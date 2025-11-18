Boy, 7, Denied Passport For Family Vacation Due To Star Wars-Inspired Name: “Modern Names Are Evolving”

A British family’s dream vacation was nearly derailed when their son’s passport application was denied, all because of his middle name.
The Mowbray family was eagerly looking forward to traveling to the Dominican Republic as it would have been their first getaway since 2014 because of Christian Mowbray and his wife Becky’s busy schedules.
The 48-year-old father is currently serving in the Corps of Royal Engineers at the Rock Barracks in Sutton Heath while Becky is a former soldier, who has struggled with PTSD.
A British family’s first vacation since 2014 was nearly cancelled due to a surprising passport issue
Image credits: Chris Mö / Facebook
The couple has been eagerly planning their first holiday in years, a much-needed escape to the Caribbean nation. However, their joy was cut short when the Home Office refused to issue a passport for their seven-year-old boy, citing copyright issues.
The parents explained that they had welcomed their son on May 4, famously known around the world as Star Wars Day.
For Christian, a lifelong Star Wars fan, naming his son after the franchise seemed like a perfect tribute. Hence, their little one was named Loki Skywalker Mowbray.
Christian Mowbray and his wife Becky named their son Loki Skywalker Mowbray as he was born on Star Wars Day, May 4
Image credits: Rbkh Mœbræ / Facebook
The couple are also parents to two other children, Kaycie and Willow.
The Mowbrays were unaware that their naming choice for Loki could pose legal issues in the future.
As the family of five began planning for their holiday to the Dominican Republic, they were told by the Home Office that they couldn’t print Loki’s name on his passport due to copyright issues.
The Home Office refused to issue a passport for the couple’s son due to the use of the copyrighted name “Skywalker”
Image credits: Rbkh Mœbræ / Facebook
The middle name “Skywalker” is now owned by Disney, and the Home Office told the family that they would either have to change Loki’s name or seek permission from the copyright owner.
“We were not aware that this could be a potential issue,” Christian told Suffolk News. “We understand that Loki’s middle name is copyrighted, but we have no intention of using it for personal gain.”
Though stressed, Christian remained understanding of the situation, but he also pointed out that modern names are evolving.
“I can understand if an adult changes their name for a ‘stunt’, but this is not the case for a child from birth,” the father said
Image credits: Vinta Supply Co. | NYC
“I understand their (the Home Office) position and reasoning, but I believe they need to recognize that modern names are evolving,” he told the outlet.
“I can understand if an adult changes their name for a ‘stunt’, but this is not the case for a child from birth.”
After some back-and-forth, the Home Office finally approved the passport, allowing the family to avoid altering their son’s name.
Follow Us