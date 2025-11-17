88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

It’s hard to compete with wrist tattoos. They always look awesome on your forearm and beat out the nearest competitor — armband tattoos. With a slick design and clear visibility, a wrist tattoo will always look compelling, during the summer and winter seasons alike. However, before one goes to a parlor shop to get one, it’s important to understand the small things that several brilliant wrist tattoo ideas have in common. They range not only in the design itself but also in where they are located.
They come as basic and complex as we might want. Wrist tattoo designs range from full-on snakes going around the forearms and ending at the top part of the palms, to smaller ones, where only a single heart is inked on the skin. Each design is special and beautiful in its unique way. However, a big part of the uniqueness stems from the location. After all, the more visible the tattoo, the more public the information about it is going to be.
Small wrist tattoos, located in a less visible place on the forearm, can be hidden from people and thus can symbolize more personal things. In the end, the location of the tattoo and its design must play together to bring out the cool factor.
No matter the case, if you are looking for large or small tattoo ideas for your wrist to look at and maybe draw inspiration from — we’ve got you covered. In the list below, we have compiled complex, simple, and overall unique wrist tattoos for you to look at. If one or few of them caught your eye while viewing them — upvote them. Also, if you have experience (bad or good) with these kinds of tattoos, share your knowledge in the comments below. If the tattoos on this list didn’t quite boost your creativity, check out our previous list of similar tattoos.
#1 Tiny Strawberry
Image source: ovenlee.tattoo
#2 Got My Baby’s Paw Tattooed On My Wrist
Image source: ens531
#3 Spiky Hair On My Friend’s Wrist!
Image source: SmileAndPoke
#4 Ornamental Snowflake
Image source: monochrom.ink
#5 Calvin And Hobbes Wrist Tattoo
Image source: jakemg
#6 Little One
Image source: mini_happiness_tattoo
#7 Small Rhino On The Wrist. 1yr Old Here, Still As Vibrant 2yrs Down The Line!
Image source: CueReality
#8 Gradient Pride Line Around The Wrist
Image source: viviensu
#9 Moon
Image source: jayshintattoo
#10 A Beautiful Hand/Wrist/Thumb
Image source: kingpin2096
#11 Isn’t This The Cutest
Image source: prettyinink_e
#12 And This Is The Last One From Toys For Tats
Image source: tennyotattoo
#13 Map Tattoo
Image source: junegirlblog
#14 Serotonin Molecule On My Wrist
Image source: cripplewithcats
#15 A Reminder For Those Going Through Something
Image source: ants_artistry
#16 Sunlight & Cactus Shadows
Image source: groovelinetattoo
#17 Cardinals For My Grandparents!
Image source: _emrosesticks_
#18 My Wrist Tattoos
Image source: CrunchySquiggle
#19 First Wrist Wrap I Did On My Friend
Image source: MilkyMatt2769
#20 Still Healing, My Tiny Spaceman On My Wrist, Major Tom
Image source: Ruxsty
#21 Wrist Tattoos
Image source: indiana.ink
#22 Fresh Wrist Ornament
Image source: zabydunn
#23 I Heard A Quote Recently That I’ve Never Heard Before. “Take Care Of Yourself As If You Are Taking Care Of Others.”
Image source: mrmattpoe
#24 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: abidal_tattoo
#25 Happy
Image source: bin.i_tattoo
#26 My First Tattoo
Image source: clarktattoos
#27 Yin Yang Wrist Tattoo
Image source: porkyinks
#28 Adventure Time Wrist Tattoo
Image source: urmorniel
#29 Got A Hand/Wrist Cover Up
Image source: oh_penghuynh
#30 Zelda Themed Wrist Tattoo
Image source: Lap121290
#31 A New Friend For My Wrist
Image source: MRegulusB
#32 Super Cute Fine Line Antlers! She Based Them Off A Mount Her Dad Has Too
Image source: korwinters_tattoo
#33 Moon Phases For Shevaun
Image source: kalula_tattoo
#34 Purple From Yellow
Image source: ida.minimal
#35 Snakes And Wrist Blackout Done By Joao Bosco From Unbreakable Tattoo In Studio City
Image source: ccxsi_
#36 Hope
Image source: arthurcerrilva.tattoo
#37 I Think These Abstract Tattoos Are Going To Become A Thing
Image source: whitehorsetattooboutique
#38 Wife And I Got Ruby And Sapphire Tattoos On Our Wrists Yesterday!
Image source: BeamesonFilm
#39 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: spaceblacktattoo_
#40 Rainbow
Image source: alepo.ink
#41 Lotus/Floral Wrist Cuff Tattoo
Image source: Skibberwocky88
#42 Headless
Image source: ginasun_tattoo
#43 Rock, Paper, Scissors On My Wrist
Image source: Hocus-pokus
#44 Simple Heart Wrist Tattoo
Image source: calli_tattoo
#45 Rose Wrist Tattoo
Image source: loi_g_ink
#46 Got Myself A Tiny Snake On My Wrist
Image source: kwxl
#47 My First Tattoos – Left And Right Wrist Kanji And Cherry Blossom Petals
Image source: scudderbags
#48 Hope & Strength
Image source: fililazarotattoos
#49 The Family
Image source: edicesare
#50 Mandala Flower On My Wrist
Image source: Stonerian60
#51 I Had The Pleasure Of Doing This Small Meaningful Tattoo
Image source: cm_tattoos_
#52 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: divine_lines_tattoo
#53 Wrist Tattoos
Image source: _jax.tattoo
#54 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: ledathecheetah
#55 Tree Wrist Tattoos
Image source: RustyNavel
#56 I Just Got A New Tattoo
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Eight Years Ago I Got A Tattoo To Commemorate The Two Marathons I’d Run
Image source: erenalaird
#58 Ki Wanted To Match Mommy
Image source: kayla.nicole223
#59 Ink And Happiness
Image source: masala_madam
#60 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: josie_chaye
#61 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: veronicas_beautyco
#62 Small Tattoo
Image source: miantatu
#63 Coffee Is Always An Option
Image source: jamessmithtattoo
#64 I Got A Little, Simple Scythe On My Wrist Tonight
Image source: brittnideweese
#65 Wrist Tattoo Cover Up Followup From A While Ago
Image source: Rule34FF
#66 Just Got My First Tattoo. Nothing Too Big Or Flashy, But I Like It
Image source: Pablo_Bizcobar
#67 Small And Meaningful
Image source: _inkbyneanne_
#68 Hippy
Image source: karmapawinks
#69 Busy B Stays Buzzing
Image source: werkski
#70 Sssnake
Image source: gab.mariscal
#71 Spider-Man Symbol On My Wrist
Image source: nucleon
#72 Shine Bright Like A
Image source: tattooer_donggle
#73 Darling
Image source: scarlettfullertattoo
#74 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: valgimenezg
#75 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: humblebeetattoo
#76 Got Sukuna Wrist Tattoos, Eventually Will Get All Of Them But Definitely Not Right Now
Image source: GothKazu
#77 Got The Devil Union Wrist Contract Tattoo
Image source: AncientAd1870
#78 Time And Time
Image source: michelherbelintr
#79 My First 2 Pokes
Image source: MERLYNWILLYWOOD
#80 Just A Simple Line
Image source: painfulpleasure.ink
#81 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: laura_jean_made
#82 Some Sweet Wristy Scripty
Image source: rikamortis
#83 Little Wrist Jams
Image source: campos_atelier
#84 The Coolest Wrist Tat
Image source: tats_by_frank
#85 A Glass Of Wine With Starlight Garnish
Image source: hakunamatatattoo_
