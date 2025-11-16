40 Times Architects Failed To Consider Basic Functionality And Got Called Out On This Online Group

Some buildings are like terrible accidents—you can’t help but feel bad looking at them, yet can’t seem to turn your eyes away either. Whether it’s the unfortunate design or the toll time has taken on them, such constructions rarely fail to catch one’s attention.

Unsurprisingly, there is an entire subreddit devoted to this type of eyesores. Members of the ‘Shitty Building Porn‘ community share images of buildings gone wrong, which add up to quite an impressive (sadly, not in a positive way) collection. We have found some of the most peculiar examples for you to browse that show just how important certain architectural decisions are.

#1 [terrible] Building In Philadelphia

Image source: nibbaids

#2 [terrible] Thin Building, Egypt

Image source: sherif-khattab

#3 I’m On The 9th Floor You Can’t Miss It! [kuwait]

Image source: _madlib_

#4 Horrible Attempt At Re-Creating The Nice Architecture Of An Older Building

Image source: Fergaberg

#5 Mirador Building In Madrid

Image source: Skafos_

#6 Elephant Building In Bangkok

Image source: imgur

#7 Selfridges Department Store In England

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Federal Building In San Fransisco

Image source: imgur.com

#9 Antilia In India (Personal Home)

Image source: Skafos_

#10 Upside-Down Building

Image source: Skafos_

#11 Markus Bahlmann – Macau Old Residential Building

Image source: Common-Alfalfa-8588

#12 This Ugly House In Mill Basin, Brooklyn

Image source: nibbaids

#13 Kaden Tower In Kentucky

Image source: Skafos_

#14 The Rock In New Zealand

Image source: Skafos_

#15 Grand Lisboa Hotel In Macau

Image source: Skafos_

#16 House Of Soviets In Kaliningrad

Image source: UglyFatBaldandSmelly

#17 Dome Home Near The Gulf

Image source: reddit.com

#18 First World Hotel In Malaysia

Image source: Skafos_

#19 Gateway To A Residential Neighborhood In Poland

Image source: tupungato

#20 Verizon Building NYC

Image source: UglyFatBaldandSmelly

#21 National Library In Buenos Aires, Argentina

Image source: Skafos_

#22 The 800 – Louisville, Ky

Image source: WBLO

#23 Landmark Theater In England

Image source: Skafos_

#24 Another Railway Station In Estonia

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Majesty Building – Orlando

Image source: kylepianoman

#26 Brand New Homes In Shorewood, Illinois

Image source: ArrantPariah

#27 Toys R Us – Battle Creek, Mi

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Beautiful Skycraper In Krakow, Poland

Image source: zbrojny120

#29 Some Ugly Building In Athens, Greece

Image source: Coffeetablez

#30 Part Of A Cookie Cutter Housing Development Project, So There Are 40 Others Like This. (Non-Us)

Image source: AvgGuy100

