71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

What could possibly go wrong?” is a question many of us have learned to avoid asking, especially at work. And it’s no different for tech support folk.

These girls and guys are trained to handle all sorts of issues, from minor glitches to massive malfunctions, and they often carry out their duties by figuring out the problem, finding a solution, and then fixing or replacing it. But every now and again, the tech gurus come face-to-face with the stuff nightmares are made of.

Some of the cases are so bad that they’ve made it into a digital Hall of Shame known as Tech Support Gore. The online community claims that “You will cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit.” And a quick glance at the page reveals exactly why. From multimillion-dollar servers being mistreated to humidifiers placed on top of important equipment, there’s horror lurking at every corner.

Bored Panda has put together a gory list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through when you need a distraction from your own bad day at work. May they serve as a reminder to look after your tech carefully because, clearly, a lot could possibly go wrong.

We also have some advice on how to prolong the life of your gadgets and equipment so that you aren’t the source of more stress for tech support workers. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 DIY Audio Cable Adapter

We’re living in a digital world, and many of us have various tech devices and gadgets at our disposal. But contrary to popular belief, it’s not just a matter of purchase, plug and play — at least if you want your stuff to last…

A lot of tech support worker nightmares can be avoided if people (users/owners) took better care of their equipment. As they say, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

One of the most obvious ways to prolong the life of your tech equipment is to clean it regularly and properly. “Keep cans of clean compressed air around and blow out laptops, routers, Wi-Fi access points and so on,” advises Peter Gregory, who is a Forbes Technology Council expert. “Don’t keep equipment such as modems on the floor, where they will be subject to greater amounts of dust. Invest in quality surge protectors and UPS systems.”

Gregory says that keeping equipment clean, well ventilated and supplied with clean power are the most important habits for making sure your electronics last.

#2 Why My Mother Bord Not Work

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Guy Courtin from Tecsys Inc. suggests investing in some electronic wipes. “It’s always good to regularly wipe down touchpads, keyboards, screens, phones, tablets and so on — just because you are the only one using something doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be kept clean!”

Courtin adds that you should also remember to turn off your devices, not just put them in “sleep” mode. “Clear that cache and allow the device to power off,” he says.

#3 Customer States, Replaced Thermal Paste And A Few Days Later Stopped Displaying Any Image Out

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Claire Rutkowski from Bentley Systems agrees. She told Forbes that the best thing you can do for your computer (and your mental health) is to turn it off every night.

According to Rutkowski, this stops all applications running in the background and clears the cache, and it often stops buggy software issues from creating bigger problems later. “A daily startup and shutdown routine also helps the environment, and most importantly, helps you develop a ritual that separates work life from home life,” she says.

#4 Vet Office Asked Why Their Server Was So Loud. They Had Cut A Hole In The Cabinet For Airflow, But The Resident Kitty Found It

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#5 “Some Of My Keys Aren’t Working. I Don’t Know Why”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Your family, colleagues and friends might not like the next tip, but many experts advise against allowing other people to use your equipment. Especially if you need it for work.

“A work-issued device is exactly that: a device for work. Don’t give it to your children to play Fortnite or to a relative to check their emails. Why? Because they could use the device in a way that puts both you and your employer at risk,” warns Jeff Shiner from the Forbes expert panel. “Resource-intensive, non-work-related actions will have an impact on the device’s long-term performance.”

Shiner strongly suggests keeping your personal life on a personal machine, and lending that one to someone else at your own peril.

#6 User States Fan Making Funny Noise

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#7 Some Kid At My School Somehow Managed To Do This…

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Storing your equipment properly is also a must. Who hasn’t had the nightmare of a cracked or scratched phone/tablet screen? Congrats if you’re among the few who raised your hand.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) advises using both a screen protector and a case on phones and tablets, as well as avoiding keeping your personal tech in extreme temperatures.

“High heat can cause permanent damage to the battery, while freezing temperatures can cause performance blips or even data loss,” explains the AAA site. “Never leave phones, tablets, or computers in direct sunlight or hot cars: Temperatures can spike to over 100 degrees inside a vehicle on a sunny, temperate day.”

#8 Don’t Put A Space Heater Under Your Desk

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#9 Customer Stated The Hdmi Disappeared

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Many of us are guilty of hitting “remind me later” when prompted to update software, or not updating at all. Then we wonder what went wrong…

Experts say keeping our gadgets’ software up-to-date ensures they operate optimally and also helps prevent problems like incompatibility and viruses before they occur.

“Most modern devices provide over-the-air software updates,” says Steven Hau from Newfire Global Partners, adding that these are often free. “Enterprises with mobile device management may force OTA updates; however, many devices require the owner to initiate the update.”

#10 You’re Supposed To Release The Latch First. Also, Don’t Use A Crowbar

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#11 Tech Support Did This

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#12 Our Pos Hardware Caught On Fire Over Night And Destroyed The Shop

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Staying up to date matters, and many of us forget to (or are unaware that we should) update the firmware on any routers and access points used for wireless access at home. Doing so helps to not only improve the performance of your device but also extend its life and increase security.

“For cable modems, power cycling should suffice, as it will ‘phone home’ for upgrades,” says Shoreline.io’s Anurag Gupta. “You’ll likely need to upgrade access points manually using supplied software from your vendor,” adds the expert.

#13 My iPhone 5s On Life Support, What Do Yall Think?

