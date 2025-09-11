76 Times Landlords Were So Horrible, Renters Wanted To Run Away (New Pics)

Several key factors come into play when looking for a place to rent. Among them are the place itself and how it accommodates your lifestyle, the monthly payment, and the landlord you’ll be dealing with.
If you’re lucky, you’ll have a landlord who is understanding about your needs and would actually put in the effort to make life easy for you. But of course, life isn’t always perfect like that.
These tenants would know, and they are rightly shaming the horrible landlords who made renting a nightmarish experience for them. If you’ve been in a similar situation, this list likely resonates with you.
#1 My Landlord Gave Me My 30-Day Notice
My landlord was caught creeping without my consent or knowledge and when I confronted her about it she gave me a 30d notice to move out. How can I legally be the most ANNOYING tenant ever in the next 28 days?
Image source: zia_ohlala
#2 Sludge? No One Else Complained
Image source: samsutliff
#3 I’ve Been Trying To Figure Out How To Turn On This Vent In My Bathroom. Turns Out It’s Fake. It’s Just A Vent Glued To The Ceiling
Image source: CynderMizuki
#4 My Landlord Is Telling Me I Left My Apartment “Dirty” And Is Planning To Withhold Some Of My Deposit. These Are Pics I Took Right Before I Left
Am I delusional, or is my landlord?
Image source: Distinct_Morning_607
#5 Landlord Said Bay 4 Is My Designated Parking Spot
Image source: reddit.com
#6 My Landlord Wanted Me To Lie To The County
I live in New York State. I just signed a one-year lease in November. When I first toured the apartment in October, I told the landlord that I’d be receiving assistance from the county to go towards rent. She asked how much and said she’d prefer the remaining amount that I’d pay be in cash.
I had to submit a landlord statement, but when my landlord sent it back to me, she reported that I pay $500 a month in rent. My lease states rent is $950 a month, and that’s what I’ve paid for November and December. When I first told her I needed a landlord statement, she mentioned wanting to report $500, and I told her I didn’t know how the process worked, but that I do need assistance from the county and don’t want to jeopardize the amount I could receive. I submitted the statement and a copy of my lease to the county office and called to make them aware of the discrepancy.
Almost immediately, my landlord reached out. I’m anxious, worrying about my landlord now being retaliatory towards me about this. I don’t understand her motive for wanting to underreport, and I just didn’t want to get in trouble with the county, and I could really use all the assistance I can get right now.
Image source: icedlemonloaf
#7 Landlords Are Charging Us A “Tenant Benefits Package Fee”. No Explanation, No Additional Service Given
Apparently, my roommate said it’s to “cover maintenance” – you mean the service they’re supposed to provide by law anyway?
Image source: hey-its-harp
#8 My Landlord’s Response When Asked About A Potential Black Mold Issue
I’ve had issues with my landlord before. There was an instance where I have asked them to put in air filters in the vents because dust and lint was getting into our rooms, my room was “hazy” and I’m finding “black dust in my tissues”. I was told “to check for COVID” by my landlord.
