Hey Pandas, What Is Something Insanely Cool But Impossible To Invent? (Closed)

Is there something you wish could be invented, but you think it would be incredibly difficult to create?
time machine, a classic
dream to movie maker
A Star Trek-like “Transporter”. But judging by all the episodes with all the “accidents” I’m not sure I’d be keen to use it so often. The Food replicator would be a nice one though.
Off switch for your brain
Dog bark translator
Love potions that would actually work and be completely foolproof, except you could stop them from working if you gave it to someone and got tired of them.
A device that allows me to watch anything I want, even if imaginary.
You want something really creative? Okay. English was always my best subject in school, as I was good at making up stories for creative writing. One of my past ideas was set in a futuristic setting, where a high-tech suit was created for the wearer’s protection (which I dubbed “Skin-Lock”, as it locked onto the person’s body). No one could forcibly remove the clothing, the pockets were inaccessible to everyone except the wearer (but in a way that they couldn’t be forced to open them), it covered every inch of their body except their head (a “Head-Lock” made by the same company was also on offer separately) & was made to withstand the most extreme elements, so they couldn’t be killed by those wanting to rob & murder them. It also kept them warm in any below-temp environments & had an inner-cooling system for heatwaves & hotter surroundings. If the buyer had a medical condition, they could have attachments put on their suit to cater to them (obviously for a fee); whether they have heart issues with a need to defibrillate, diabetes that requires insulin or glucose, etc. Beyond this, I didn’t have much else inspiration for continuing with a story for it, so it was one of my flops. I was told that it was a powerful idea, though. I’ve still got it written in my notes with the exact date, so it should be safe enough that no one will steal it (& you’d have to be be pretty low to swipe a unique on-record story idea from an autistic person with multiple life-altering disabilities/illnesses, TBH). 📝🤷♀️🙂
Animal translator
A time machine that lets you go back to an alternative time period where whatever you do gets reset after you leave. Maybe like a VR game where you can live life in 900BC and then when you die you come back to the present and like an hour passed or something.
A thought/dream recorder
