40 Times Architects Failed To Consider Basic Functionality And Got Called Out On This Online Group

Some buildings are like terrible accidents—you can’t help but feel bad looking at them, yet can’t seem to turn your eyes away either. Whether it’s the unfortunate design or the toll time has taken on them, such constructions rarely fail to catch one’s attention.
Unsurprisingly, there is an entire subreddit devoted to this type of eyesores. Members of the ‘Shitty Building Porn‘ community share images of buildings gone wrong, which add up to quite an impressive (sadly, not in a positive way) collection. We have found some of the most peculiar examples for you to browse that show just how important certain architectural decisions are.
#1 [terrible] Building In Philadelphia
Image source: nibbaids
#2 [terrible] Thin Building, Egypt
Image source: sherif-khattab
#3 I’m On The 9th Floor You Can’t Miss It! [kuwait]
Image source: _madlib_
#4 Horrible Attempt At Re-Creating The Nice Architecture Of An Older Building
Image source: Fergaberg
#5 Mirador Building In Madrid
Image source: Skafos_
#6 Elephant Building In Bangkok
Image source: imgur
#7 Selfridges Department Store In England
Image source: imgur.com
#8 Federal Building In San Fransisco
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Antilia In India (Personal Home)
Image source: Skafos_
#10 Upside-Down Building
Image source: Skafos_
#11 Markus Bahlmann – Macau Old Residential Building
Image source: Common-Alfalfa-8588
#12 This Ugly House In Mill Basin, Brooklyn
Image source: nibbaids
#13 Kaden Tower In Kentucky
Image source: Skafos_
#14 The Rock In New Zealand
Image source: Skafos_
#15 Grand Lisboa Hotel In Macau
Image source: Skafos_
#16 House Of Soviets In Kaliningrad
Image source: UglyFatBaldandSmelly
#17 Dome Home Near The Gulf
Image source: reddit.com
#18 First World Hotel In Malaysia
Image source: Skafos_
#19 Gateway To A Residential Neighborhood In Poland
Image source: tupungato
#20 Verizon Building NYC
Image source: UglyFatBaldandSmelly
#21 National Library In Buenos Aires, Argentina
Image source: Skafos_
#22 The 800 – Louisville, Ky
Image source: WBLO
#23 Landmark Theater In England
Image source: Skafos_
#24 Another Railway Station In Estonia
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Majesty Building – Orlando
Image source: kylepianoman
#26 Brand New Homes In Shorewood, Illinois
Image source: ArrantPariah
#27 Toys R Us – Battle Creek, Mi
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Beautiful Skycraper In Krakow, Poland
Image source: zbrojny120
#29 Some Ugly Building In Athens, Greece
Image source: Coffeetablez
#30 Part Of A Cookie Cutter Housing Development Project, So There Are 40 Others Like This. (Non-Us)
Image source: AvgGuy100
