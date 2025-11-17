Hey Pandas, What Makes You Mad For No Reason? (Closed)

Is there anything that makes you really angry for no reason?
#1
That many people go absolutely wild over and fall in love with the “outsider/weirdo” characters in media (i.e Wednesday, Eddie from Stranger Things, etc.), but as soon as someone shows individuality in real life or possesses any of those traits, the same people ruthlessly bully them, treat them poorly, and want nothing to do with them.
#2
Eating/slurping noises drive me insane, theres an ad on spotify at the moment that makes me want to yeet my ipad 😫
#3
Not mad but irritated when I see a picture on the wall crooked or slanted alittle!
#4
when clothing has those labels that you can’t cut out without tearing the fabric tearing or those stupid stealthy ones that you only find half way down your pant leg later.
#5
Fake british accents, and kids talking with a “smart” voice to be funny.
#6
red nail polish. i have no idea why but it makes me very angry
#7
My brother eating.
#8
Wet sleeves!
#9
People who say they’re not being homophobic but they say extremely homophobic stuff
#10
Whenever something is not in the middle of the table and straight. Such as a container, if it is not centered and straight I will get mad.
#11
People wearing advertising (logos on shirts, shoes, etc.). It doesn’t really hurt anyone but it makes me mad.
#12
Hearing people breathe turns me into a silent flaming rageball.
#13
I work in a restaurant and I get angry when guests put there coats, bags, canes, etc, at another table. Or if they grab chairs or switch chairs with another table. While when it’s busy this is an issue, but even when it’s dead it still really annoys me.
