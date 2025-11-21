“Golden Child” Brother Thinks He’s Entitled To Free Meals, Is Furious When His Scapegoat Sibling Says No

Despite living in different countries, it’s funny how my sister and I can even fight over a phone call, yet I just can’t imagine my life without talking to her every day. Well, not everyone is so lucky to have such an incredible sibling like me.
Just look at this teen’s toxic elder brother, who has made his life hell for years. However, despite all the bullying, he still expected the guy to help cook food for his wife and kids. Obviously, he declined, but little did he know that more drama would follow!
Unfortunately, some people get stuck with the worst elder siblings ever, who just love to bully them
The poster never had a good relationship with his elder brother (James), who always hated him and made his life hell
When James married Erica, even she was mean to him, and although their parents objected in the beginning, they later sided with the elder son
Despite so many years of torturing him, James expected the poster to prep meals for him and his family, as Erica was pregnant with their 4th kid
However, all hell broke loose when the poster refused, as James threw a fit over it, and even the parents lashed out against the younger son
Siblings often fight, but this guy (James) took things to another level by making life hell for his younger brother, who is the 17-year-old original poster (OP). As long as the teen could remember, he had always bullied him by locking him up or just keeping things where he couldn’t reach them. Apparently, James resented him for “stealing their parents from him.”
When his elder brother met Erica, OP was stuck with another person who was a jerk to him, as she made fun of the way he spoke with a stutter. Well, his parents had a bad relationship with James about how he treated OP. However, they made up and remained close even when he didn’t invite the poster to his wedding. As life went on, James and Erica almost pretended like the teen didn’t exist.
One day, when he asked his elder brother why he hated him, he just laughed in his face. Now, despite treating the poster so horribly for so many years, this guy had the audacity to make demands of him. The thing is, James and Erica were going to have their fourth kid, so their parents were helping them out with household chores and some money.
However, they don’t cook, as OP does it for them. Well, James and his parents demanded that he help prep meals for the pregnant couple and their kids. Obviously, the poster refused, but he had to face everyone’s anger. James accused him of hurting his family, while his parents said that it was a chance to “build bridges.” Well, he was done with their toxicity and refused to budge.
Some experts say sibling rivalry stems from children competing for their parents’ love, while others say the children’s goal is parental recognition or attention. However, another major factor that can influence it is if the mother and father play favorites. As we can see in the story, the couple is clearly in favor of James by letting him behave however he wants with OP.
Research suggests that this can have long-term implications for both the favored and the unfavored child. Sadly, parental differential treatment occurs in up to 65% of families. Some folks might think that they are just loving their kids, but they don’t realize that this can turn their golden children into highly entitled adults, which studies have already proved.
We can clearly see James’ sense of entitlement in the story as he makes unreasonable demands of OP, despite being an awful elder brother to him. Experts also emphasize that such people always expect others to do things for them, have no gratitude, and act melodramatically when something does not go their way. No wonder he was so pissed off with the poster.
Netizens applauded the teen for finally standing up for himself, but they had a lot to say about his parents. Apart from calling them toxic, people also told OP that it was not his job to “build some bridges,” when James never even acted like a decent human with him. Many also suggested that he should just ditch the whole toxic family as soon as he turns 18.
Do you agree with their verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens were horrified by the parents who were enabling James’ behavior, and they advised the poster to stand his ground
