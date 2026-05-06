30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Any form of art added to the concrete surroundings of a city feels like a breath of fresh air, making us pause and appreciate the busy, and often monotonous, urban landscape for a moment. But what if that art is also blended with nature – flowers, greenery, or other natural elements? It almost sounds like a dream, yet it’s something that actually exists in several places.
We’ve searched for beautiful examples of street art that transform city spaces and found a curated selection from the Instagram page Urban Street Art. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it, and perhaps even feel inspired to go for a walk and spot similar hidden masterpieces in your own neighborhood.
#1
Image by Floratorium
Image source: urban_streetart
#2
Image by Juandrés Vera
Image source: urban_streetart
#3
Image by Falko One
Image source: urban_streetart
#4
Image by Semiok
Image source: urban_streetart
#5
Image by Luifer Guarín
Image source: urban_streetart
#6
Image by Semiok
Image source: urban_streetart
#7
Image by Falko One
Image source: urban_streetart
#8
Image by Adrien Martinetti
Image source: urban_streetart
#9
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image source: urban_streetart
#10
Image by Daniel Cortez
Image source: urban_streetart
#11
Image by Sfhir
Image source: urban_streetart
#12
Image by Falko One
Image source: urban_streetart
#13
Image by Thierry Lechanteur
Image source: urban_streetart
#14
Image by Toska11
Image source: urban_streetart
#15
Image by Puronardo
Image source: urban_streetart
#16
Image by Natalia Rak
Image source: urban_streetart
#17
Image by Kanthan
Image source: urban_streetart
#18
Image by Rice and Flow Creacions
Image source: urban_streetart
#19
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image source: urban_streetart
#20
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image source: urban_streetart
#21
Image by Paul Deej
Image source: urban_streetart
#22
Image by Nuxuno Xän
Image source: urban_streetart
#23
Image by Melancia
Image source: urban_streetart
#24
Image by Falko Fantastic
Image source: urban_streetart
#25
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image source: urban_streetart
#26
Image by Marko Franco
Image source: urban_streetart
#27
Image by Rebeb
Image source: urban_streetart
#28
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image source: urban_streetart
#29
Image by Vinie Graffiti
Image source: urban_streetart
#30
Image by Vyrus-art
Image source: urban_streetart
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