Image source: bamkats
#9 That’s A Good Way To Disappear
Image source: alyssaknix
#10 The Rock Was Doing All The Work
Image source: carcarrigan
#11 My Landlord Said The New Dryer Is “A Little Small” But Manageable
Image source: drspits
#12 I’m Sitting At A 24-Hour Diner, Unsure If I Should Go Home, Or Call The Cops, Or What
If I’m literally overreacting here. I escaped an abusive relationship 2 months ago, left with basically nothing except a little bit of savings, no job, nada. I luckily (at the time) found this place online. I’ve been a loner since my relationship; he basically destroyed my self-esteem, body, and mind. I no longer have any friends, the few I did never reply to my texts anymore. I am literally starting from zero again. The point is, I found this spot online, met the landlord, who also lives in the house, and we clicked. He let me rent it for cheap, while I found a job, which I still haven’t secured yet, hence my hesitance to leave.. but this is freaking me out. He’s been subtly hinting that he likes me, etc… always knocking on my door, or letting himself in and jumping into bed with me, complaining about his day.. This guy is 60ish years old, I just assumed he’s lonely and bored, and again, I was super appreciative to be able to live here for so cheap. This all went down yesterday. I drank the tea because, honestly, he’d made me tea like 30 times before. I didn’t think anything of it, because I’m an idiot. I literally slept for like 13 hours…and woke up to these texts. I politely excused myself from the house and have been walking around the town and hanging out at this diner for the entire day, trying to mentally figure out how to proceed. I feel sick. Physically. I’ve vomited three times already. I didn’t feel sick before bed. My legs hurt, my chest hurts, and I have some bruising on my arms that I didn’t notice until today. Am I overreacting by thinking he did something? It feels like everything is pointing to yes. I’m afraid to report it, since the cops barely helped last time and basically judged me for coming to them too late after years of issues with my partner… I’m scared and confused.
Image source: Strong_Use3048
#13 Landlord Had The Front Door Replaced A Month Ago And “Almost” Finished The Job
Image source: screamingcolor89
#14 When Your Landlord Is Dumb
How do you handle it? I asked my landlord to text my husband instead of me, maybe 10x, because I was getting very close to responding with what I wanted to say instead of what I should say. We have paid on time or early for the two years we have lived here, not asked for anything, and have been very accommodating to his inability to remember to give 24 hours’ notice. Additionally we have been very accommodating to a sale of the entire building. Sharing just because this is a great snapshot of our interactions. Today is Sunday, btw. Also, I haven’t responded to any texts he has sent to this number for a year now.
Image source: hrnigntmare
#15 Landlord Kicked In My Door When I Was Out Of Town
Moved my stuff into my sublease and then had to go out of town and came back to find out that the landlord had kicked in my front door, not notified me about it, and left it completely unlocked with all my stuff in the room. I’m at a loss.
Image source: sammagz
#16 My Landlord Is Selling And Is Asking A Lot Of Us
My landlord is selling all of their properties and is moving very fast. I was uncomfortable with pictures, but now they want to do walk walk-through showing while we still fully occupy the house. Is this normal? What can I do to protect my privacy? I don’t want to block the sale, but I don’t want strangers walking through my home either.
Image source: jebusv2
#17 Landlord Says This Is An Acceptable Temp Difference
I need to know if I have any rights as a tenant in Texas against a landlord out of Jersey. She says this is an acceptable temperature difference in my bedroom. My AC simply can’t keep up with the Texas heat, and we even bought a window unit because she refused to acknowledge the fact that the house is constantly 80°. She says 20° less is the parameter. Well, I say you come try to sleep when it’s 81°.
Image source: tiredoftheweather
#18 One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other
Image source: MikMinaj
#19 What Are These Hooded Statues/Figures My Landlord Left In My Apartment?
Moving into a new apartment this week. Wtf are these statues my landlord has placed on the fireplace? I’m creeped out and I’m scared to remove them.
Image source: LavenderrSun
#20 The Landlord Decided That We Didn’t Need A Backyard Anymore
Image source: i_dont_know_you_dude
#21 Landlord’s “Tree Surgeon” Broke My Rear Windshield With A Throw Bag
You can see the dead tree in front of the Subaru.
The tree hasn’t been taken care of for a while, sent two requests for it to be removed (just over a month of waiting). Finally, after the second maintenance request, the landlord’s go-to tree surgeon just came to say, “Yeah, I reported this three years ago, I’ll rope it down”. Ten minutes later, my windshield is gone.
