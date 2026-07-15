Taylor Kinney: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Taylor Kinney
July 15, 1981
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, US
44 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Taylor Kinney?
Taylor Jackson Kinney is an American actor known for his chiseled good looks and compelling presence across television and film. His ability to embody complex characters with depth and conviction has captivated audiences.
He broke into the public eye with his significant role as Mason Lockwood on the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries, a performance that showcased his intense on-screen charisma and made him a recognizable face.
Early Life and Education
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Taylor Jackson Kinney was primarily raised in Neffsville by his mother, Pamela Heisler, after his parents divorced. He shared his upbringing with his three brothers, Adam, Ryan, and Trent.
He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 2000 and later studied Business Management at West Virginia University, where an elective theater course sparked his eventual passion for acting.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to model Ashley Cruger, Taylor Jackson Kinney was previously in a high-profile engagement with singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, whom he met on the set of her “You and I” music video in 2011. They ended their engagement in 2016.
Kinney married Cruger in April 2024. He has no publicly known children from any of his relationships.
Career Highlights
Taylor Jackson Kinney has achieved serial success as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the One Chicago franchise, starring in over 200 episodes of Chicago Fire and making crossover appearances in Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. His consistent performance has solidified his status as a long-running television lead.
Beyond his main acting roles, Kinney has also leveraged his modeling background, contributing to his public image. He has appeared in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and The Other Woman, further diversifying his filmography.
Signature Quote
“Women love firefighters so much because it’s like a knight in shining armor kind of thing.”
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