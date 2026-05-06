30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

by

Any form of art added to the concrete surroundings of a city feels like a breath of fresh air, making us pause and appreciate the busy, and often monotonous, urban landscape for a moment. But what if that art is also blended with nature – flowers, greenery, or other natural elements? It almost sounds like a dream, yet it’s something that actually exists in several places.

We’ve searched for beautiful examples of street art that transform city spaces and found a curated selection from the Instagram page Urban Street Art. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it, and perhaps even feel inspired to go for a walk and spot similar hidden masterpieces in your own neighborhood.

#1

Image by Floratorium

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#2

Image by Juandrés Vera

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#3

Image by Falko One

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#4

Image by Semiok

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#5

Image by Luifer Guarín

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#6

Image by Semiok

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#7

Image by Falko One

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#8

Image by Adrien Martinetti

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#9

Image by Fábio Gomes

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#10

Image by Daniel Cortez

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#11

Image by Sfhir

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#12

Image by Falko One

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#13

Image by Thierry Lechanteur

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#14

Image by Toska11

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#15

Image by Puronardo

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#16

Image by Natalia Rak

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#17

Image by Kanthan

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#18

Image by Rice and Flow Creacions

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#19

Image by Fábio Gomes

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#20

Image by Fábio Gomes

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#21

Image by Paul Deej

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#22

Image by Nuxuno Xän

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#23

Image by Melancia

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#24

Image by Falko Fantastic

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#25

Image by Fábio Gomes

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#26

Image by Marko Franco

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#27

Image by Rebeb

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#28

Image by Fábio Gomes

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#29

Image by Vinie Graffiti

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

#30

Image by Vyrus-art

30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See

Image source: urban_streetart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guestzilla Believes She Can Ignore Food Allergy Restrictions Set By Party Host, Ends Up Disinvited
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2026
Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Dumbest Furniture Designs You’ve Seen! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Laughs In Guy’s Face After He “Bans” Her From Using The Shower On Her Period
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy Explains Why We’ve Had Enough Of ‘Black People’s Pain’ Depictions In Movies, And Other Minority Groups Agree
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Vinylmateric: Reinterprerations Of Vinyl Covers That Have Made The History Of Rock In Materic Art Style
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Hopeless Situation You Faced About Your Pet? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025