How A Friend Losing Everything In A Flood Caused Me To Create A Way To Fight Climate Change

Living in New Zealand, I thought we were pretty far away from catastrophic natural disasters caused by climate change. I have family in Australia who had to evacuate due to wildfires, however never really believed that the disasters I saw happening around the planet would hit here for a few years at least.
But climate change is a borderless crisis; and in mid-July 2021 a natural disaster hit the town where a close friend lives – Westport on the West Coast of the South Island – when the local river swelled to the largest of any New Zealand River in almost 100 years.
Kel had saved for years to buy her first home but on July 17 2021 she and her cat were one of the 2000 town residents forced to evacuate. Within 48 hours of the rain starting to fall the home she had fought so hard to own was ‘yellow stickered’ and considered unsafe to return to.
When she was finally allowed to go back to assess the damage, what she saw was simply unfathomable. The back garden was still under water, lapping at the tyres of her car parked in the garage. Even though her home was raised inches of water still gushed in, soaking every bit of floor and carpet, sucked up by the dry wall and coating everything in thick mud and silt. Gumboots were needed as she waded through her home trying to find anything salvageable.
All through the aftermath, Kel sent me pictures and videos, remaining upbeat and positive considering her life had been so drastically altered overnight. Paddling through her yard she even made jokes!
On the other hand, I felt helpless. Scrolling through photos of the devastation while lying in my warm dry bed at night, I wondered what to even say to someone who has experienced such an event. Eventually I decided to create a card for her, stating with my usual dry, dark wit: ‘Sorry you’ve been in a natural disaster due to Climate Change.’
I went to get some card to draw up my design and chose a sturdy white board from the large selection at a local stationary store. Suddenly the situation struck me as ironic… what I had chosen was not made from recycled fibres and had no doubt been bleached – if I used it I would have been contributing in a small way to the situation that had caused the flood in the first place.
I must have looked crazy standing in the paper aisle staring at a bit of card in my hand for a full ten minutes, trying to work out how I could be part of the solution instead of the problem. What could one person possibly do?
When I finally left the store empty-handed it was the internet that came to the rescue. Also in New Zealand were a couple who lived by the philosophy that one card could take a small but positive step in the right direction. Sophie and Pete created Little Difference, a business that cares for the Earth with a One Card = One Tree Planted initiative.
Trees slow flood waters, prevent soil erosion, absorb carbon dioxide, produce oxygen and provide habitat and nourishment to animals: Little Difference pays for the planting, raising and protection of one tree towards permanent reforestation for every single greeting card they sell. Plus, every product uses only 100% recycled paper, compostable packaging and vegan-friendly inks.
Soph and Pete were proof that cumulatively small decisions, choices and actions can make big differences. Three months after Kel lost her home, Little Difference and I had created the Climate Crisis Card and paid for 52 trees to be sown in Madagascar and closer to home in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Now, these Climate Change cards are available for you to make the same little difference.
The most recent IPCC report says if we don’t do something to fight climate change NOW people under 40 will experience an unprecedented life of natural disasters including floods, droughts and cyclones. Basically, if you don’t already know someone affected by a climate change caused natural disaster, you will soon.
So, join me and make a net positive impact on the natural environment by regenerating the world’s forests and telling someone who has already experienced a natural disaster that you are taking affirmative action to stop the same happening to others.
Because there is no such thing as a small act of kindness.
More info: littledifference.org
Kel’s back garden 2 days after the flood
Kel’s kitchen 2 days after the flood
Kel’s garage two days after the flood, water still covering the car tyres
Kel putting out flood damaged furniture for pickup
My climate change card
How Little Difference cards are different
How Little Difference makes change happen
Sophie and Pete wanted to create change through little steps
Sophie with local deforestation workers
How to make a Little Difference to climate change with greeting cards
