20 Children’s Drawings Turned Into Handcrafted Enamel Jewelry By Minttnim

Most childhood drawings have a surprisingly short lifespan. They spend a few weeks attached to a refrigerator door, tucked into a school folder, or displayed proudly on a bedroom wall before eventually being packed away in a box. Yet for many families, these sketches represent something far more significant than simple doodles. They capture a specific moment in a child’s development, how they saw the world, the people they loved, and the stories they imagined before their artistic style inevitably changed with age.
It is this idea that inspired Minttnim, a company dedicated to transforming children’s artwork into handcrafted enamel jewelry. Rather than treating a drawing as a temporary keepsake, Minttnim reimagines it as an object designed to be worn and preserved over time. Parents submit a child’s original artwork, whether it’s a family portrait, a handwritten message, an imaginary creature, or a brightly colored animal, and the design is carefully recreated as an enamel pendant, bracelet, or necklace. According to the company, particular attention is given to preserving the characteristics that make children’s drawings unique, including uneven lines, unusual proportions, and spontaneous color choices.
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The concept sits at the intersection of two growing trends: personalized jewelry and memory preservation. In recent years, consumers have increasingly sought objects with personal significance rather than purely decorative value. Jewelry created from handwriting, fingerprints, soundwaves, and family photographs has become a rapidly expanding niche within the custom jewelry industry. Minttnim takes that idea a step further by focusing on children’s artwork, an especially fleeting form of creativity that often changes dramatically from year to year.
The production process combines traditional jewelry-making techniques with enamel craftsmanship. Enamel, a centuries-old decorative art form that involves fusing colored glass-like material onto metal surfaces, has long been valued for its ability to preserve vibrant colors and intricate designs. Minttnim uses handcrafted enamel work to translate drawings into wearable form while maintaining the visual character of the original artwork. The pieces are produced individually rather than mass-manufactured, allowing each design to remain specific to the child who created it.
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For the team behind Minttnim, the appeal of the project extends beyond jewelry itself. “One day, they’ll stop drawing,” the company explained in the interview with Bored Panda. “But the memories hidden in those little sketches can last forever.” Rather than focusing on artistic perfection, the goal is to preserve the imagination, spontaneity, and individuality embedded within each drawing. A crooked smile, an oversized sun, or an oddly shaped animal may not follow the rules of design, but those details often become the most meaningful part of the finished piece.
The company says one of its favorite moments occurs when children see the final result for the first time. “That’s MY drawing!” is a reaction they hear often, a reminder that the project is not simply about creating jewelry, but about transforming a personal creation into something tangible and lasting.
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The examples below showcase how Minttnim turns everyday childhood artwork into wearable keepsakes. From playful doodles and handwritten messages to imaginative creatures and family portraits, each piece offers a glimpse into the creative world of the child who originally drew it, and demonstrates how even the simplest sketch can take on a new life beyond the page.
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