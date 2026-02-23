Infertile Lady Hits The Jackpot With SIL Who Donates Her Eggs, Other SIL Mad She Doesn’t Get One Too

Fertility struggles are deeply personal and often emotionally exhausting, affecting not just those trying to conceive, but their entire support network. For many, the decision to pursue assisted reproductive technologies like egg donation involves complex emotions, medical considerations, and ethical questions.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) was faced with an an incredibly difficult choice on whether to donate her eggs to one sister-in-law, and later, whether to do the same for another. Her final decision, however, didn’t sit too well with her in-laws and left her wondering if she was the bad guy.
Egg donation is a a process that goes far beyond a simple favor because it involves medical procedures, emotional commitment, and careful consideration of one’s own boundaries
The author shared that she gets along well with her sister-in-laws, who both face fertility struggles
Years ago, one the sister-in-laws asked her to donate an egg, and she agreed due to shared cultural background, values, and this resulted in her having a daughter
Recently, the other sister-in-law requested the same, but the author declined, pointing out her unstable marriage and personal discomfort with the child potentially resembling her
Her in-laws reacted negatively, framing the refusal as discrimination based on race, leading to family conflict and public debate about her decision
Several years ago, the OP agreed to donate her eggs to her sister-in-law who shares her South Asian background. She noted that the sister-in-law and another one struggled with infertility, and even though she had initially felt uneasy about the idea of having a biological child who wouldn’t technically be hers, she ultimately said yes. After all, her and the sister-in-law shared cultural values, upbringing, and a similar worldview.
Today, the sister-in-law has a daughter who is adored by the entire family, and she was happy to have contributed to their family in that way. Now, the other sister-in-law, approached her with the same request, however, the OP described the sister-in-law’s marriage as volatile and financially unstable.
Another thing for her was the fact that the sister-in-law and her husband were white. The OP admitted feeling uncomfortable with the possibility that a child born into that household could resemble her in ways that might complicate identity or family dynamics.
And so, she declined the sister-in-law’s request even though it didn’t sit well with her in-laws who accused her of discriminations. The OP didn’t deny that a partial reason for her refusal was due to race, leaving her wondering if she was wrong for that.
Fertility struggles are rarely just clinical, they’re also deeply personal. As Get Reconnected explains, infertility can weigh heavily on both mental and physical health, often bringing anxiety, depression, grief, and even trauma-like symptoms after repeated treatments or losses. The emotional strain can intensify over time, especially when cycles fail and hope feels fragile.
At the same time, agreeing to help isn’t a small gesture. Advanced Fertility notes that egg retrieval in IVF requires weeks of hormone injections, frequent medical monitoring, and a minor surgical procedure. It’s physically taxing and can come with side effects, not to mention the emotional complexity of donating genetic material to someone else.
Just as importantly, the choice to donate must remain voluntary. According to Cofertility, reproductive ethics experts stress that egg donation should be entirely free from coercion to protect a donor’s autonomy and well-being. They emphasize informed consent, psychological screening, and safeguards to ensure no one feels pressured into participation.
Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that egg donation is her personal choice and that she isn’t obligated to agree a second time. They also acknowledged her other concerns, like financial instability and a volatile relationship, as legitimate reasons for refusing. Do you think saying no to a second donation makes someone selfish, or is it reasonable? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens noted the racial aspect of the author’s decision, suggesting it’s understandable to consider how a child might look but shouldn’t overshadow her autonomy
