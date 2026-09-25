Guy Tells Entitled SIL She Can Give Birth In An Alley For All He Cares

The global economy is not in the greatest of shapes, and millions of young adults can barely cover necessities like food and housing. In times like these, you would expect anyone offered a rent-free haven to show a baseline level of gratitude.
Instead, a 19-year-old unemployed man and his pregnant wife decided to treat his older brother’s house like a free five-star hotel.
It all started when the host opened his doors to give the young couple a temporary place to get on their feet. But instead of looking for jobs or saving money, the pair left constant messes, demanded custom meals, and threw late-night tantrums — refusing to pay even a cent or lift a finger to help.
The man reached his breaking point when the younger brother and sister-in-law started harassing his wife and kids. Unable to take it anymore, he made a drastic decision and then turned to the internet to ask if he’d gone too far.
Read the full story to see just how far family entitlement can go.
A man allowed his 19-year-old unemployed brother and his pregnant wife to stay with him
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
He said they were the worst house guests, constantly complaining and not helping out at all
nataliaderiabina / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
armmypicca / Magnific (not the actual photo)
user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
He gave some more info in response to the comments
People in the comments supported his decision and offered some helpful insight
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