As for why I didn’t move it before? The car can’t start, and he insisted that we didn’t need to move it – to wait until he actually starts to get it taken down. The head gaskets are blown, the battery is dead, so we started to charge the battery just after he called. Seems as though we should’ve neutral pushed it…
Image source: borjunkice
#22 Landlord Said I Left The Apartment Nasty And Never Cleaned (Texas)
It’s a 1-bedroom. Lived there 3 years, he did a walk-in with me, complained about nothing.im fine with the 250 cleaning, but aft a sec without me he said I damaged the place and when I said I would sue for the extra taken, said he went back & now says if i do, will charge 1500 for messed up counter and few nail holes from pics.
Image source: ineedapasswrd
#23 My Landlord Offered Me A “Proposal” After I Asked If The Hotel Employees Would Stop Trashing The Yard (Ca)
I’ve been renting a studio apartment on a hotel property for five years. My landlord has raised my rent five times, twice in one year, and the other times have been more than 10% of the previous year’s rent. The last time he tried to raise my rent, I told him I wanted a bunch of stuff fixed, like a place to throw away my garbage, smoke detectors, central heat and air, and a full fridge. Some of these things are deemed “unlivable in California. After I asked him to ask the people at the hotel to stop trashing the courtyard, he sent this proposal, which sounds like a soft eviction notice to me. I live with my girlfriend, and have most of the receipts for staying here. We have two kittens, and I don’t know what to do. Apartments are super expensive here, and I don’t know if they would let us bring both kittens. Any advice would be immensely helpful.
Image source: HandofDOOM708
#24 What Should I Expect? South FL 2 Months Left On Lease
Image source: AlfalfaMaterial1141
#25 Landlord Covered My Windows With Plastic
I was shocked when I came home from work and saw plastic covering every window in my apartment. I reached out to the property management, and they told me it was for “waterproofing” the building. Asked for a date when it would be removed, and they said they “weren’t sure”. It’s cutting off ventilation, and I’m having to run my AC in 70-degree weather because it’s almost 80 degrees in my apartment with this plastic on. I asked if they would subsidize a portion of my electric bills since I will be needing to run the AC, which they said they would “get back to me about,” but of course, they didn’t. Just wondering what the legality of this is, and if there are any suggestions on how to remove it from my second-story window if it comes to that. I have tried popping out my window screen, but for some reason, it’s very difficult. I’m also currently sick, so I need proper ventilation in my apartment, and it would be nice for my mental health to be able to see out of my windows.
Image source: ResidentCaterpillar
#26 Former Landlord Found A Remaining Balance 3 Years Late
Today I received this email from a former landlord’s property management stating I have a past due balance of about $50. It’s an inconsequential amount of money for me now, but my issue is that I moved out at the start of February 2022… So almost 3 years ago. This is the first I’ve heard of any remaining balance. I have no qualms paying a legitimate charge, but if I don’t legally have to, then I’d obviously rather not. I have no plans to rent from them in the future, so if this “burns a bridge”, then so be it.
I haven’t asked for specific details yet because I’m worried that asking for details will be considered “acknowledging” the debt, which may or may not be legitimate. I’m not sure what the charges could be for – I left the place in IMMACULATE condition since it was my first time renting and I’d heard the horror stories of how nit-picky some landlords can be. They still didn’t return my security deposit, but I was so naive at the time that I thought they were allowed to just keep it. So that’s on me, but I’m over it at this point.
So my questions are: Does asking for details count as me acknowledging the debt, even if it is not legitimate? If it is legitimate, is there any sort of statute of limitations that would preclude them from legally collecting? Thanks in advance.
Image source: DrWollyNips
#27 Did I Rust This Pipe? My Landlord Claims I Did
My landlord is claiming that this pipe rusting, though, is “user error” and trying to charge me for the repair. I can’t see how I’m living in a house for about 2 years and a pipe is rusting, without it being maintained prior to my moving in. I do not use any chemicals in the drain besides soap. Could I possibly be responsible for the damage?
Image source: Adventurous-Web-8438
#28 Landlord Sent Us Bill For Clogged Sewer
We live in a row of 4 townhouses in Pennsylvania.
