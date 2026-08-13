Terminally Ill Woman Finds An Unexpected Way To Turn The Tables On Husband Who Allegedly Ran Off With His Niece

A Washington woman, in the middle of her battle with terminal cancer, said she was hit with another devastating blow when she allegedly discovered her husband was having an intimate relationship with his biological niece.
Danielle Salazar, known as @dandydani87 to her 97.7K followers on TikTok, was determined not to let terminal cancer define the rest of her life.
So she began traveling, embracing new adventures and making the most of the time she had left. Then, she said, a disturbing allegation involving her husband turned her world upside down.
A Washington woman battling terminal cancer says she allegedly discovered her husband was having an intimate relationship with his niece
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details involving children that may be distressing to some.
“I will live while I die,” Danielle Salazar said in a viral TikTok video.
She was diagnosed in January 2026 with a rare form of ovarian cancer that progressed into a peritoneal carcinoma. The peritoneum is the thin lining that covers the abdominal and pelvic organs and the inside of the abdominal wall.
For Salazar, the diagnosis meant she had to start living with a deadline. Doctors said all she could do was manage her symptoms, as surgery was not an option for her.
“I am not a candidate for surgery and am currently taking medication for tumor control and suppression,” she said.
After realizing her cancer was terminal, Salazar decided not to spend her remaining time on Earth simply waiting for the end. Instead, she set out to make the most of every moment she had left.
Salazar said her “chemo-resistant” cancer has taught her a lesson in “attachment.” Her life has now become all about “letting [go of] every material thing” she has ever owned.
Since her diagnosis, Salazar has seemingly embraced that philosophy by choosing experiences over possessions.
She expressed to her followers that she is determined to make the most of the time she has left before her terminal cancer puts a full stop to her life.
The content creator has been documenting her travels and her time on the road, giving her TikTok followers glimpses of her adventures.
But while Salazar was focused on creating memories and living in the moment, she claimed a disturbing family situation has been unfolding behind the scenes.
Danielle Salazar claimed her husband allegedly ran off with his biological niece after grooming her for years
According to Salazar, she learned that her husband had allegedly been involved in a s*xu*l relationship with his biological niece, whom she claims he had groomed from the age of 15.
Salazar shared a couple of videos that have since been scrubbed from TikTok, where she spoke about meeting her husband in 2018 and started dating him in late 2019.
They eventually married and stuck together through fertility issues and even her cancer diagnosis, which ultimately led to multiple procedures, including a radical hysterectomy.
In one video, Salazar posted about an emotional moment she shared with her husband from January 19, 2026, the night before she received her cancer diagnosis.
The video captured Salazar and her husband on their porch, watching the sky together, completely unaware that their lives were about to change the next day.
“January 19, 2026, I was watching shooting stars and the aurora with my husband,” read the text on the Ring camera footage of their video.
“The next day, we found out about my diagnosis and that there was nothing they could do,” the text continued.
She also wrote in the caption, “I want to wrap my arms around both of us in this video, and my heart breaks for what they’re about to go through.”
The clip takes on a different meaning in light of Salazar’s subsequent allegations about her marriage.
“I want to wrap my arms around both of us in this video,” she said, sharing footage of the night before she and her husband found out about her cancer
Following her cancer diagnosis, the next devastating chapter in Salazar’s life involved discovering her husband’s disturbing behavior with his own niece.
The TikToker explained that the chilling turn of events began after her husband’s brother had moved from Mexico to the U.S. with his kids.
And over the last year, Salazar found herself growing increasingly close to the children.
She said the relationship became especially meaningful to her because she and her husband had been unable to have children of their own.
At some point while she was away, Salazar said her brother-in-law contacted her and accused her husband of having an inappropriate relationship with his daughter, whom she called “number one.”
In her since-deleted video, she claimed her husband had groomed “number one” since she was 15 years old and was allegedly caught sleeping with her on one occasion.
The current age of the daughter is unclear, but Salazar mentioned that she is no longer a minor.
The video-maker claimed that there was another child present in the room when her husband was being inappropriate with the oldest daughter.
The younger child later told their father about the incident and even had a secretly recorded audio of the alleged incident.
The TikToker claimed her husband was intimate with the oldest daughter in the presence of another child
After hearing the allegations, Salazar got in touch with the police and relayed the information to them.
When she dug deeper into the situation, she alleged that the children’s own father had also been abus**g the kids under his roof.
Salazar claimed in one of the deleted videos that there were kids still living with the father even after initial reports were made to the police.
Eventually, after authorities and child welfare authorities garnered enough information and evidence, the kids were removed and placed in safer custody, Salazar said.
Salazar has not publicly identified the people involved, and her allegations have not been independently verified.
