19 Y.O. Woman Allows Her Family To Live In A $3.3M House She Inherited, Later Decides To Sell It To Get Rid Of Them Because Of The Way They Abuse Her

It is said that family is one of the most important things in a person’s life. But what if your family members are cruel and think less of you? Do you still keep close contact with them or ask them to pack their bags and leave? This is what Reddit user @Routine_Junket1040 had to think through when she was deciding whether to keep putting up with her family nonsense or put an end to it.
A 19-year-old woman decided to share her family situation with other people online to find out if she wasn’t wrong “for making her mom and brother homeless.”
It is said that you have to love your family no matter what, but what if your family is a bunch of people who drive you crazy?
The young woman started her story by sharing that she lost her father to cancer and inherited 90% of what he owned, including their family home. He also left 10k for her mother and her brother. The narrator also added that she and her brother don’t share the same father.
A young woman asked people online if she’s wrong for deciding to sell the house she inherited because she can’t stand to live with her family any longer
The woman lived with her mom, who, she admitted, was still acting like she was the owner of the house, but the daughter didn’t mind. The situation got worse when her mom allowed her brother and his girlfriend to move in. They both were known to be “messy, entitled, and rude” and for this reason, the 19-year-old wanted them out.
The woman revealed that since her dad died, she has lived with her mom, brother and his girlfriend
She revealed that both her brother and his girlfriend aren’t the easiest people and so there’s a lot of tension between them
After some time, they all found out that her brother’s girlfriend (that she calls SIL) was pregnant. This made the situation even harder because now they had to stay and this decision made the young woman’s life unbearable. The woman went through multiple situations where her SIL would eat her food or make her go for McDonald’s, taking total advantage of her situation.
Things got worse after the girlfriend announced that she was pregnant, so now they couldn’t be asked to move out
The woman shared the situation that was the last straw and made her look for options on how to end this misery
The breaking point was when the woman got home from a long day at her college and work, so she wanted to make her some dinner. After she was done, she left her food to cool of but after she came back for it, she saw that her SIL was already eating her food. This made her extremely mad to the point where she made her brother’s girlfriend cry. The situation escalated further by them all having a huge fight.
The woman had an offer from her uncle, who wanted to buy the house from her and evict her family
The user revealed that she’s been thinking about this option and now wants to know if she’s doing the right thing
The woman then revealed that her uncle offered to buy the house from her and evict her family. So this situation got her thinking that maybe this is the way out of having her family around, who is using her and not taking her opinion into consideration. A lot of people online expressed their support for this young woman who is brave enough to stand up for herself.
People online were quick to assure the woman that what she is right for sticking up for her
Some users also shared some pieces of advice on how the narrator should proceed in this situation
