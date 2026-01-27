Florida Teen Arrested After Allegedly Striking Mother With Pork Chop Sparks Hilarious Reactions

A Florida teenager has been taken into custody for domestic battery after she struck her mother with a pork chop during a verbal altercation.
The incident happened on January 22 in the Jensen Beach region, according to a probable cause affidavit lodged by the responding officer.
The story has sparked widespread online discussion, with many recalling their own teenage misbehaviours, while others said they would never dare resort to violence against their mums.
“I’m 50 and wouldn’t pull that stunt with my Mom. She’d smack me so hard I’d be on the floor and probably bounce back up for round 2,” a netizen commented
Image credits: Martin Country Sheriff’s Office
Eighteen-year-old Farrah Kernan was engaged in an argument with her mother, Cynthia Kernan, last week, causing her to call 911, and a deputy from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to arrive at the scene.
At some point during their argument, the teenager slapped her mother with her right hand. The episode was recorded by one of the mother’s friends.
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)
Investigators believe Kernan could have been under the influence of alc*hol when the altercation occurred, as the affidavit filed by the police officer mentions her having consumed it earlier in the day.
The mother told authorities that Kernan threw a pork chop at her before slapping her.
Though there was no recorded proof of this occurrence, the officer on the scene said he observed “food residue” on Cynthia’s left shoulder, which corroborated her claim.
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“Was it bone-in or boneless? Butterflied, thick cut, or thin cut? So many unanswered questions!” a reader wrote.
“There was some serious beef going on between them,” a second joked, while a third playfully probed if the pork chop was “cooked or frozen, because I would say it makes a difference.”
When the deputy sheriff confronted Kernan about her actions, she appeared confused and provided statements that were inconsistent with the evidence.
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“The video clearly shows Farrah Kernan striking Cynthia Kernan in the face with her right hand, causing Cynthia to recoil backward,” Officer Emmanuel Perez said.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, including victim statements, physical evidence, and video footage, I established probable cause to believe that Farrah Kernan committed the offense.”
Kernan reportedly was uncooperative and employed screaming and crying to hinder the deputy’s investigation.
Domestic battery is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, and continues to be a persistent problem
Image credits: Facebook/Farrah Kernan
According to the last Florida Department of Law Enforcement Uniform Crime Report released in 2020, 106,515 cases of domestic violence were reported, resulting in 63,217 arrests.
The report also mentioned 217 casualties, representing approximately 20 percent of all homicides in Florida.
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
According to Hussein and Webber Private Limited, a criminal defense law firm with offices in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, convicted domestic batterers may be sentenced to up to one year in jail or twelve months of probation, along with a fine of up to $1,000.
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Additional penalties for the offense may include community service hours, completion of a 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program (BIP), loss of major civil liberties, including concealed firearm carrying rights, prohibition of contact with the victim, and more.
Notably, under Florida law, a domestic battery convict is ineligible to have his or her record sealed or expunged, regardless of whether adjudication is withheld, thus creating a lifetime criminal record.
The latter point deserves special attention, as it may affect Farrah Kernan’s education and employment options.
Farrah Kernan has previous physical altercation records against her
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Kernan was arrested last year for trespassing on a Jensen Beach causeway, according to local media. This was a day after she was issued a trespass warning for a physical altercation with a female.
The matter was resolved through a deferred prosecution agreement requiring 50 hours of community service.
“She was 17 when the trespass/as*ault happened and 18 when she as*aulted her ma with a pork chop. Of course, ac*hol was involved. I’m sure there is more to the story than this feature presents,” commented a reader.
Image credits: Facebook/Farrah Kernan
The conversation then shifted to Kernan’s mugshot, which many believed showed an unapologetic attitude.
“Her face is definitely saying, ‘and I will do it with a drumstick next,’” a reader wrote, while a second observed, “That smirk says it all.”
Kernan’s next step in the legal process would be an arraignment, where she will formally be informed of the charges against her and asked to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.
The court would then schedule a pretrial hearing, during which prosecutors and defense attorneys exchange evidence and file motions.
At this stage, both sides may attempt to resolve the case through negotiations. If no agreement is reached, the case could proceed to trial, where the outcome would be decided by a judge or a jury.
