When I Bought A Macro Lens, I’ve Discovered A Whole New World – Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

My name is Signe and I’m a 21-year-old amateur photographer from Sweden. Two years ago I bought my first DSLR camera and I’ve been obsessed ever since.
After acquiring my wonderful macro lens, I’ve discovered a whole new world. I’m amazed that the lens can make snails look nice and spiders cute (or more creepy). It can also enhance the beauty of what’s already beautiful, like a flower, for example. Therefore, I decided to make this no-shame self-righteous post, showing you people some of my macro photos.
Garden snail looking its best
Bumblebee bum
Little jumping spider
Grass drops
The struggle!
Cross spider/Garden Orb Weaver spider
Heather
Close-up
4 determined seeds
Single drop
Drops
More drops
Pastel bright
Half a flower
In full bloom
Blossomed
Dandelion
B&W
Colorful snail + Clematis
