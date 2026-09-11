Taraji P. Henson: Bio And Career Highlights

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Taraji P. Henson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Taraji P. Henson

September 11, 1970

Washington, D.C., US

56 Years Old

Virgo

Taraji P. Henson: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Taraji P. Henson?

American actress Taraji P. Henson is renowned for her powerful, emotionally resonant performances. She consistently brings depth and authenticity to diverse characters, captivating audiences across film and television.

Henson gained widespread recognition with her Academy Award-nominated role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Her compelling portrayal of Queenie showcased her dramatic range and earned critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Taraji P. Henson was born in Washington, D.C., raised by her mother Bernice Gordon and father Boris Lawrence Henson. Her maternal grandmother, Patsy Ballard, significantly influenced her early life and values.

Henson initially attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to study electrical engineering. She later transferred to Howard University, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama in 1995.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Taraji P. Henson’s public life, including relationships with rapper Common and basketball player Lamar Odom. Her engagement to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden garnered significant media attention.

Henson is a mother to her son, Marcell Johnson, whose father, William Lamar Johnson, passed away in 2003. She disclosed the end of her engagement to Hayden in October 2020, and currently remains single.

Career Highlights

Taraji P. Henson anchored the Fox drama series Empire as the iconic Cookie Lyon, a role that earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Her powerful performance drove the show’s massive viewership and critical success.

She also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her compelling work in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Henson further gained acclaim for her role as Katherine Johnson in the film Hidden Figures.

Henson’s accolades include a Critics’ Choice Television Award and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, cementing her as a fixture in modern entertainment.

Signature Quote

“I don’t harp on the negative because if you do, then there’s no progression. You have control over the choices you make.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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