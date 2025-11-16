Family Drama Arises As Ex’s New Girlfriend Throws Out 3 Y.O. Step-Son’s Homemade Blanket, Mom Sets Her Straight By Complaining To In-Laws

William Shakespeare believed that “never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo”. Four centuries have passed since then, and much sadder stories have appeared. It is quite possible that the great playwright would have dedicated his new outstanding plays to many of them.
In fact, however, Romeo and Juliet simply did not have time to live a family life. It is quite possible that adultery, divorce, child custody trials, and all the other attributes of many family tales, about which Shakespeare had no idea, could have awaited them. And thank God that he didn’t, otherwise the world classics would look completely different.
For example, like this story from the AITA Reddit community, which has already gained about 28.2K upvotes and over 800 different comments. A story in which, unfortunately, a small child suffered the most. However, let’s take it from the very beginning…
The Original Poster shares custody of her 3 Y.O. son with her former husband
So, the Original Poster was married and seven months pregnant when she found out that her husband was cheating on her. She filed for divorce and shared custody of the newborn son with her ex-husband.
Image credits: u/users3785577
The OP’s ex-husband’s girlfriend tried to take part in parenting and the mom wasn’t happy about it
Three years have passed since then. The woman brings up her son alone, and from time to time, he goes home to his father. We must say that the girlfriend of the OP’s ex-husband is also trying to take part in parenting, although the kid’s mom did not ask her about this.
Image credits: u/users3785577
It was especially upsetting for the OP that the woman had recently begun to throw away some of the boy’s things while he was at their house. The OP doesn’t earn much money, so she can’t afford to buy a lot of things, although she tries very hard to make her son comfortable.
Image credits: u/users3785577
Upon picking the boy up from the dad’s house, the OP suddenly found out that the GF had upset him by throwing his favorite blanket out
For example, she knitted him a blanket with his name, which the boy loved very much. On another visit to his dad, the child asked to take the blanket with him to sleep with. How upset the mother was when, having arrived to pick up the kid a few days later, she found out that her ex-husband’s GF had thrown the blanket away!
The son said that the woman offered him another blanket, and when he refused, she threw away his favorite one “as a punishment”. Of course, the boy was upset, but when the OP called his father, he told her not to do stupid things, but rather find a good job.
Image credits: u/users3785577
The woman decided to vent about it with ex-hubby’s relatives, with whom she maintained a good relationship
As a result, the woman decided to visit her ex-husband’s relatives and complain to them. The fact is that they have long maintained good relations, and now they support the OP as well. Moreover, her SIL even wrote an outraged Facebook post about this situation.
Image credits: u/users3785577
The former husband later called the OP and threw a fit that she ruined his GF’s relationship with his family
After some time, the OP got a call from her ex-husband and he threw a tantrum, outraged that she had complained to his family. It turned out that the man’s girlfriend had been trying for a long time (and not quite successfully) to establish relations with his relatives, and now everything seems to have completely collapsed.
People in the comments told the OP that she did everything right and maybe she should apply for a custody review
Of course, the woman was upset again, but this time she was calmed down by the commenters, who almost unanimously sided with her. According to one of the people in the comments, the hubby’s GF is abusing her little son and, if she were in her place, she would have already sued.
Also, commenters criticized the kid’s father, who actually allowed this to happen. In any case, according to many people, the OP should apply for a custody review so that her ex-husband’s girlfriend is less involved in parenting – and ideally excluded overall.
As we have already said, family stories from divorced spouses, where a small kid is involved, are often quite sad. In any case, we would like to know your opinion about this tale, so please feel free to comment.