But despite finding the horrifying secret about her husband, she seemed to be keeping her eyes on the horizon and continued chasing after her adventures.
In one recent video, Salazar said she was going to use up all of her husband’s money for her travels.
“My name is Danielle Salazar. I have terminal cancer. It sucks. My husband just ran off with his biological niece who he’s groomed since she was 15,” she said.
“Because we’re married. I was able to access both his bank accounts,” she added. “Both here and in Mexico. So come with me while I spend all his money doing everything I want to do before I d*e.”
“Girl, you need some credit cards.. you can leave him the debt,” one viewer commented on her video. “Live your best life queen!”
Later, she joked about how her husband didn’t have much money anyway because she was the primary breadwinner when they were together. She claimed her husband might have had about $3,000 in his funds.
“Let’s face it – I’m still funding this. I was the provider in the family. But dinner on him was nice,” she wrote in the caption of her video.
With terminal cancer still hanging over her, the Washington woman is continuing her journey to making memories before she takes her last breath.
In one of her videos, she listed out the experiences she has managed to check off her list in recent days.
These included hiking the Grand Canyon, taking her first family road trip, visiting loved ones in Mexico, hiking to Havasu Falls, visiting Seattle’s Space Needle, taking a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon, and so on.
“Although I’m living month to month, I’m LIVING,” she wrote in her caption. And the adventures did not stop there. In another video, Salazar shared more of the experiences she has packed into her life since her diagnosis.
Viewers saw footage of her visiting the Sonoran Desert, the famous Astoria Bridge, Santa Catalina, and Redwood National Forest.
Along the way, she also attended her best friend’s wedding in Reno, Nevada, and gave her brother a surprise visit in Tucson.
“When my family and friends have these videos to look back on, please know: I am having the best time of my life,” she wrote in her caption.
Salazar assured viewers that the pursuit for justice related to her family controversy was underway
While her journeys continue, some viewers shared concerns about the allegations against her husband and brother-in-law.
So, in her latest video, Salazar revealed that she had removed the two previous posts where she spoke about the allegations and said she did not want anything to interfere in the process of attaining justice.
She said she didn’t stay silent and asked viewers to “speak up even when it’s uncomfortable.”
“The other two posts are down. The reason being: My goal in all of this is justice,” she said in a video filmed from a kitchen.
“Anything that will hinder that, I will not be a part of. So I can assure the public here that justice is being taken care of and that’s all I’m going to say on the matter,” she continued.
Salazar did not provide further details about what she meant and concluded her revelations on the matter. She did, however, give more clarity on the shift in her videos and what viewers can expect to see.
“Now, this will change into basically me getting rid of my husband’s stuff, selling my house, and… buying a campervan and getting on the road,” she said.
The woman also had some words of advice to people who have been in similar situations as her.
“I am so grateful for everyone and as a community and your community and as women, don’t cry,” she said.
“Speak up. Do what you can. Cause a ruckus. Be loud. Be annoying,” she continued. “That’s the best advice that I can give you. I’m going to get started on organizing my husband’s sh** and getting rid of it.”
“I’ll see you guys soon,” she added.
Salazar’s TikTok bio currently reads: “Help me haunt my husband before the grave”
Another emotional video saw Salazar open up about saying goodbye to her keyboard, which is something that had been part of her life since childhood.
She said she was playing it “for the last time” before selling her belongings as she prepares for what she believes is the final chapter of her life.
“Playing my keyboard for the last time since I’m selling everything due to terminal cancer and making the aftermath easier for my loved ones,” she said.
The instrument held particular sentimental value, as Salazar said her parents bought it for her 10th birthday
“My parents bought me one for my 10th birthday after begging them. I’m so grateful they gave me the gift of music,” she wrote.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people and had so much fun playing with others all because they put up with Ode to Joy for weeks,” she continued.
Salazar’s videos have been drawing a flood of reactions from viewers.
Many expressed shock over the allegations involving her husband and her biological niece.
Others encouraged her to make the most of her newfound freedom and expressed that they have been wholeheartedly rooting for her.
“I need to see you destroy him and I want to see you live,” one said about her husband.
Another suggested, “Open a sh** ton of credit cards! spend spend spend!”
“You’ve reached Scotland! Book a flight and week stay on his card and I’ll take you out for dinner and drinks,” one commented.
“eeww my ex had something for his brother’s bio daughter also, it was creepy,” one said.
Another wrote, Girl, if you open some credit cards and book flights to Europe – ping me, dinner and drinks on me.”
Others joked that the bizarre saga could become a television show or screenplay.
“Oh my god I’m a screenwriter and I need to write about this,” commented one viewer.
“This is the best use of free will I have ever seen,” said one. Go Queen.”
“Oh HELL YEA THIS IS BOUT TO BE MY FAVORITE SHOW,” one commented online
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