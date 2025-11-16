139 Best Friend Quotes To Sweeten The Bond

The tightest bonds often come not by blood, but by that special link between two people from completely different backgrounds. That’s why these best friend quotes might sound like they’re talking about bonds perhaps even greater than those of family.
If you’re looking for beautiful friendship quotes to thank your friend, because they did something that only a true friend can do, this is the place where you’ll find what you’re seeking. Or perhaps it’s their birthday? In any case, these bestie quotes will surely touch the hearts of your good friends.
Get ready and take your time going through these sweet quotes, as we believe it won’t only be great to send to your besties, but will also make you appreciate the wonderful gift of friendship even more. Vote and comment on your favorites, and if you know any more good friend quotes, go ahead and share them with the world!
#1
“True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” — David Tyson
#2
“Don’t walk in behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.” — Albert Camus
#3
“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself — and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to — letting a person be what he really is.” — Jim Morrison
#4
“A good friend will help you move, but a true friend will help you move a body.” — Steven J. Daniels
#5
“That’s how it goes, kids. The friends, neighbors, drinking buddies, and partners in crime you love so much when you’re young, as the years go by, you just lose touch. You will be shocked when you discover how easy it is in life to part ways with people forever. That’s why, when you find someone you want to keep around, you do something about it.” – Ted Mosby, How I Met Your Mother
#6
“There’s not a word yet, for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson
#7
“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12.” — Stephen King
#8
“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light.” — Helen Keller
#9
“If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” — Winnie the Pooh
#10
“The only way to have a friend is to be one.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#11
“It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.”– Marlene Dietrich
#12
“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” — Aristotle
#13
“Sometimes being with your best friend is all the therapy you need.”
#14
“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another ‘What, you too? I thought I was the only one!’” — C.S. Lewis
#15
“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something to you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali
#16
“If you wanna find out who’s a true friend, screw up or go through a challenging time… Then see who sticks around.” — Karen Salmonsohn
#17
“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… There is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.” – Winnie the Pooh
#18
“Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it’s all over.”— Octavia Butler
#19
“The friend who can be silent with us in a moment of despair or confusion, who can stay with us in an hour of grief and bereavement, who can tolerate not knowing… Not healing, not curing… That is a friend who cares.” – Henri Nouwen
#20
“You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.” — Laurence J. Peter
#21
“Friends joke with one another. ‘Hey, you’re poor. Hey, your momma’s dead.’ That’s what friends do.” – Michael Scott, The Office
#22
“Friendship is a wildly underrated medication.” – Anna Deavere Smith
#23
“The friend who holds your hand and says the wrong thing is made of dearer stuff than the one who stays away.” — Barbara Kingsolver
#24
“Never let your best friends get lonely… Keep disturbing them.” – Candlelight Publications
#25
“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” — Linda Grayson
#26
“Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” — Dr. Seuss
#27
“Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend’s success.” – Oscar Wilde
#28
“A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.” — Proverbs 27:9
#29
“A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.” — Lois Wyse
#30
“Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” – Jean de la Fontaine
#31
“Every friendship travels at sometime through the black valley of despair. This tests every aspect of your affection. You lose the attraction and the magic. Your sense of each other darkens and your presence is sore. If you can come through this time, it can purify with your love, and falsity and need will fall away. It will bring you onto new ground where affection can grow again.” — John O’Donohue
#32
“Friendship is like money, easier made than kept.” – Samuel Butler
#33
“I get by with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles
#34
“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust
#35
“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” — Arnold H. Glasgow
#36
“Only a true friend would be that truly honest.” — Shrek
#37
“A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out.” — Grace Pulpit
#38
“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” – Thomas J. Watson
#39
“A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” – Arnold H. Glasgow
#40
“The real test of friendship is: can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?” – Eugene Kennedy
#41
“I think if I’ve learned anything about friendship, it’s to hang in, stay connected, fight for them, and let them fight for you. Don’t walk away, don’t be distracted, don’t be too busy or tired, don’t take them for granted. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together. Powerful stuff.” — Jon Katz
#42
“There is a magnet in your heart that will attract true friends. That magnet is unselfishness, thinking of others first; when you learn to live for others, they will live for you.” — Paramahansa Yogananda
#43
“A friend can tell you things you don’t want to tell yourself.” – Frances Ward Weller
#44
“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer
#45
“Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses… Swapped back and forth and over again.” – Michelle Obama
#46
“Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” – Mencius
#47
“Best friend: the one that you can be mad at only for a short period of time because you have important stuff to tell them.”
#48
“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” — William Shakespeare
#49
“Be slow to fall into friendship, but when you are in, continue firm and constant.” — Socrates
#50
“True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” – Nicole Richie
#51
“Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul.” — Steve Maraboli
#52
“Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland
#53
“One’s friends are that part of the human race with which one can be human.”– George Santayana
#54
“Friendship is a pretty full-time occupation if you really are friendly with somebody. You can’t have too many friends because then you’re just not really friends.” – Truman Capote
#55
“A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and tolerates your success!” – Doug Larson
#56
“It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends.” — Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
#57
“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” – Khalil Gibran
#58
“One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about.” – Mindy Kaling
#59
“Friendship takes work. Finding friends, nurturing friendships, scheduling face time, it all take a tremendous amount of work. But it’s worth it. If you put in the effort, you’ll see the rewards of positive friends who will make your life extraordinary.” – Maya Angelou
#60
“True friends are always together in spirit.” – L.M. Montgomery
#61
“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
#62
“My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.” – Henry Ford
#63
“Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget.” — G. Randolf
#64
“Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb
#65
“I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend whof or me does not consult his calendar.” — Robert Brault
#66
“Laughter is not at all a bad beginning for a friendship, and it is far the best ending for one.” — Oscar Wilde
#67
“Good friends help you find important things when you have lost them… Your smile, your hope, and your courage.” — Doe Zantamata
#68
“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey
#69
“How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live ’em. How much love inside a friend depends how much you give ’em.” — Shel Silverstein
#70
“The feeling of friendship is like that of being comfortably filled with roast beef; love, like being enlivened with champagne.” — Samuel Johnson
#71
“Friends should be like books: few, but hand-selected.” — C.J. Langenhoven
#72
“Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.” — Henry David Thoreau
#73
“No friendship is an accident.” — O. Henry
#74
“Friendship makes a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession; friendship is never anything but sharing.” — Elie Wiesel
#75
“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler
#76
“Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit.” — Aristotle
#77
“There is nothing I wouldn’t do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature.” — Jane Austen
#78
“Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.” — Anna Taylor
#79
“A true friend is someone who will always love you — the imperfect, the confused, the wrong you — because that is what people are supposed to do.” — R.J.L.
