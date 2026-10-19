Taylor Swift Branded Latest Victim Of “Mar-A-Lago Face” Over Surprise Transformation: “MAGA Face Combo Is Nasty”

Taylor Swift has become the latest celebrity to be linked to the internet’s controversial “MAGA face” trend.
The 36-year-old singer looked like a fairytale princess on the red carpet at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17.
But her facial appearance made her the latest high-profile figure to be swept into the recent “MAGA face” discussion, where viewers have been dissecting the looks of prominent women from Trump’s circle.
Taylor Swift has become the latest celebrity being linked to the internet’s controversial “MAGA face” trend
At the star-studded event over the weekend, Taylor Swift gave her first full-band performance since the curtains fell on her Eras Tour in December 2024.
Conan O’Brien introduced her to the black-tie audience by saying, “It’s an insane, unprecedented honor to introduce a cherished member of our little ‘Toy Story 5’ family. She’s John, Paul, George, and Ringo all in one.”
Swift took the stage in a glittering Ralph Lauren dress to perform some of her beloved hits, including Love Story and Blank Space.
She also performed I Knew It, I Knew You, her original song for Toy Story 5, and then treated the audience to the first-ever live performance of her 2025 song The Fate of Ophelia.
Swift gave the black-tie audience her very first band performance since the Eras Tour
“Dancing is absolutely allowed. It’s not mandatory, but it’s more fun,” she told her audience, which included Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, Joan Cusack, Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Eli Roth, and more.
Prior to the performance, Swift was seen on the red carpet in a custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson.
The light blue pleated silk dress included an embroidered bow hanging from the center of her chest.
She topped off the look with Chopard diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet.
Viewers brutally mocked Swift’s appearance on the red carpet, saying she’s “looking so MAGA”
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Swift’s appearance quickly became a talking point, with social media users speculating about possible cosmetic procedures.
Many even made comparisons to the much-discussed “MAGA face” aesthetic, saying: “I’m sorry, but she’s looking so MAGA here.”
“She def got work done,” one claimed, while another wrote, “Idk something about her face looks evil.”
“It’s subtle, but she’s been trying to appeal to MAGA for the past 3 years,” said another.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images,Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
One said, “Her face changes every 6 months.”
“Maralago face coming in hot,” another wrote.
“Her getting MAGA thin too…” said one, while another claimed, “that brow lift + MAGA face combo is NASTYYY.”
The “MAGA face” has become the new label that netizens have been handing out to women closely associated with Donald Trump.
Philanthropist and billionaire wife Susan Dell, who recently made a $6.25 billion pledge to American children alongside her husband Michael Dell, was branded as having the “MAGA face” following her White House appearance this month.
Then came Barbera Thornhill, the newly appointed Trump administration official who was introduced as the Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons earlier this month.
The Grammy winner has previously accused Trump of using “all the dirtiest tricks in the book” to become president
Kelly Loeffler was also dragged into “MAGA face” conversations after her past video recently resurfaced.
Serving as Trump’s Small Business Administration chief, Loeffler was roasted for her TikTok video, with one saying: “The Trump administration isn’t even trying to hide the aliens anymore bro.”
Although critics recently put Swift in the “MAGA face” club, the Patient Zero singer has publicly endorsed Trump’s opponents in the past.
She expressed support for former president Barack Obama in a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, and in 2018 she endorsed two Democratic candidates, Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, for Senate during the midterm elections.
During a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Swift shared her concerns about lawmakers trying to outlaw abortion in her home state of Tennessee and accused Trump of using “all the dirtiest tricks in the book” to sit in the most important chair at the White House.
Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020 and endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump once wrote on social media
Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Trump has a history of targeting Swift and once said, with zero hesitation, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social after she endorsed his opponent in 2024.
A year later, he wrote on Truth Social: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”
Despite the public sparring between them, some netizens have claimed in the past that Swift is secretly a white suprem*cist.
Speculation was especially rampant when she remained silent during the 2016 election season.
Andre Anglin, the founder of the neo-N*zi Daily Stormer website, reportedly wrote in 2016: “Firstly, Taylor Swift is a pure Ary*n goddess, like something out of classical Greek poetry. Athena reborn. That’s the most important thing.”
He also claimed in the same website post that the singer was “secretly a N*zi” and waiting for Trump to become president before coming out with her true political leanings.
“She looks so patriotic,” one commented on her red carpet appearance
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