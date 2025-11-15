50 Moments People Realized They Were Dating Or Married To An Idiot

Man, relationships start off so great. The initial, sweeping romance often consumes a couple when they first get together. In this stage, you feel as if you’ve found a perfect match, someone who is both similar and new. Someone compatible. You want to spend as much time with them as possible, and enjoy each other’s boundaries melting away. But that exposes our less glamorous attributes too.
In an attempt to show the unexpected turns their love life has taken, women are confessing to the internet how husbands and boyfriends are testing their limits. So we at Bored Panda decided to put these complaints together and see if we can all somehow grow from it.
From little everyday crimes (such as eating cheese like an animal) to bigger offenses (like hitting on your partner’s married niece), here are a million ways to frustrate and disappoint your partner.
By the way, I feel like we also need to include a disclaimer. This publication doesn’t mean that all men are garbage and every woman is a saint. I’d say it’s more of a study to see what common relationship problems women go through.
#1 My Husband Is Technologically Challenged
Image source: Southernsofia123
#2 I Split Up With My Boyfriend Yesterday. I Fell Asleep While He Was Packing And He Stole My Toilet
Image source: shelblikadoo
#3 100% Will Rip Open A Bag Like A Damn Raccoon And Then Notice It’s Resealable
Image source: beingtwiceasnice
#4 Asked My Husband To Do A Maternity Photoshoot. Don’t The Dogs Look Great?
Image source: badbanananana
#5 This Is Where The Plate Goes After Dinner. Not In The Dishwasher. Not On The Counter. Not Even In The Sink. It Should Be Perfectly Balanced On The Sink, Just Like This
Image source: barbdittert
#6 My Husband Bought Memory Foam For “His Side Of The Bed”
Image source: distanceformed
#7 I Was Complaining To My Boyfriend That We Never Cuddle Anymore And This Was His Solution
Image source: kakozlow
#8 Sent My Husband To Buy A Baby Shower Gift Bag
Image source: MangoBlisters
#9 My Husband Doesn’t Want The Case To Get Scratched And Cause An “Eyesore”
Image source: flyawaysweetbird
#10 I Asked My Husband To Stop At The Store And Get Coriander
Image source: borkborkporkbork
#11 My Aunt’s Skeevy Boyfriend Went From Asking What My Husband And I Want For Christmas To This Garbage In 2 Minutes
Image source: kate_mili
#12 Texted My Husband To Show Him My Brilliant Idea For Making Sure I Drank My Full 1 Liter Of Water Before My Ultrasound
Image source: sabby55
#13 Instead Of Cleaning Up The Sugar He Spilled, My Boyfriend Decides This Is Perfectly Reasonable Instead
Image source: Cracktestdummy96
#14 My Boyfriend Puts The Butter Away Like This In The Fridge Door. Fully Exposed And Touching The Fridge I Haven’t Washed In Months
Image source: How_you_like_meow
#15 My Boyfriend Doesn’t Throw Away Empty Toilet Paper Rolls. Instead, The Top Of The Toilet Becomes His Garbage Display Area
I take out the garbage regularly, but I wanted to see how long this would go on for – it’s been 2 weeks.
Image source: areyouasmoker
#16 On This Table, You Can See All The Gifts My Husband Has Bought Me For Last Christmas, Our Anniversary, My Birthday, And Mother’s Day
Image source: zuklei
#17 These Gum Piles My Husband Keeps Leaving Around The House
Image source: Dena-P
#18 Husband’s Gift To His Wife
Image source: BlueCrown21
#19 The Way My Boyfriend Sliced This Avocado
Image source: jgo215
#20 My Boyfriend’s Job Title Is Actually “Solutions Engineer.” This Was His Solution
Image source: 8Ariadnesthread8
#21 My Boyfriend’s Gaming Set Up
Image source: Sassandride
#22 When You Ask Your Husband To Load The Dishwasher
Image source: soundworks789
#23 Holiday With A New Boyfriend – He Opens Bread Like This
Image source: PrinceWilliamsnutsack
#24 Got My Boyfriend Some Nice Cookies Imported From Holland, Turns Out He’s A Monster
Image source: Griefcatpartytime
#25 My Roommate Got A New Boyfriend, He Used My Clippers, Didn’t Brush Them When He Was Done, Didn’t Clean Out The Sink And Clogged It Too
Image source: 3×10
#26 I’m Breaking Up With My Boyfriend
Image source: thatoneguyalex
#27 When My Husband Goes Out In Public Like This
Image source: new2thespectrum
#28 Husband Used My Favorite Knife As A Garden Tool
Image source: ColoradoCrazyChicken
#29 My Boyfriend Put Salt Instead Of Rice In The Rice Cooker, Been Wondering For An Hour Why It Was Taking So Long To Cook
Image source: bumbeel
#30 My Husband Eats Apple With A Spoon
Image source: thirdculturegurl
#31 Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway”
Image source: gr8cornh0lio
#32 Gave A Girl A Compliment About Her Shirt, Received This From Her Boyfriend
Image source: TidyWhip
#33 My Boyfriend Leaves Empty Packages In The Fridge
Image source: anonysmoker
#34 How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese
Image source: mood_alchemy
#35 My Husband Leaves A Tiny Bit In The Bottom Of Snack Bags And Puts Them Back In The Cabinet
He says he’s “saving it for later.” There are now ten bags with little or next to nothing in them. The problem is he never eats them, buys new ones, and after a few weeks I have to throw them away.
Image source: BendyJ
#36 Husband Puts His Coffee Mug Next To 2 Empty Coasters
Image source: mybellasoul
#37 So My Sister Got Goalie Gloves For Christmas From Her Boyfriend For ‘Being A Keeper’
Image source: slizzers
#38 My Sister Asked For A Nintendo Switch For Christmas. Her Boyfriend Must Have Misunderstood
Image source: WildInSix
#39 The Lights In My Boyfriend’s Bathroom
Image source: BrokeArtMajor
#40 When Your Husband Says He’ll Take Care Of Lunch
Image source: hgt2f
#41 The Way My Boyfriend Left His Ice Cream Cone While He Went To Pee
Image source: BestioleRaccoon
#42 My Boyfriends Food Cupboard. I Think He Just Upends His Shopping Bags Directly In The Cupboard Rather Than Unpack
Image source: lellielellelelle
#43 How My BF Opens Cereal
Image source: illLieonceaday
#44 Wife Likes To Store Things In The Oven. I Don’t. That’s Why I Don’t Check It
Image source: A-Seabear
#45 I’ve Waited For So Long, Then My Husband Drove The Car
Image source: misterne
#46 My Sisters Boyfriend Cut A New Loaf Of Bread Like This
Image source: ChiefEcho
#47 The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza
Image source: smrco
#48 When Bae Put His Beer Away By Himself. What Is This Mess?
Image source: the_mrs_affolter
#49 My Husband Never Finishes A Pack Of Gum Before Opening A New One
Image source: BooksAreAddicting
#50 My Sister’s Boyfriend Thought A Rock, From His Backyard, Was A Good Christmas Gift For Her
Image source: WmXVI
