When I Bought A Macro Lens, I’ve Discovered A Whole New World – Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

by

My name is Signe and I’m a 21-year-old amateur photographer from Sweden. Two years ago I bought my first DSLR camera and I’ve been obsessed ever since.

After acquiring my wonderful macro lens, I’ve discovered a whole new world. I’m amazed that the lens can make snails look nice and spiders cute (or more creepy). It can also enhance the beauty of what’s already beautiful, like a flower, for example. Therefore, I decided to make this no-shame self-righteous post, showing you people some of my macro photos.

More info: Facebook | Flickr

Garden snail looking its best

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Bumblebee bum

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Little jumping spider

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Grass drops

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

The struggle!

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Cross spider/Garden Orb Weaver spider

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Heather

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Close-up

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

4 determined seeds

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Single drop

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Drops

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

More drops

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Pastel bright

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Half a flower

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

In full bloom

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Blossomed

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Dandelion

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

B&W

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Colorful snail + Clematis

When I Bought A Macro Lens, I&#8217;ve Discovered A Whole New World &#8211; Snails Look Nice And Spiders Are Cute

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Forced Marriage Or Kidnapping”: Bride’s Elvis Serenade At Vegas Wedding Scares Off Groom
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2025
Star Wars Live-Action TV Series Coming to Disney Streaming Service
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2017
Five TV Show Endings People Still Don’t Understand
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2017
This week on Salvation - "Truth or Darius"
What’s Coming Up On This Week’s Episode of Salvation? Lots of Angst….
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2017
Kamal Haasan: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Hart of Dixie
Hart of Dixie Season 4 Episode 8 Review: “61 Candles”
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.