garcoon
#5 This Has To Be A First. A Firefighter Gives Mouth-To-Mouth To A Snake Suffering From Smoke Inhalation And Saves Its Life
Image source: XxJessusxX
#6 Coast Guard Coming Out Of Manasqan Inlet Early This Week
Image source: diasehstahwstaht
#7 When Water Buffalo Are Part Of The Brazilian Police Force
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#8 Divers Beneath An Oil Rig
Image source: nsfwdreamer
#9 Amazon Won’t Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These “Motivational” Messages All Day Long
Image source: Forest_of_Mirrors
#10 Hippo Dentist At Work
Image source: j_curic_5
#11 Another Day At Work, Pretending I`m An Astronaut
Image source: HannahAquanaut
#12 A Door I Work Beside At Night
Image source: WalkerVingamedev
#13 The Smoke Column From A Wildland Fire I Worked
Image source: LAZERLUKE
#14 I Work In A Stephen King Novel
Image source: SpellHorror3289
#15 Two Fishermen In Australia Have Caught A Bizarre “Doomsday Fish” That Looks Like A Demonic Horse
Image source: WhattheDuck9
#16 Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site
Image source: MetaKnowing
#17 This Rabbit Having Dental Work Creeped Me Out
Image source: k90de
#18 I Jump Every Time I Walk By This At Work
Image source: wudelhoven
#19 Just A Few Pictures Of Me On The Wind Turbine Job In Jeffers, MN
Image source: proglysergic
#20 Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear
Image source: DrBreveStule
#21 Out Of This World
Image source: memezzer
#22 That One Night I Worked As A Security Guard At This Weird Pizza Place
Image source: awjeezrickyaknow
#23 Noble Globetrotter 2 Reported To Have Suffered Damage And Taken On Water During Hurrcaine Ida. Having Worked On Boats This Scares Me More Than Any Storm Did
Image source: Rideintobattle
#24 I’m Not Sure If This Qualifies For Megalophobia, Ascending One Massive Tree To Work In Another. We Don’t Get Many Large Trees In The UK, But There Are A Couple Of Giants Here And There
Image source: Frubbit
#25 My View Of My Beloved Coworker Coming To Assist Me At My Night Job
Image source: noodleisacat
#26 Found This When I Walked Into The Stock Room At My Work
Image source: mboy601
#27 I’ve Seen Plenty Of Weird Things Come In To The Goodwill I Work At. This Takes The Cake As The Creepiest
Image source: ridinretro1973
#28 Removing A Giant Hornets Nest
Image source: BreakfastTop6899
#29 My Workplace At The North Sea
Image source: Martinvims
#30 Now That Is A Serious Wave
Image source: Roger_Weston
#31 View From My Office On The Oil Rig
Image source: WesternCanadian
#32 Cod Fishing
Image source: IAmAlaskan
#33 I Work At A Movie Theater. I Think One Of The Jurassic World Actors Came To Say Hi
Image source: Bin-o-Refrigerators
#34 Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There
Image source: t3chnick
#35 Was Doing Electrical Work At A Hairstylist Convention And Walked Into The Wrong Door. There Was Fuzzy Classical Music On The Radio
Image source: Image_of_glass_man
#36 Alone At Work, Passed By This Room And Nearly Got A Heart Attack. It’s An Old Military Barrack That’s Now Being Partly Used As A Daycare
Image source: kapsura
#37 I Work As A Student Dive Technician For My University, Here Are Some Pictures I Took While At Work. Here Is Our Current Manifold, This Structure Is Nearly 20ft Tall
If I could get a sound recording underwater while the wave maker is running I could make it even worse. Best I can describe it is like this: loud mechanical bangs and moans completely surrounding you. Plus due to the way sound propagates underwater you can’t really tell where it’s coming from, makes it really fun.
Image source: CaptainBenHawkeye
#38 My Job Involves Exploring A Lot Of Liminal Spaces. These Are Pics From My Latest Site Visit
I design fire alarm systems. I have to scope out a lot of older buildings that we have little information about. I first got my foot in the door by being proficient with Autocad.
