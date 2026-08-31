“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

by

Throughout history, people have had some truly remarkable ideas. Some brought entirely new objects, styles, and inventions into the world. Many challenged conventional ways of thinking, doing things, and seeing the world. Sure, they seemed a little unhinged at first—but the best of those ideas went on to shape our lives in ways we still recognize today.

These are not those ideas. What follows are the ones that should probably have stayed in the Notes app, languished on a Pinterest board, or stayed buried in the recesses of someone’s mind. Most probably never needed to see daylight, let alone get executed with this much precision and skill. And that’s what makes them so painfully impressive: somewhere along the way, their creators had every chance to stop, reconsider, or bail out. Instead, they doubled down—pouring heart, soul, and no small amount of elbow grease into something genuinely spectacular in its craftsmanship, if, erm, more than a little questionable in taste.

#1 People Are Divided- I Say It’s Still Great Execution

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: MA2_Robinson

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

#2 Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Zzazy1

#3 Their Description: Rad Opossum Dragon Champ Stamp

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms

Now look, when it comes to absolutely terrible creative ideas, I have no room to talk. I was once a young Fine Art student with more than my fair share of them. In some cases, my peers and lecturers could intervene before things got truly irredeemable, but looking back on some of the projects I completed is a whole other level of cringe. Granted, in art school, sometimes being weird, freaky, or a little “subversive” seemed like the whole point, but unlike the creators on this list, I wasn’t equipped with a whole bunch of technical skill to carry me through. I was still learning the craft myself, so there was no silver lining of impeccable execution to fall back on.

#4 Stegocat

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#5 Slug Nails

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: beaureal

#6 Is This What They Call Deflowering?

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: bigbabeonline

What I did learn in those years, and arguably more so in the years I spent tutoring other students, is that, as Loredana Crisan, Chief Design Officer at Figma, puts it, “becoming an expert isn’t just acquiring new skills or techniques; it’s curating a unique way of seeing.” This “unique way of seeing” is where taste comes into play—and taste can sometimes be a whole lot harder to pin down and cultivate than the mechanics of your craft.

#7 Have Fun Keeping It Clean

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#8 Barber Has Skills But Wouldn’t Want My Kid Walking Around With This

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: MegaMindxXx

#9 Bruised And Veiny Nail Art

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: NexusRaven7

In my training as a printmaker, in particular, there were very specific, methodical steps—even rules—to follow, and by interacting with your tools and materials, you got a pretty good idea of how each of them behaved and what outcomes could be achieved. Taste, on the other hand, is far more elusive. It’s subjective, sometimes problematic, ever-changing, hard to teach, and often easier to recognize than to explain. Sometimes you only really know it when you see it—or, ahem, when it’s sorely missing.

#10 This Jean Bag Chair

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ehzstreet

#11 This Level Of Commitment To Crocheting Is Impressive

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: alixcamille

#12 Staff Kitchen

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Gedj

Taste itself, as Debora Deva writes for The Drum, “often resists simple definition,” with philosophers debating what we mean by it for hundreds of years (yes, really). Still, Deva offers a useful starting point: “In a creative context, it refers to a refined sense of judgment, an instinct for quality, coherence, and style that shapes every aesthetic choice.”

More simply, and perhaps even more helpful for our list today, she cites former Harvard dean Nitin Nohria, who describes taste as “the instinct that tells us not just what can be done, but what should be done.”

#13 Justin Beefer

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Supergupo

#14 I Really Wanted This To Work For This Kid’s Sake. But Like, Why???

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

#15 This Hat

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Intu24

That distinction between what can be done and what should be done is rather important here. As Tony Wang, founder of Office of Applied Strategy (OAS), a think tank and consulting firm that’s worked with the likes of Prada, Chanel, and Cartier, told Vogue Business, “Taste is conviction. It’s a broad way of describing judgment, discernment, and context—not just what you know, but how you apply it.”

In simpler terms, as Khoshnaz Kazemian puts it, “Taste decides where to go. Craft determines how well you get there.” And perhaps that’s the simplest way to understand what we’re looking at here: these people clearly knew how to get somewhere—and brilliantly, at that. It’s just that their sense of where they should be going appears to have been somewhat less, shall we say, reliable.

#16 I Can’t Think Of Anything More Millennial

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ConspiracyBarbie

#17 Epoxy Coated Plywood Table

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: V8TITAN

#18 What’s The Matter Babe, You Haven’t Touched Your Shrekfast

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: DimitriTooProBro

Of course, having taste—and the skill to execute your vision—doesn’t mean everyone will love your work. Taste, as Crisan explains, is particular, and two designers can have completely different sensibilities while both demonstrating it. What their works share, she argues, is “care and intentionality behind every decision”—what they’ve chosen to add or leave out, which details they’ve invested in, and which compromises they’ve refused to make. That, she says, is where “taste lives.”

#19 Big Feet Wet, Little Feet Dry

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: AgentBlue62

#20 Soy Sauce Dishes

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Clutch69420

#21 Fashion Meets Osha Compliance

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: KareemM0hamed0

For Crisan, “In the end, taste is care: caring for the user, caring for your craft, and caring about the end result. It’s a continual process of discerning between what lands and what falls flat, sweating the details, and being relentless about what you’re making and who you’re making it for.”