On 11/8, around 7PM, I went down to our garage and found the floor drain backing up raw sewage. I immediately called the emergency number and within a few minutes, the on-call maintenance called me back. After going back and forth with him for a while, he had a plumbing company call me, but they couldn’t come out until the next morning. I wasn’t pleased with this because there was raw sewage everywhere, on our clothes (washer and dryer are in the garage), etc.
He also told me this wasn’t the first time this has happened in our row of apartments, the last time it was 2 apartments farther from the main line. After getting there in the morning, the plumbers immediately went to the outside clean out and snaked towards the main line, and said they found a clog around 44ft out. Problem fixed!
Fast forward 2 weeks, and I get this bill in an email for a clogged sewer (2nd photo). Luckily, I was smart enough to ask the plumbers for a statement with the date and explanation. My question is, how can they expect me to pay for the bill when 1. There are 3 other apartments on the same sewer line, and 2. I just so happened to be the one who called it in, because my neighbors who are closer to the clog weren’t home at the time.
Am I correct in thinking this is in no way my responsibility, and I should not pay this? I emailed my property manager, but haven’t received a response yet.
Image source: TheHideoutDev
#29 Landlord Said Any Realtor Can Enter At Anytime (Tx)
The landlord said that any realtor can enter at anytime to show the house. We will be out at the end of the month, in 3 weeks. The reason we want to be here whenever the house is being shown is that we have dogs. Both dogs bark, but one will bite if a stranger comes into the house. Please tell me that there is a misunderstanding and that nobody is going to enter our home without warning. I put the note on the lockbox. Any advice on how to go about this situation is appreciated.
Image source: LamarNoDavis
#30 That Is A Really Random Excuse
Image source: offgridteacher
#31 Paid AUD $544 Because Landlord Made An Error
Got locked out after the keycard stopped working because the landlord didn’t update the rental period. After contacting the landlord at 6 pm, they asked me to find a locksmith at my own expense for a mistake they had made.
Image source: normanlzx
#32 Landlord Says Hes Not Responsible For The Huge Chunk Of Our Roof That Blew Off In January
We lost a panel that makes up about 25% of the roof covering our patio during heavy winds in January. Put a maintenance request in right away, haven’t heard anything in months. Yesterday, the landlord canceled the request, saying it’s “a greenhouse”, so if we want it fixed, we have to fix it ourselves.
Because the rain always comes with winds, about 60% of the patio is completely soaked every time it rains, and there are no other measures to direct water toward the edge, so it just pools and spreads even further. I’ve got laundry that can’t go in the dryer, and now I can’t dry it outside for a third of the year either.
Image source: yourbaconess
#33 My Landlords “Solution” To Broken Kitchen Tiles
It’s not even cut properly, and the corners are already coming off…
Image source: Gur3665
#34 Landlord Painted A Penny To The Window Ledge
Image source: raynsuch
#35 Landlord Didn’t Care Much
Image source: DeFrenteComMahi
#36 (NY) I Believe My Landlord Is Evicting Me In Retaliation
I noticed that someone was in my apartment last weekend while I wasn’t home. I went into my basement and saw something’s slightly moved and it freaked me out. Later that day I was at my dad’s for dinner and mentioned it to him. He knows my landlord. On Tuesday he called my dad and said he needed to access my apartment again and my dad told him to call me as I’m the tenant. He yelled at my dad and hung up on him. He then called me and yelled at me while I was at work and hung up on me. He had never spoken to me about entering the apartment so I was caught off guard. These are all the texts between us. He came by to collect rent today for the other tenants. I saw his car and went out to greet him. He saw me, I said good morning, and he immediately said goodbye to the other tenant, got in his car, and drove away without a word to me. I tried to smooth things over the best I could but I had to resort to saying what he’s doing is illegal. Now he wants to evict me immediately. What can I do?
Image source: THROWRA-HelpNY
#37 Am I Overreacting?