Image source: Sketch_Crush
#39 My Brother Sent Me This Picture Of Him At Work. He Is Phd Student In Marine Biology, Works As An Assistant Professor Part Time, His Plan Is To Become A Professor Eventually
Image source: MessyGuy01
#40 The Job Supervisor Was Holding The Ladder
Image source: benfolderon
#41 POV, You Found The Pond At My Work (Underground Mine). The Ceiling Is 60 Feet From The Water, And The Water Is 50 Feet Deep. It’s Crystal Clear
Image source: Shansman115
#42 Had To Use The Employees’ Bathroom At My New Job. Didn’t Notice This Until The 3rd Day In
Image source: The104Skinney
#43 Working 2000ft Above The Ground
Image source: According_South_2500
#44 The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job
Image source: toad_goblin
#45 Medical Mannequin I Worked With Today
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Metal Can Sneak Into Your Eye From Grinding, Even With Safety Glasses. Wear Goggles If Possible. Black Dot On The Right Of My Eye Is Getting Tweezered Out In 2 Hours
Image source: dayoffmusician
#47 Longways Down
Image source: memezzer
#48 This Photographer Is Playing A Fight Or Flight Game With Polar Bear
Image source: snappy_barrister
#49 How I Get From The Taxi To My Jobsite
Image source: Johnny_Mac66
#50 The View From An Oil Rig In The Gulf Of Mexico During Tropical Storm Barry
Image source: reddit.com
#51 We Lost Power At Work Yesterday. Not One Dog Was Barking
Image source: Xbabydollx
#52 Took This At Work Yesterday. It’s The Coupling Chamber At A Dam
Image source: electricabo
#53 Chicken Freezer I Work In
Image source: Sir_doggy
#54 I Took This A Few Years Ago At One Of My Job Sites
Image source: juangq
#55 Guy Turns Off Malfunctioning Flamethrower
Image source: OldManCleaning
#56 Next Time You Moan About The Price Of Your Fish Remember This
Image source: PvtMeatFace
#57 I Work At My Old School As A Janitor And Work Normally When There’s No One Else In The School With Me
Image source: smile-dummie
#58 14 Years Working Offshore. I Worked As A Deluge Testing Engineer For A Fire Suppression Company (Still Do, But Onshore For The Last 3 Years)
Image source: Stuntm4nMik3
#59 Found A Hole Behind Some Shelves At Work That Leads To Underground Tunnels
Image source: fetuscarnitas
#60 This Guy
Image source: StrikingStation3756
#61 Jumbled Wax Figures With Bags Over Their Heads At My Place Of Work
Image source: golden_blaze
#62 This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I’m Being Watched
Image source: LordEldritchia
#63 Doai Station In Japan
Image source: Maya-kardash
#64 Wind Turbine Foundation Pour With Tb130 Telebelts
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Checking Signs Like This Is A Decent Part Of My Job
Image source: Killerwill9000
#66 How Safe Is This?
Image source: Background-Dog8192
#67 Updating Power Line
Image source: pun420
#68 What I Find At 3am When I Come To Work
Image source: Brian728
#69 This Door In The Basement Where I Work
Image source: bnrshrnkr
#70 My Cousin Runs Logistics For A Petroleum Company In Fort Mcmurray, Alberta. She Travels Roads Like This Between Job Sites Multiple Times Per Week
Image source: wadems
#71 Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus
Image source: Intelligent_Tub
#72 Night Shift At An Art Museum
Image source: ExchangeInevitable
#73 The Walk In Oven At The Bakery I Work At
Image source: Every-Lawyer-9706
#74 Something About The Idea That There’s A Paralyzed Person Behind The Robot’s Lifeless Eyes Is Oddly Terrifying
Image source: tepalvant
#75 This Industrial Washing Machine At My Job
Image source: ScRuBlOrD95
#76 Just Started A New Manufacturing Job
Image source: das065
#77 Just Another Day In The Hole. 2100 Ft To Be Exact
Image source: Stony_1987
#78 Installing A Glass Rail On Every Floor
Image source: gamy_prophecy04
#79 Crack In The Foundation/Wall Of The Basement Of The Building I Work At
Image source: p24p1
#80 Power Went Out In The Hangar At Work
Image source: goblinwitch95
#81 I Work At A Really Old Cinema Complex And I Found This Abandoned Area In The Projection Room
Image source: g3mm4
#82 The Aquarium I Used To Work For Host Catering Events, This Is One Of The Halls They Use
Image source: meechy318
#83 My Fiance Send Me This, He Works As A Wind Turbine Techican
Image source: commanderConquerer
#84 I Work In A Courthouse At Night. I’ve Been In Every Room Except This One. I Have No Idea What’s In Here
It’s down a back stairway and is at the basement level. it doesn’t seem to attach to the main basement, because its in the other direction. in fact, this door is on the outer wall of the building, which means whatever offshoot behind here was specifically built for its own purpose. its an extension of the building but underground.
a few floors up, there’s an old sign painted on a door that says “to subway”. there has never been a subway here, I think the closest subway to me is more than 3 hours away.
Image source: burritosandblunts
#85 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak
Image source: nikanj0
#86 My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo
Image source: _boomknife_
#87 Oil Well Drilling Looks Absurdly Dangerous
Image source: solateor
#88 Protecting High Tension Wires With Harness
Image source: setsuid
#89 I’m A Plumber. I Had To Open Up A Customer’s Wall To Do Some Work And Found This
Image source: Bfizzle62
#90 The Path I Walk To Go To Work
Image source: pakkmann666
#91 Saw This Door At Work And Wanted To Open It So Badly. Not Just Locked, But Barred Shut
Image source: CatDadMilhouse
#92 The Basement At Work
Image source: VV935
#93 My View As I Walk Into My Night Cleaning Job
Image source: noodleisacat
#94 Working One Of My Job Sites To Remove 1000-Feet Of PACM
Image source: ZombieLeftist
#95 This Isn’t Safe Right?
Image source: LuckyLogan_2004
#96 Not The Sign You Want To See At The Start Of A Job
Image source: Glass-Ebb9867
