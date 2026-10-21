Taylor Swift’s Tense Moment With A Fan At The Chiefs Game Gets A New Twist As An Eyewitness Speaks Out

Taylor Swift’s tense moment with a fan at Sunday’s (October 18) Kansas City Chiefs game has taken on a new dimension after an eyewitness claimed the woman had already been told to leave the area before the singer gestured at her from her VIP suite.
The interaction went viral after Swift appeared to motion toward a woman standing below her suite at Arrowhead Stadium, seemingly telling her to stop filming and pay attention to the field.
A member of the singer’s security team then stepped in.
Now, podcast host Ashlie Molstad, who said she witnessed the incident firsthand, has offered a very different account of what led up to the exchange.
“She was right in our space,” Molstad said.
An eyewitness said the fan had moved into another section before approaching Taylor Swift
Molstad told the Daily Mail on October 20 that she attended the Chiefs game with a friend and was seated near the woman at the center of the viral clip.
She said she initially assumed the fan was sitting in a nearby section.
Then, “all of a sudden, she was right in our space.”
“We were in the fifth seat in, so she had crossed over four people,” Molstad recalled.
“Next thing I knew, she was right next to me shouting Taylor’s name.”
Molstad said she could not actually see Swift from where she was sitting, but she did see security react almost immediately.
“He immediately stepped in and told her, ‘These are not your seats. You need to leave,’” she said.
According to Molstad, the woman replied that she had traveled a long distance to attend the game.
“Well, I came a long way. I’ve come all the way from Germany,” the fan allegedly said.
Molstad also noted that the woman was dressed in Oktoberfest clothing.
The security guard reportedly repeated that the seats were not hers and instructed her to leave.
“She then held up her phone to sneak a quick picture, and he put his hand up to block the camera,” Molstad continued.
Molstad said there was no major confrontation despite how the viral clip appeared
The footage that circulated online showed Swift gesturing toward the woman from her suite while Travis Kelce and the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers.
Some viewers interpreted the gesture as the singer becoming irritated at being filmed.
Molstad, however, said the encounter was considerably less dramatic from where she was sitting.
“At the time, I didn’t hear Taylor say anything,” she explained.
“But in the video that came out later, you can see her say something like, ‘I’m watching the game.’”
She said the bigger issue was the woman entering a row where she did not appear to have a seat and trying to get Swift’s attention.
“The frustrating part was her assuming she had the right to rush into our row and get right in Taylor’s face, which was distracting while we were trying to watch the game,” Molstad said.
She also praised the way Swift’s bodyguard handled the situation.
“He didn’t make a big scene,” she recalled.
“He just put his hand up and said, ‘I don’t care. These are not your seats.’”
“There really wasn’t a massive confrontation.”
The eyewitness said Swift appeared focused on the game rather than angry
Molstad also pushed back against suggestions that Swift appeared rattled by the attention she was receiving.
She said that any photos or videos she had taken during the game which happened to capture the singer in the background showed Swift looking calm.
“She didn’t seem on edge,” Molstad said.
Instead, she appeared “focused on the game.”
The podcaster said Swift appeared to handle the constant attention surrounding her public appearances particularly well.
“I think Taylor is justified to handle it however she needs to,” Molstad said.
“None of us know what that level of attention is like.”
She added that simply sitting close to Swift’s suite gave her some perspective on the amount of attention directed at the singer.
“It was distracting just sitting in that section seeing how many people were yelling, holding up signs, or stopping in aisles instead of watching the game.”
Another person was removed after allegedly flipping Swift off
The woman filming Swift was apparently not the only person trying to get the singer’s attention during the game.
Molstad said that while she and her friend went to get drinks, they saw another person standing against the suite window and making an obscene gesture toward Swift.
“We saw someone pressed against the suite window flipping her off,” she recalled.
Molstad and her friend alerted police officers stationed outside the suite.
“They removed him,” she said.
The effort was apparently wasted anyway.
“What that guy didn’t realize was that the glass is blacked out with a board on the inside, so she couldn’t even see him.”
Swift has attracted intense attention at NFL games ever since she began dating Kelce in 2023.
Her appearances have become a regular feature of Chiefs broadcasts, with cameras frequently cutting to her reactions from private suites.
She has also been loudly booed by opposing crowds on multiple occasions.
The game came one day after Swift performed at the Academy Museum gala
The Arrowhead Stadium appearance capped off an already eventful weekend for the Opalite singer.
On October 17, Swift attended the Academy Museum’s annual gala, where she performed I Knew It, I Knew You, an original song written for Toy Story 5.
The track has reportedly been positioned as a possible contender for Swift’s first Academy Award nomination.
A day later, she was back in Kansas City watching Kelce and the Chiefs.
What initially looked online like a brief confrontation between Swift and an overenthusiastic fan now appears to have involved considerably more context.
According to Molstad, the woman had crossed several seats, shouted Swift’s name, ignored a request to leave and then tried to sneak a photo.
And while the viral footage made the exchange look tense, the eyewitness insisted Swift herself remained focused on the game.
“There really wasn’t a massive confrontation,” she said.
“Good for Taylor.” Viewers congratulated Taylor for how she handled the situation
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