#80
“Friends make you smile — best friends make you giggle ’til you pee your pants.” — Terri Guillemets
#81
“Friends are relatives you make for yourself.” — Eustache Deschamps
#82
“Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty.” — Sicilian Proverb
#83
“The love that comes from friendship is the underlying facet of a happy life.” – Chelsea Handler
#84
“A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” – Elbert Hubbard
#85
“A single rose can be my garden… A single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia
#86
“One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.” – Euripides
#87
“The greatest gift in life is the gift of friendship, and I have received it; the greatest healing therapy is friendship.” — Hubert Humphrey
#88
“In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.” – Albert Schweitzer
#89
“Friendship is the source of the greatest pleasures, and without friends even the most agreeable pursuits become tedious.” – Thomas Aquinas
#90
“Every friendship goes through ups and downs. Dysfunctional patterns set in; external situations cause internal friction; you grow apart and then bounce back together.” – Mariella Frostrup
#91
“When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” – Maria Shriver
#92
“You find out who your real friends are when you’re involved in a scandal.” – Elizabeth Taylor
#93
“Since there is nothing so well worth having as friends, never lose a chance to make them.” – Francesco Guicciardini
#94
“A friend is an emotional bond, just like friendship is a human experience.” – Simon Sinek
#95
“True friendship can afford true knowledge. It does not depend on darkness and ignorance.” – Henry David Thoreau
#96
“Remember George, no man is a failure who has friends.” — It’s a Wonderful Life
#97
“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” — Woodrow Wilson
#98
“Constant use had not worn ragged the fabric of their friendship.” — Dorothy Parker
#99
“Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life — and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” — Dean Koontz
#100
“Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.” — Richard Bach
#101
“The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy into your soul.” — Shanna Rodriguez
#102
“There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.” — Sylvia Plath
#103
“Hold a true friend with both your hands.” — Nigerian Proverb
#104
“Friendship’s the wine of life.” — Edward Young
#105
“Friendship is a strong and habitual inclination in two persons to promote the good and happiness of one another.” – Eustace Budgell
#106
“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” – Anais Nin
#107
“The ornament of a house is the friends who frequent it.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#108
“Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.” ― Sarah Dessen
#109
“Friendship — my definition — is built on two things. Respect and trust. Both elements have to be there. And it has to be mutual. You can have respect for someone, but if you don’t have trust, the friendship will crumble.” ― Stieg Larsson
#110
“Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” — Ed Cunningham
#111
“The best gift anyone can give, I believe, is the gift of sharing themselves.” – Oprah Winfrey
#112
“Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust.” – Jesse Owens
#113
“There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.” – Jennifer Aniston
#114
“True friendship resists time, distance, and silence.” – Isabel Allende
#115
“A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest thing you can have.” — Sarah Valdez
#116
“Time doesn’t take away from friendship, nor does separation.” — Tennessee Williams
#117
“Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled.” — Ally Condie
#118
“A friendship that can be ended didn’t ever start.” — Mellin De Saint-Gelais
#119
“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” — Irish proverb
#120
“Some people go to priests. Others go to poetry. I go to my friends.” — Virginia Woolf
#121
“True friendship is never serene.” — Marquise de Sevigne
#122
“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elizabeth Foley
#123
“You’ve got a friend in me.” — Toy Story
#124
“In my friend, I find a second self.” — Isabel Norton
#125
“Things are never quite as scary when you have a best friend.” — Bill Watterson
#126
“That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart.” — Kristin Hannah
#127
“Are we not like two volumes of one book?” — Marceline Desbordes-Valmore
#128
“There are three things that grow more precious with age; old wood to burn, old books to read, and old friends to enjoy.” — Henry Ford
#129
“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” – Lucius Annaeus Seneca
#130
“Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare — and precious as a pearl.” – Tahar Ben Jelloun
#131
“We’re sisters; you’re my family. What is you, is me. There’s nothing that you could ever say to make me let go.” – Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl
#132
“I still have friends from primary school. And my two best girlfriends are from secondary school. I don’t have to explain anything to them. I don’t have to apologize for anything. They know. There’s no judgment in any way.” — Emma Watson
#133
“She is a friend of my mind. She gather me, man. The pieces I am, she gather them and give them back to me in all the right order.” – Toni Morrison
#134
“Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” – John Evelyn
#135
“It’s not that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but it’s your best friends who are your diamonds.” – Gina Barreca
#136
“Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams
#137
“A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.” — Donna Roberts
#138
“Life was meant for good friends and great adventures.”
#139
“As much as a BFF can make you go WTF, there’s no denying we’d be a little less rich without them.” — Gossip Girl