And maybe that’s what makes this list so fascinating. The care is clearly there. The craftsmanship is often undeniable. The creators made real decisions, invested real time and effort, and followed their ideas through to the bitter end. What’s left in question is the judgment behind some of those decisions—and whether, at any point, anyone stopped to ask: “Should we really be doing this?”

#22 The Ratocaster

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Slick_Wally

#23 Apartment Hunting When, Pebble River

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Dladd12

#24 Cursed Chainmail Mankini

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: EnbyViking

#25 Cockroach Latte. It Is A Great Execution But Why?

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ReaganAbe

#26 Chocolate Bulldog Mousse

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Badmajic

#27 Found This Gem On TikTok

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Corn_Jelly

#28 Slick

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: alienvato

#29 Someone Literally Took A Picture Of Me And Designed This Cup After It

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

#30 Nails

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: andrfaa

#31 Stained Glass Puking Cat

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: [deleted]

#32 This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: theLoYouKnow

#33 Fiat 500 Boat

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Blukale3

#34 She Has Actually Done What I Think She Has Done

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: xViZzip

#35 Glitched Shoes

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: gabsteriinalol

#36 When Nature Calls

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Spicy_weenie

#37 Ant Mario

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: scopeta51

#38 I’m At A Loss For Words

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: -OptimusPrime-

#39 A Foot Stool

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: PermianExtinction

#40 We’re Making Italiano For You

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: hamstertoybox

#41 Michael Jackson King Of Pop

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Mohawkamania

#42 Creepy Turtle Baby Hybrid

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Not_aChump

#43 Pigskin Soda Can With Tattooed Branding

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: thjeco

#44 This Dentist’s Waiting Room

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Panda_911

#45 I Don’t Understand Why

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: anon

#46 Thought This Might Fit Here

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Razvix

#47 Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too!

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: javems

#48 Long Time Lurker, Then I Saw This And Just Had To Share

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: dreaming-md

#49 “I Need People To Think I’m A Bond Villain”

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: BabylonLiaison

#50 Meet My New Guitar

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ImpressiveEvening374

#51 Baby Cake

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Stormingstreak

#52 Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: NectarineNo2982

#53 This Woodwork

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: griffithdidnthwrong

#54 I Don’t Even Know

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: pandapersonUFO

#55 Painting I Found In A Shop. Should Have Bought It

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: kolfa

#56 Bobby Moon [king Of The Moon]

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Lavendarcream

#57 Found In A Clinic In Rural Ukraine

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ChiefofthePaducahs

#58 New Tats For The Boys???

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: TeacherTeacher85

#59 What Do You Think Master Kohga Will Say When I Show Him My New Socks?

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Penguin_Joy

#60 The Barber Who Did This Is Using Their Talent For Evil

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: radiatelikethis

#61 You Like Some Raw Man?

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: BunnyLovesApples

#62 Blursed Lamp

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: jpugg

#63 Furbyture

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: thjeco

#64 I’d Rather Hold It

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#65 Crocheted Nightmare Baby

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: JustANutMeg

#66 Impressed By The Skill, Horrified By The Look

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: kseniakisavna

#67 Actually Very Well Made, But Still

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: CoffeeMix54

#68 Dog Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: halinmemphis

#69 Cowboy Chair And Ottoman

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: g00dis0n

#70 Blursed Crochet

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: felixxxxy

#71 This Haircut

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: anon

#72 Corn Shaped Like A Plane At The Atlanta Airport (Not Oc)

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#73 Coffin Windows On Hospital Doors

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: anon

#74 Cavity Candy Corn Eearings

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

#75 If Someone Pulled This On You What You Doing

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Disastrous_Tear9143

#76 Bri’moken

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Accomplished_Tax_119

#77 Herbie Fully Loaded X2

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: theguytomeet

#78 What In Tarnation

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: DirrtyD23

#79 Crazy Socks

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ohdearitsrichardiii

#80 Marketplace Find

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: anon

#81 Just Imagine The Amount Of Bacteria This Harbors

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

#82 Psychedelic Chessboard

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Professional-Wolf571

#83 Who’s Rockin These Today???

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Either_Audience6920

#84 This Fugly Horny Chair For $985

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: funky_fart_smeller

#85 Shovel Plate

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: VindictiveNostalgia

#86 Chainmail Suit

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: Notagenome

#87 The Worlds Most Uncomfortable Shoe

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: anon

#88 This Cardboard Armor

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: anon

#89 A Hellraiser Playground

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: ral365

#90 Armoured Crocs…

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: cricklecoux

#91 I See Your Cigarette Nails And Bring You…crochet Nails?

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: The_Tell-Tale_Tart

#92 New Piece Cost A Family, Guy

“Using Their Talent For Evil”: 92 Awful Ideas That Were Executed With Almost Disturbing Levels Of Skill

Image source: konstruera

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fireworks Over The Parliament Of Hungary 2018
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
20 Children’s Drawings Turned Into Handcrafted Enamel Jewelry By Minttnim
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2026
“You’ve Won The Game”: Employee Hacks His Job, Gets Paid To Do Nothing For 5 Years
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Death-Inspired Love Comics That I Create To Cope With My Depression
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Is Convinced They’re Lying About Epstein’s Death Based On His Experience As A Prison Officer
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Rachel Maddow: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2026