So two days ago, I was working upstairs in my apartment and noticed a rancid smell. Thinking it was the garbage, I came downstairs and saw my sink overflowing with what is obviously blackwater, all over my counter, the floor, into my cabinets, etc. I call my landlord in a hurry, and in about 30 minutes, our regular repair guy comes, walks in, and goes “holy s**t”. The odor was so strong that my two neighbors, who were affected, had to stand outside to breathe. They eventually fixed the pipes, the water drained, and the repairmen waved goodbye and left us. I had to reach out to my landlord several times, awaiting a response to do something about this, only for him to say that he’ll give me $150 to pay for a cleaning lady. I feel like this is going to require a much bigger corrective action. There is literally water all over my kitchen, my dishes, and my appliances. Am I overreacting? Should I continue to press him?
Image source: stoppingtoast
#38 Suspected Landlord Of Stealing My Mail, So I Set Up A Camera
Unfortunately, I didn’t get any today. She didn’t even check her own mailbox, man… I can’t sign up for USPS Informed Delivery because I’m pretty sure she stole the change of address confirmation letter with the code I needed.
Image source: CinnySugar
#39 My Landlord Used My Bathroom Without Me Being Home
I came home to find him in the bathroom. Good thing I didn’t go in, he yelled out to not come in. His reasoning was that he had full access to the apartment at all times. He told me he’d slash rent by 50% to “keep quiet”.
Image source: themindrazor
#40 Landlord Withholding Full Security Deposit (1.8k) Plus Charging Another 1k Over For “Light Marks” On Walls (TN)
Image source: TrentBladez
#41 Being A Renter Sucks
Landlords… Even the good ones are bad. I texted the # provided and was told their prices would be “out of reach”.
Image source: _VHStapes_
#42 I Got Charged A $35 Process Server Fee For My Landlord Having Someone Tape A Notice To My Door Telling Me My Rent Is Going Up $100
This kind of stuff has to stop. My landlords are lawyers, I’ve put in 3 separate maintenance requests for minor fixes that have gone ignored, open my front door to homeless people sleeping in my stairwell, and somehow my 1-bedroom apartment is now $1145 a month. This is so dumb.
Image source: mooseman077
#43 Told Landlord Multiple Times Plugs Keep Sparking And Then This Happened
So my landlord refuses to do anything to fix the electrical issues I have been having. I told him multiple times that the outlets have been sparking and they are loose (meaning no matter what I plug in, they don’t stay in all the way). So then, when I was sleeping, I woke up to this. I live in Pennsylvania, so I’m trying to figure out what to do. He’s from Greece, not originally from here. He’s somewhere in his late 50s. It’s a great place, but he either refuses to do anything or just puts it off for months. I was going to most likely put the rent into escrow until the problem is dealt with. But I am very open to any other opinions.
Image source: AnimeExtremist23
#44 The Door That Opened Itself
Image source: lizscher
#45 He Failed To Mind His Business
Image source: BridgetNBrina
#46 Breaking Lease Couldn’t Have Gone Better?
If you live in Philly, check on the L&I property history search to see if your landlord has a rental license. If not, keep that in your back pocket and use it as leverage for when you need it.
More context: we JUST signed our lease for a 3rd year with our landlord when we found a house to buy! When I emailed to break the lease, I mentioned the unsafe conditions like the electrical wiring (ungrounded, likely knob and tube), the previous termite issues, and the gas leaks we had for months when we first moved in until I called PGW.
He suggested that I call another tenant of his to tour the place, and she told me she’s not planning on moving until February. I was shocked that he would hold the property for that long, as we will be out by the end of September. Well, he wasn’t. He told her that I would continue to pay the rent until February! Hilarious.
I tried to help out and find a new tenant, but when he asked us to pay rent for our last month, we decided it was better to break it off and offer the deposit as a peace offering.
Honestly, I expected the conversation to go way worse. This worked so well.
