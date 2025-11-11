Terrarium Jewelry by Ruby Robin Lets You Take Tiny Bits Of Nature With You

Kay Bells lets you take a little bit of magic with you wherever you go. The Cork, Ireland based maker handcrafts tiny terrariums “using a range of strange and beautiful curiosities, found in the woods and on the mountain sides, combed from the windswept beaches and picked in the wild meadows.” But that’s not all–Bells also does custom pieces, if you’re willing to send her your precious memories.
“I was becoming more and more frustrated with the lack of creativity in my job so I started a fashion design class on the weekends,” Bells told Bored Panda in an exclusive interview. “This led me to experimenting with jewellery, working from our tiny spare room and setting up a stall at a local craft market every Saturday. I also started setting up my Etsy shop around this time and my jewellery was an instant hit so just three months later I was handing in my notice at work and taking the plunge into full time self-employment! Nearly four years later my boyfriend works with me full-time in our lovely rented studio space in the beautiful, bohemian seaside town of Galway in the West of Ireland.”
“I’ve made custom jewellery with everything from ashes, to locks of hair and bridal flowers”
“Each one had such an important story behind it and was an honour to make”
“I have had a lot of fun making custom bridesmaids sets”
“I’ve gotten to know so many wonderful people through my custom work over the years”
“my grandfather used to send me packages of crystals and gemstones for Christmas and my birthday with utterly delighted me”
“my dad even built me a lovely glass cabinet to store all my specimens”
Thank you Katy for the interview! Get your own terrarium on Katy Bells’ Etsy