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#14 Capacitator Explodet

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#15 I Present You Dp Cable Used In Industrial Testing Environment. This Poor Thing Had Hundreds Of Connection Cycles. Still Worked Fine With The Advantage Of Going Really Easily With The Rough Spots Worn Out LOL

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

Jason Carolan from Flexential suggests having separate networks at home: one for work, one for personal use and a third for smart devices.

“By keeping private data on a separate Wi-Fi network, any compromise of a smart device will not give an attacker a direct route to your company’s data,” he warns. “Using a VPN is also recommended when you’re connecting for work.”

#16 We Promise Everything Is The Same As Before. We Don’t Know Why Our Internet Is Down

Brand office employees swear they left everything exactly the same before cleaning and organizing the room.

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#17 My Multi Million Dollar Schools Server Rack

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

At some point, your electronic devices might decide they’re done working and living, or you may want to upgrade.

“Don’t just throw your old device into a drawer,” says Taylor Dixon. The senior technical writer with iFixit.com suggests rather looking for other ways to use them, or donating or selling them. If none of these are an option, recycle responsibly. You can do this through the manufacturer, a box store recycling program, or an e-waste recycling center.

#18 A Friend Just Sent This To Me From Her Work

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#19 Cleaning Out A Second Hand Gpu, Yummy

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#20 How Do You Do This????

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#21 The WiFi Is So Hot

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#22 Opened “Brand New” Cpu Cooler To Install In Friend’s PC

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#23 Student States: “I Was Curious”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#24 Customer Told Me His Phone Wasn’t Charging

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#25 So You Think You’ve Worked On Some Dirty Computers Before, Eh?

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#26 My Mp3 Player’s Battery Wouldn’t Charge So I Grabbed A Random Battery And Made It Fit

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#27 Server Room From My First Hospital Job

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#28 “Not Booting, Makes A Loud Sound When Powered On.”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#29 This Was My Customers Solution To Her Broken Laptop Hinge

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#30 Dell Returned My Laptop After “48 Hours Of Stress Testing.” This Is The Temperature At Idle

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#31 Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#32 They Said “It Won’t Stop Printing”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#33 So Nice Of The Customer To Remove Their Data For Me!

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#34 I Made A Literal Network Switch To Turn My Ethernet On And Off

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#35 Client Replaced The Thermal Paste And The Laptop Stopped Working

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#36 I Never Thought I’d Put Myself On This Sub, But Here I Am Finding My Own PC With The “Please Remove Before Installation” Film Still On After Years…

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#37 User States: Took It Out Of My Pocket Like That

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#38 Neighbour Couldnt Get Sim Card Out Of 5G Router Cause It Was “Stuck”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#39 Homie Said He Was Getting His PC Fixed And It Was His “Hard Drive”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#40 Friend Asked If I Could Fix His PC

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#41 “The Power Cable Broke” -Hospital Nurse

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#42 85” TV Fell Off The Wall Last Night

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#43 Was Asked To Fix A Colleague’s Laptop And Wanted To Check The Battery

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#44 Someone Asked If This Is Repairable

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#45 “I Just Took It Out Of My Bag And It Was Like That”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#46 Network Switch After A Lightning Strike

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#47 Using A Soldering Iron To Remove Screw

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#48 “Welp That’s 700 Dollars Down The Drain…”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#49 Got A Ticket Today. Windows Can’t Find Drive

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#50 System Came In To The Shop With “Accidentally Spilt A Bowl Of Soup Into Top Of Case”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#51 Some Dude From The Pcmr Subreddit Has A Nest On His Stick On Ram. How Does This Even Happen??

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#52 “How The Heck Are You Supposed To Set Those Legs? Keeps Falling Over”

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#53 The Router Was Overheating

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#54 I Need Somewhere To Set This Candle…. Oh Here’s A Good Spot!

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#55 One Of My Co-Workers Was Eager To Unpack Her New Mouse

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#56 My Friend Bought A New Monitor Today And Now Theres A Wojack Burned In His Screen

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#57 User Gets Point For Trying

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#58 Customer Bought A Secondhand ‘Custom Loop’ Cooled PC From His ‘Friend’, Who Mysteriously Disappeared After Getting The Money. Iirc Only The Gpu Survived The Carnage

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#59 Does This Count? Discharging A Bosch Ebike Battery Using An Electric Heater

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#60 Customer Used Washing Up Sponges As Return Packaging, Thought It Was Funny

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#61 Had This The Other Day. In 4 Years Doing It I’ve Never Seen This. Told User To Hold Back On The Gym For A Bit

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#62 103°f/39°c Causes Polarizer To Peel Off Acer Monitor At Work

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#63 Fairly New Oled TV At My Dads House

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#64 If It Works, Don’t Touch It

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#65 My Homemade Headphones I Used At A Factory For 2 Yrs That Banned Headphones And Had Daily Checks

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#66 It’s “Outside Rated” Until It Isn’t

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#67 Got The New Drive To Fit Boss

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#68 Been Wondering Why My Laptop Overheats. Now Curious How It Didn’t Blow Up

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#69 All Mac Chargers Have Playstation Support

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#70 (Self Shame) My First Attempt At Ethernet

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

#71 Pic Of My Classmates Opening A Crt (They Didn’t Go Further Than This)

71 Times Tech Support Workers Wish They Had Chosen A Different Profession (New Pics)

