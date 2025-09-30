“I Feel Bad For Selena”: Source Reveals Details Of Gomez And Blanco’s Wedding

Taylor Swift knows exactly how to be a good friend and support her bestie, Selena Gomez, on one of the biggest days of her life. 

On September 27, 2025, as Selena tied the knot with Benny Blanco, Taylor gave a “pretty long speech” during the couple’s reception. 

“Of course, Swift couldn’t let another person have the spotlight, even on her wedding day,” wrote one displeased social media user. 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in an intimate ceremony held in California  

Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The newlyweds exchanged vows in a ceremony in Montecito, California, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Several A-list celebrities were in attendance, including Gomez’s nearly two-decade-long best friend, Taylor Swift; Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, and Martin Short; and singer friends Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello, and others.

Following the daytime ceremony, the wedding reception lasted “well into the night.”

Image credits: taylorswift / instagram

A source revealed that the Love Story singer and even Ed Sheeran delivered meaningful and heartfelt speeches for the lovebirds. 

The insider told People, At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night.”

Several celebrities, including Gomez’s longtime pop star best friend Taylor Swift, were in attendance at the star-studded ceremony

Image credits: itsbennyblanco / instagram

The vibe was so much fun.”

Highlighting Selena and Benny’s happiness on their special day, the source added, “They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room.”

Image credits: selenagomez / instagram

At the event, Swift was seen arriving under a canopy of black umbrellas to stay hidden from paparazzi.

She reportedly stayed at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito over the weekend and attended everything from the rehearsal dinner to the ceremony itself.

Image credits: itsbennyblanco / instagram

Notably, the 14-time Grammy winner’s NFL star fiancé, Travis Kelce, was absent due to a game in Kansas City that clashed with the wedding.

The ‘Fortnight’ singer delivered a heartfelt speech during the wedding reception for the newlyweds 

Image credits: SELENAT0RSARMY / X

Image credits: yourfavnook

Image credits: keri123_keri

The NFL enforces a curfew the night before games for all its players, with no exceptions.

Selena and Benny dated for almost two years before finally saying “I do”, and were engaged for ten months.

In December 2024, the Sunset BLVD singer shared the news of her engagement in an Instagram carousel with the caption, “forever begins now.”

Image credits: selenagomez / instagram

Taylor was quick to react to the happy news, commenting at the time, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

While the exact role she played at the wedding remains a mystery, an ET source revealed that Swift delivered a “pretty long speech at the reception, mentioning inside jokes she shares with Selena.”

Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, was not present at the ceremony due to his clashing NFL schedule

Image credits: itsbennyblanco / instagram

In August, during an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Selena revealed how she first met and connected with Taylor over 17 years ago, in 2008. 

“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick, and she dated Joe… We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet.”

Image credits: selenagomez / instagram

On the night of September 26, the rehearsal dinner was held in the tony Hope Ranch neighborhood, where Selena’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short also gave a joint speech.

Their words were so meaningful that they “moved the guests to tears.”

A source told People, “They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental.”

Image credits: taylorswift / instagram

That’s usually what people closest to the couple do at weddings,”  wrote one user, highlighting the close bond between Gomez and Swift following news of Taylor’s reception speech.

Taylor and Selena’s friendship dates back 17 years, when they first connected while dating the Jonas Brothers

Image credits: SGchartupdate / X

Shortly after the reception, Taylor was seen leaving in a three-car convoy toward the Santa Barbara Airport before jetting off in her private plane.

Her brisk departure was due to Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, competed against the Baltimore Ravens.

Image credits: selenagomez / instagram

The songstress was later spotted sitting in a suite with her dad, Scott Swift, her brother, Austin Swift, and her future mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, as she cheered on her man.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement last month with dreamy floral garden proposal pictures, including snaps of her 8-carat diamond ring.

Image credits: Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

Selena celebrated the news by resharing it on her own Instagram Story, writing, “When bestie gets engaged.”

Meanwhile, some netizens criticized Taylor’s presence at Selena’s wedding ceremony, claiming she outshone the bride on her big day.

“Selena and Taylor’s friendship seems so fake to me,” wrote one user on social media

Image credits: rfngljaspe

Image credits: flamock

Image credits: _Amaa_Web3

Image credits: 2lastvibes

Image credits: Dm21202451

Image credits: gomezgirlies

Image credits: tEldestDaughter

Image credits: YYxTTx

Image credits: rauwlena2050

Image credits: La2LandMachine

Image credits: AndyDeadPool11

Image credits: bluestkylian

Image credits: briggsisgreat

Image credits: eyup_io

Image credits: bbjk26

Image credits: PrometheanAIX

Image credits: MutantDogsYC

Image credits: SanaWinkle

Image credits: wildlifegiri

Image credits: NotLayla1989