In other news, SO glad to never have a landlord again!
I learned a lot about Philly rental laws along the way, so if you have any questions, ask away!
Image source: kristencatparty
#47 Landlord Suddenly Doubled The Price Of The Laundry Machines. His Solution? Buy Less Ice Cream
Image source: vinylsandjaneausten
#48 Indoor Parking Space Is Poorly Lit For My Space, And I Decided To Add A Bulb To The Empty Socket Above It. This Is The Landlord’s Response. It’s One LED Bulb
Image source: MasterOfBunnies
#49 Landlord Replaced My Door And I Noticed It Was Creaking
Landlord used screws instead of the correct pin.
Image source: LateRespond1184
#50 Landlord Took $4000 Security Deposit And Is Charging On Top Of That
I live in PA and just moved out of a house my 3 roommates and I were renting. We’re college students and landlords in the area are known to take advantage of students. The house we were renting was old and a dump. And somehow we were paying over $1000 each for rent. We cleaned the entire house, even hired professional cleaners for the kitchen and did the best we could given how dirty the place was to begin with. This is how much we were charged for “damages.” There are no big damages, only some holes/patches in the walls. The dresser left behind was one that was left for us and we couldn’t remove it. We sent her an email requesting receipts and that we shouldn’t be charged that much for damages. She replied and basically threatened to charge us more. We don’t know what to do at this point and any legal advice would be appreciated!
Image source: Environmental_Try320
#51 Front Steps In a Chicago Apartment Look Like This. Landlord Says There’s A Shortage Of People Willing To Work (IL)
The front stairs to my apartment are clearly collapsing in my messy apartment in Chicago. I’ve sent pictures to my landlord and they don’t seem to care at all. The response has been “there’s a shortage of people that want to work” do I have any options?
Image source: TheBlownRanger69
#52 Suspicious Smells? Totally Fine
Image source: AlexKramerBlogs
#53 Landlord Solutions
Image source: MontShannon
#54 Good Job
Image source: PhilipAllison
#55 “The Fridge Worked Fine”
Image source: shandra_mcjeql
#56 Lock Broke And Landlord Said Its Super Expensive To Replace But It Literally Just Has A Cheap Normal Lock Inside It
Image source: Comfortable_Bid5659
#57 Landlord’s “Renovation”
Image source: hexxidious
#58 The Lock On My Friend’s Bathroom Door. The Landlord Did The Job
Image source: YourAmishNeighbor
#59 The Way Our Landlords “Fixed” Our Leaky Shower Faucet
Image source: waldleise
#60 Neighbors Landlord Dumped His Loose Construction Trash In My Trashcan
It was on the street as the sanitary department just emptied it. Watched him cross the street to empty his construction bucket (pretty sure he saw me too lol). There was a plume of dust as he walked back.
The real kicker is the house next door is vacant and had empty bins on the street as well! Why empty into mind when I am clearly home?
Image source: DisregardThisOrDont
#61 Brothers Landlords Solution To A Leaking Shower
When in doubt, caulk it out? And yes, it’s still leaking into the basement.
Image source: Lowkeycanadian4
#62 This Water Pipe… “Not Related To Rats” !!!
That our landlady insisted was nothing to do with the “mice” in our house. We have rats. We have seen them. We hear them constantly and the “bait” that’s gone down does absolutely nothing despite them eating it constantly.
Image source: Krxft
#63 All Landlords Are Bastards
Image source: RealMelonLord
#64 “Landlord Special” Hardware
Just before I logged in to work. Devastated, can’t help but overthink, I have been living here since 2021 and I have a lovely room and housemates. It will be alright I hope but I am so anxious about finding another place soon. The rent was affordable due to increase caps. My day is ruined, I can’t focus, FML.
Image source: champs
#65 Can My Landlord Do This?
Based in California, signed my lease renewal today and then got this on my front door.
