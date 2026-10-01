Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn’t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

by

Doing chores is one of the most annoying parts of being an adult. What do you mean I’ll have to mop my floors, dust my shelves, and do the laundry every weekend for the rest of my life? We truly don’t know how good we have it while we still live with our parents, and, well, some adult children might still take advantage of that if they haven’t moved out yet.

This 20-year-old guy certainly did, but his gross laundry habit was beginning to drive his parents insane. One day, they finally put their foot down and banned him from using the washing machine. What followed was a bizarre yet hilarious string of events that served as a good wake-up call for the coddling parents and the man-child son.

These parents had enough of their 20-year-old son’s gross laundry habit and banned him from using the washing machine

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

volodymyr-t / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn’t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

But their ultimatum caused a rift in the relationship, causing them to wonder whether they acted too harshly

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

thrwawayaitadad

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

pixel-shot.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“I don’t know how he hasn’t broken out in a rash or gotten athlete’s foot or something,” the dad described his son’s poor hygiene in more detail

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

Some commenters sided with the parents, urging them to stand their ground

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

Some believed the parents were to blame too for coddling their adult son for so long

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

Others thought the parents were being jerks

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After a laundry fiasco at his grandma’s, the son came back to the parents with some surprising news

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

thrwawayaitadad

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Commenters couldn’t hide their sarcasm: “This is also the reaction he’ll get from his new roommate”

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In a final update, it turned out that the son lied to his parents

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

2024 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

thrwawayaitadad

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“Good for you for standing your ground,” the commenters gave kudos to the parents

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

Surprisingly, some commenters had similar stories to share

Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes
Grown Man Hates Doing Laundry, Doesn&#8217;t Understand Why His Family Calls Him Out On His Stinky Clothes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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