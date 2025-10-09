“Morphing Into MAGA”: Taylor Swift Fans Call Out Cosmetic Procedures After New Interview Goes Viral

Has Taylor Swift undergone a cosmetic procedure for the first time in her nearly two-decade career?
Some fans believe that the superstar had work done on her face ahead of the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor, who has previously spoken out about the beauty standards placed on women, calling them “f***ing impossible” to meet, is currently doing a series of interviews to promote her 12th album.
Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty
This included a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe, which sparked a wide range of reactions to the musician’s allegedly altered appearance.
Many claimed that Taylor did not go under the knife but opted for more subtle procedures like Botox or facial fillers instead. “I say this with love…. put that botox down neow,” one user wrote on X/Twitter, amassing 36,000 likes.
“I do not gaf about filler, I just want my beautiful expressive sis’ eyebrows to be free to move bruh,” the fan clarified.
Image credits: taylorswift
“She is so beautiful naturally, especially in a new era where celebs are ditching for a natural look… WHYYYY,” lamented another fan.
A separate netizen remarked that Taylor was “morphing into MAGA Brittany Mahomes,” referring to the singer’s friend, who is also dating a Chiefs star, Patrick Mahomes. “She doesn’t need Botox or fillers, she’s only 35,” another user chimed in.
The superstar sparked speculation after joining Zane Lowe for a FaceTime interview
Image credits: zanelowe
Image credits: zanelowe
While the Opalite singer has not addressed the speculation surrounding her appearance, she told Zane Lowe that she welcomes criticism with open arms, viewing it as free publicity.
At the end of the day, she said, it’s part of show business. “I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” she noted.
Taylor also noted that she respects people’s subjective opinions and that she’s not the “art police,” explaining, “Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”
She emphasized that she has “such an eye on legacy” when making her albums and is confident in the quality of every project she has ever worked on, despite potential criticism from music critics or fans.
Social media erupted with fans pleading for Taylor to “put that Botox down” and keep her natural face intact
Image credits: David Crotty/Getty
The 14-time Grammy winner previously discussed her struggles with body image in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. In the film, she revealed that body-shaming comments would make her “starve a little bit,” to the point of feeling like she might pass out on stage.
She noted that there’s always a standard of beauty that women are not meeting. “Because if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that a** that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, then your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just f***ing impossible,” Taylor described.
Additionally, the pop star said that, unlike men, female entertainers have a clock ticking on their careers. As she sees it, many famous women are “discarded in an elephant graveyard” by the time they’re 35.
Image credits: taylorswift
On her new album, Taylor reflects on the consequences of life in show business.
For instance, in her song Cancelled, believed to be a critique of cancel culture and a defense of her friends Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes, she sings, “Did you girlboss too close to the sun?/Did they catch you having far too much fun?/Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run/Something wicked this way comes.”
Blake faced widespread criticism after a series of controversial interviews resurfaced following her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, while Brittany was “cancelled” over her perceived support of Donald Trump.
Taylor recently said that she “welcomes the chaos” as part of show business
Another of the most talked-about tracks on Taylor’s new album was Wood, which is full of double entendres about her fiancé Travis Kelce’s manhood, including “Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see/His love was thе key that opened my thighs.”
Asked about the risqué song that made listeners blush during her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor shared that she initially intended to create a “timeless-sounding” track, using the idea of knocking on wood as superstition.
Image credits: taylorswift
“It really started out in a very innocent place. I dunno what happened, man, once I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know,” she insisted. “I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”
In another song, Wi$h Li$t, the singer describes her happy place away from the paparazzi flashes and imagines a future where she has children with Travis, revealing her desire to start a family with the NFL tight end one day.
People pointed out that the Opalite singer looked “less expressive” than before
Image credits: goodhazelgraces
Image credits: Courgetteom
Image credits: tofu_gamess
Image credits: SpinboutU14
Image credits: americanoand
Image credits: swtnrblvd
Image credits: royal_gator_
Image credits: folkloremanic13
Image credits: selinameyersgf
Image credits: Sarah6MJ
Image credits: KennedyPosts
Image credits: jaycvibes
Image credits: _therafa
Follow Us