Image source: -sad-cat-
#66 Is This Oven Safe And Acceptable As Stated By Landlord?
Image source: nervousmostly
#67 Landlady Isn’t Returning Our Deposit Despite Numerous Pleas. Not Sure How To Proceed With This Situation
We moved out of the property about a month back and had handed in our notice period a month prior to the date of vacating, as mentioned on the contract. Despite all this, she refuses the return the deposit (a substantial amount of 1.5L). Always had a great relationship with her, but things turned sour the last month from her end for reasons I have no idea about. What do you guys think I should do to get my money back?
Image source: aaron_prmd
#68 Shared Walls, Shared Appliances
Image source: jacquelinedole
#69 Landlord vs. Plumbing
Image source: thefaithasaurus
#70 That’s A Solution
Image source: SusanRBruce
#71 Landlord Painted Over The Dog Hair On The Windowsills
I finally got around to deep cleaning the apartment I just moved into. The landlord had painted over the previous tenant’s dog hair and cigarette ash.
Image source: legsandlight
#72 Received A Text From My Landlord This Morning
Image source: sadbong
Image source: sadbong
#73 “Has Been Profesionally Cleaned”
Landlord audacity reached a new level.
Just moved into a new rental and discovered this, evidence of mold and filth behind some of the furniture that remained in one of the carpeted rooms.
House has been recently purchased by new owners from an old lady who was sent to live in an aged care facility. We are the first tenants to move in.
When we moved in they asked if we wanted to use the furniture that remained and we said sure, why not, it looked crap but we figured it would be a pain to arrange them to collect it and maybe it would be handy.
Noticed the carpet was a bit old and gross so just to be extra safe I hired a carpet cleaner with my own money from bunnings and started cleaning, the water came out BLACK. Again and again. I went over a bunch of areas to try and remove stains/smells. It also reeks, this rank smell of dirty unclean carpet. I am not a particularly fussy person, but this was not very nice.
When I went to move the furniture to continue my carpet cleaning, there was dust, dead insects and filth everywhere under and behind this old furniture which also had mold on many sections. Strangely it also looks like someone had apparently been throwing bicarb soda all over the tops of the cupboards too? Maybe the previous Tennant?
So submitting some photos and videos of our concerns to the real estate we asked if we could remove the carpet ourselves and take it to the tip because it is rank, filthy stinky and based on the mould we found on the furniture, very likely contain mould. We thought this was a good quick easy fix because they don’t have to pay for, or do anything.
So the landlord said they wanted to come look at the floorboards first, the first evening we waited 40 mins but no show due to a storm, okay fair enough stuff happens that’s fine.
The second day my partner met the landlady during his work lunchbreak and she looked at the furniture and floorboards and went home to talk to her partner who works FIFO before they decide.
Later that day we get an email advising we can remove the carpet, but only under the condition that we varnish and restore the floorboards? Or replace the carpet fully by end of lease.
So we advised we unfortunatley are not in the position to be able do that, we just asked to remove the carpet as a quick fix at no cost to the owner so we could move in. So alternatively we requested they arrange professional carpet cleaning as an alternative option and they have refused.
They claim the house has already been “professionally cleaned”???
The carpet is in every room but the kitchen and bathroom so we have not been able to move in or stay the night currently.
This has wasted at least 4 days of our time that we had set aside for moving, this has been so stressful when I truly have tried to be accommodating and generous through this process, we had been excitedly planning to do up the garden and make it so nice.
How can they rent a property out without cleaning it properly? Then claim it has been professionally cleaned when obviously it has not. I am beyond frustrated.
Can I do anything? Do I have a leg to stand on here? Or do I have to suck it up and learn to love the stinky, mouldy carpet?
Image source: themedatriandra
#74 The Universal Fix: Pizza Gift Card
Image source: _samantha_lynn_
#75 Tenant Safety vs. Landlord Logic
Image source: mielfuzz
#76 Understood The Assignment
Image source: _misrabella
