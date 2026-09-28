51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

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Magic might sound like the perfect solution to life’s problems, but in Chelsea Carr’s “CURSES!”, casting a spell often creates a whole new set of problems instead. At the center of the series is Wilma, a young witch with a strong personality, plenty of magical ability, and a tendency to make questionable decisions. After turning her brother Edwin into a frog, she navigates a wonderfully strange world populated by fairies, ghosts, dragons, enchanted creatures, and other unusual characters who make supernatural chaos feel surprisingly ordinary.

When we previously featured “CURSES!” on Bored Panda, readers got a taste of Wilma’s mischievous adventures and her unusual relationship with her long-suffering brother. This latest selection dives even further into Carr’s world, where seemingly simple situations have a habit of spiraling into bizarre problems, unexpected adventures, and some very funny conversations. Much of the charm comes from how Carr mixes classic fantasy ideas with humor that feels distinctly modern. Her characters might be dealing with spells, transformations, wishes, or mythical creatures, but they still worry about family, favors, technology, friendships, and all the little inconveniences that make everyday life complicated. Beyond “CURSES!”, Carr has also created cartoons for publications including The New Yorker and MAD Magazine, bringing the same playful sense of humor to stories outside Wilma’s magical world. And there’s even more ahead for the series, as “CURSES!” is set to expand into a middle-grade graphic novel scheduled for 2028.

Until then, there are plenty more spells, strange creatures, and magical disasters to enjoy, so scroll down to see the latest comics and let us know which adventure made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | gocomics.com

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51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

Anger issues

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

Pookie

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

51 New Comics By Chelsea Carr About A Short-Tempered Witch And The Brother She Turned Into A Frog

Chelsea Carr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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