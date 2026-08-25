Target Issues Groveling Apology After Kid’s Halloween Costume Sparked Backlash: “Won’t Happen Again”

Target was forced to issue an apology over a Halloween costume it offered to customers.
After netizens accused them of being “racist,” the retail giant admitted the costume should never have been included in its assortment for children.
“The costume is offensive,” they were forced to admit in their apology this week.
Target was forced to issue an apology over a Halloween costume it offered to customers
The costume at the center of the controversy was listed as “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume Bodysuit.”
Sold for $25 as part of Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween collection, the costume reminded people of the racist imagery associated with blackface performances.
“Target definitely did this intentionally. Their marketing team is trying to stir up controversy. Even bad publicity is STILL publicity,” one wrote online.
Blackface refers to a racist form of theatrical performance, where non-Black people (most often White actors) darken their faces, wear raggedy clothes, and portray Black people for a White audience.
It became a popular fixture of 19th-century American minstrel shows and were seen as extremely demeaning and distressing to the Black community.
Some people felt the Halloween costume resembled Jim Crow, a racist character from the 19th century minstrel shows. The character became associated with blackface and known for exaggerated, derogatory stereotypes of Black people.
“This is wrong and this is racist,” said Emmy award-winning comedian and radio host Sheletta Brundidge
Many were vocal about their disdain over Target’s recent controversial costume, including comedian LaTrez Anderson.
“Target, for real? I’m not surprised, but this is a new low,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram Reel.
Emmy award-winning comedian and radio host Sheletta Brundidge, who is also the founder and CEO of the marketing and media company ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com, said she saw the costume listing and initially thought it was a “joke” or some “AI” creation.
When she realized it was actually being sold to customers, she called it racist and said even the smile, the pose, and the face on the packaging was problematic.
“This is wrong and this is racist. And let me tell you why and educate the room for anybody who does not know…” she was quoted saying by KARE 11.
“If you put this up against any of the racist tropes that are out there from that era, right?” she continued. “Where they did the blackface, and they did the dance, and they did the jig, right? It’s the same mannerisms; it’s the same costume; it’s the same smile; it’s the same face. It’s the same everything.”
The retail giant admitted the costume was “offensive” and apologized for “[getting] this wrong”
Following the backlash, Target began their week with an apology on Monday, saying they pulled down the children’s costume.
“An apology from us: We pulled an offensive Halloween costume that should never have been part of our assortment,” they said in their statement.
The U.S. retailer said the costume was no longer on sale, saying removing it was “an important first step” in rectifying the situation.
“As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners,” they said.
The company also said they were looking closely to identify how this happened in the first place and what changes can be made to avoid this in the future.
The backlash comes as Target is still trying to handle the fallout from last year’s rolling back several diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
Black faith leaders and activists demanded a boycott of the department store chain, saying they were abandoning the commitments they previously made in the name of supporting racial equity.
Target is still reeling from the backlash of rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives
Sheletta linked the costume controversy to Target’s DEI rollback, saying one was the outcome of the other.
“You rolled back diversity,” she reportedly said, “So who’s in the room, now, to say ‘hey, this is wrong?’”
The Minneapolis-area business leader was also one of the first to speak out after Target’s DEI rollbacks in 2025.
She said the company has been “showing us” who they are “for years.”
“Maya Angelou’s most famous quote was, ‘When people show you who they are the first time, believe them,’” she said at the time. “And Target keeps showing us over and over again exactly who they are.”
“Perhaps getting rid of diverse employees was a bad decision,” one commented, “the boycott continues”
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