50 Times Parents And Teachers Had The Best Interactions

An educator’s job is often demanding, stressful, and overwhelming. This year, only 34% of the teachers in the U.S. said they were satisfied with their jobs. The pressure is real. They are responsible for shaping the minds of the future generation, after all.
So, since the new school year is already upon us, let’s show our teachers some appreciation with this list of wholesome interactions between them and the parents of the children they teach. It’s like the Dalai Lama said: “When educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.”
#1 When I Dropped My Son Off At School, He Noticed A Girl In Line And Said, “That Girl Looks Cold.” He Got Out Of The Car And Was Off. Later, I Got This Message From His Teacher
#2 A Teacher Sent This Out And I Love It. Thoughts?
#3 I’m A Teacher. Today A Child Gave Me Toy Replicas Of My Dogs That His Mom Had Crocheted Me
#4 My Student’s Dad Painted This Picture Of My Dog For Me As A Gift
#5 My Son’s Teacher Told Me He Looks Out For A Little Girl Who Has Just Moved From Venezuela And Doesn’t Speak English Yet. I Am So Proud
I cried at the parent-teacher conference when she told me and sent this photo.
#6 This Heart On My Hand Is Called A “Cuddle Button.” Daughter’s Teacher Draws This On Both Our Hands When I Drop Her Off At School, And Every Time We Press It, It Sends A Hug To The Other
Since my wife died last year, my 4-year-old daughter has hated being away from me. So, this helps her feel connected to me.
#7 Cookie Charcuterie Board For My Son’s Teachers For The Last Day Of School
#8 Bother Me All You Want. I Think It’s Adorable That She Wanted Me To See
#9 This Kid Is Awesome
#10 My Kid’s Theater Teacher Asked For Fake Food For Their Play. When She Emailed “Crafty Parents Needed” That Was Like My Bat Signal
#11 It’s Always Nice Getting Pictures From Our Son’s Teacher Showing How He’s Excelling In School
#12 Here’s To All The Amazing Teachers In The World Going The Extra Mile To Care For Their Students
#13 This School Year Is Going Great
#14 One Of Our Parents Made This For Our Year 2 Teacher. The Most Gorgeous Gift I’ve Ever Seen
#15 My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School
#16 School’s Out In My Neighborhood
#17 You Have A Future Olympian On Your Hands
#18 That’s So Cute
#19 My Son Is In 5th Grade, And This Thursday Is Their Concert. I Thought It Was So Kind That His Teacher Reached Out To Me Regarding His Solo. It Really Warmed My Heart
#20 Turned My Son’s Drawings Into Teacher Appreciation Cookies
#21 That’s So Lovely
#22 Vietnamese Immigrant Parent Reminds Me Why I Am A Teacher
#23 This Was For My Son’s Teacher. She’s Leaving, And They Had The Best Bond. She Came In And Burst Into Tears, Which Got Me Going, And Then Another Teacher. It Was A Very Teary Moment
#24 Teacher Appreciation Gift For My Daughter’s 1st Grade Teacher! Parenting Honestly
#25 A Sweet Message From One Of My Student’s Parents. I Miss My Kids A Lot
#26 Message From My Nephew’s Teacher To My Sister
#27 Didn’t Expect This From The Teacher Today
#28 That Teacher Taught Us How To Love, And You Taught Us How To Be Thankful
#29 I Have A PhD
#30 This Should Be Framed
#31 My Autistic Daughter’s Math Teacher Sent Me This Today. This Is Absolute Comedy Gold
#32 From My Kindergartener’s Teacher Today. The Embarrassment Is So Real
#33 My Son’s Teacher Is Proud Of Me
#34 My Daughter’s Teacher Knew I Loved Knitting. So She Hand-Spun Me Yarn As A Gift
#35 My Brother’s High School Math Teacher Assigned Parental Homework. My Dad Was Not Happy
#36 The Email I Got From My 8-Year-Old’s Teacher Today Had Me Dying Of Laughter. Do You Know How Hard It Is To Enforce A Consequence When Trying Not To Laugh?
The mannequin head is mine, as I’m a stylist.
#37 Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater. Didn’t Realize What Santa Was Doing Until His Kindergarten Teacher Pointed It Out When I Picked Him Up
She was pretty cool with it. She chuckled when she told me. I laughed too once I saw it.
#38 Parenting Is Hard. How Am I Supposed To Discipline My Daughter With A Straight Face, When Her Teacher Sends Me Pictures Of Her Falling Asleep In Class
#39 She Hadn’t Missed A Meal
#40 The Good Education We Must Invest In
#41 This Is An Actual, Unironic Email That I Just Got From My Son’s Teacher
#42 Message To Parents I Got Today
#43 End-Of-Year Presents For The Teachers Who Look After My Diabetic Daughter
#44 My Daughter’s Elementary School Emailed This Photo So Parents Can Claim Lost Glasses. The School Only Has 190 Students
#45 For My Son’s Teacher On The Last Day Of School
#46 Kid Went To Spend Their Entire Birthday Money At The Canteen
#47 My Cousin’s Teacher Texted This
#48 It’s Teacher Appreciation Week. I Made These For My Kids’ Teachers
#49 My Little Sister Was Misbehaving At School, And This Was The Note Home She Got Today
#50 Pretty Sure My Kid’s Daycare Teacher Is Former Mafia
