88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

by

It’s hard to compete with wrist tattoos. They always look awesome on your forearm and beat out the nearest competitor — armband tattoos. With a slick design and clear visibility, a wrist tattoo will always look compelling, during the summer and winter seasons alike. However, before one goes to a parlor shop to get one, it’s important to understand the small things that several brilliant wrist tattoo ideas have in common. They range not only in the design itself but also in where they are located.

They come as basic and complex as we might want. Wrist tattoo designs range from full-on snakes going around the forearms and ending at the top part of the palms, to smaller ones, where only a single heart is inked on the skin. Each design is special and beautiful in its unique way. However, a big part of the uniqueness stems from the location. After all, the more visible the tattoo, the more public the information about it is going to be.

Small wrist tattoos, located in a less visible place on the forearm, can be hidden from people and thus can symbolize more personal things. In the end, the location of the tattoo and its design must play together to bring out the cool factor.

No matter the case, if you are looking for large or small tattoo ideas for your wrist to look at and maybe draw inspiration from — we’ve got you covered. In the list below, we have compiled complex, simple, and overall unique wrist tattoos for you to look at. If one or few of them caught your eye while viewing them — upvote them. Also, if you have experience (bad or good) with these kinds of tattoos, share your knowledge in the comments below. If the tattoos on this list didn’t quite boost your creativity, check out our previous list of similar tattoos.

#1 Tiny Strawberry

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ovenlee.tattoo

#2 Got My Baby’s Paw Tattooed On My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ens531

#3 Spiky Hair On My Friend’s Wrist!

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: SmileAndPoke

#4 Ornamental Snowflake

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: monochrom.ink

#5 Calvin And Hobbes Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: jakemg

#6 Little One

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: mini_happiness_tattoo

#7 Small Rhino On The Wrist. 1yr Old Here, Still As Vibrant 2yrs Down The Line!

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: CueReality

#8 Gradient Pride Line Around The Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: viviensu

#9 Moon

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: jayshintattoo

#10 A Beautiful Hand/Wrist/Thumb

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: kingpin2096

#11 Isn’t This The Cutest

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: prettyinink_e

#12 And This Is The Last One From Toys For Tats

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: tennyotattoo

#13 Map Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: junegirlblog

#14 Serotonin Molecule On My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: cripplewithcats

#15 A Reminder For Those Going Through Something

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ants_artistry

#16 Sunlight & Cactus Shadows

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: groovelinetattoo

#17 Cardinals For My Grandparents!

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: _emrosesticks_

#18 My Wrist Tattoos

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: CrunchySquiggle

#19 First Wrist Wrap I Did On My Friend

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: MilkyMatt2769

#20 Still Healing, My Tiny Spaceman On My Wrist, Major Tom

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Ruxsty

#21 Wrist Tattoos

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: indiana.ink

#22 Fresh Wrist Ornament

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: zabydunn

#23 I Heard A Quote Recently That I’ve Never Heard Before. “Take Care Of Yourself As If You Are Taking Care Of Others.”

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: mrmattpoe

#24 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: abidal_tattoo

#25 Happy

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: bin.i_tattoo

#26 My First Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: clarktattoos

#27 Yin Yang Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: porkyinks

#28 Adventure Time Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: urmorniel

#29 Got A Hand/Wrist Cover Up

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: oh_penghuynh

#30 Zelda Themed Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Lap121290

#31 A New Friend For My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: MRegulusB

#32 Super Cute Fine Line Antlers! She Based Them Off A Mount Her Dad Has Too

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: korwinters_tattoo

#33 Moon Phases For Shevaun

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: kalula_tattoo

#34 Purple From Yellow

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ida.minimal

#35 Snakes And Wrist Blackout Done By Joao Bosco From Unbreakable Tattoo In Studio City

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ccxsi_

#36 Hope

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: arthurcerrilva.tattoo

#37 I Think These Abstract Tattoos Are Going To Become A Thing

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: whitehorsetattooboutique

#38 Wife And I Got Ruby And Sapphire Tattoos On Our Wrists Yesterday!

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: BeamesonFilm

#39 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: spaceblacktattoo_

#40 Rainbow

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: alepo.ink

#41 Lotus/Floral Wrist Cuff Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Skibberwocky88

#42 Headless

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ginasun_tattoo

#43 Rock, Paper, Scissors On My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Hocus-pokus

#44 Simple Heart Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: calli_tattoo

#45 Rose Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: loi_g_ink

#46 Got Myself A Tiny Snake On My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: kwxl

#47 My First Tattoos – Left And Right Wrist Kanji And Cherry Blossom Petals

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: scudderbags

#48 Hope & Strength

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: fililazarotattoos

#49 The Family

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: edicesare

#50 Mandala Flower On My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Stonerian60

#51 I Had The Pleasure Of Doing This Small Meaningful Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: cm_tattoos_

#52 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: divine_lines_tattoo

#53 Wrist Tattoos

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: _jax.tattoo

#54 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: ledathecheetah

#55 Tree Wrist Tattoos

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: RustyNavel

#56 I Just Got A New Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: reddit.com

#57 Eight Years Ago I Got A Tattoo To Commemorate The Two Marathons I’d Run

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: erenalaird

#58 Ki Wanted To Match Mommy

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: kayla.nicole223

#59 Ink And Happiness

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: masala_madam

#60 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: josie_chaye

#61 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: veronicas_beautyco

#62 Small Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: miantatu

#63 Coffee Is Always An Option

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: jamessmithtattoo

#64 I Got A Little, Simple Scythe On My Wrist Tonight

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: brittnideweese

#65 Wrist Tattoo Cover Up Followup From A While Ago

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Rule34FF

#66 Just Got My First Tattoo. Nothing Too Big Or Flashy, But I Like It

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: Pablo_Bizcobar

#67 Small And Meaningful

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: _inkbyneanne_

#68 Hippy

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: karmapawinks

#69 Busy B Stays Buzzing

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: werkski

#70 Sssnake

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: gab.mariscal

#71 Spider-Man Symbol On My Wrist

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: nucleon

#72 Shine Bright Like A

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: tattooer_donggle

#73 Darling

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: scarlettfullertattoo

#74 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: valgimenezg

#75 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: humblebeetattoo

#76 Got Sukuna Wrist Tattoos, Eventually Will Get All Of Them But Definitely Not Right Now

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: GothKazu

#77 Got The Devil Union Wrist Contract Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: AncientAd1870

#78 Time And Time

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: michelherbelintr

#79 My First 2 Pokes

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: MERLYNWILLYWOOD

#80 Just A Simple Line

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: painfulpleasure.ink

#81 Wrist Tattoo

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: laura_jean_made

#82 Some Sweet Wristy Scripty

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: rikamortis

#83 Little Wrist Jams

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: campos_atelier

#84 The Coolest Wrist Tat

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: tats_by_frank

#85 A Glass Of Wine With Starlight Garnish

88 Wrist Tattoo Designs That Range From Full-On Snakes To Small Hearts

Image source: hakunamatatattoo_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Actors You Never Knew Directed Episodes of TV Shows
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2020
27 Of My Funniest Comics About Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Receives An Unsolicited Pic, Shuts The Creep Down With A Clever Reply
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How Much Does it Cost To Rent the Yacht on Below Deck?
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
suburgatory
Suburgatory 2.21/2.22 “Apocalypse Meow”/”Stray Dogs” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.