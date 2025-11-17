“Tale Of Ten Dresses”: I’ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children’s Books (11 Pics)

I’ve created a collection of dresses inspired by children’s books. All the books were thrifted, and they’ve now been given a second lease on life as pieces of wearable art.
I made these for a major art competition in Grand Rapids, MI called Artprize, which is running now through October 1st.
My work is on display at the JW Marriott.
#1 Disney
Dress made from assorted Disney books. I created thousands upon thousands of little chain links.
#2 Secret Garden
Dress made from Secret Garden books
#3 Goodnight Mush
Dress made from Goodnight Moon books
#4 A-Z
Dress made from Children’s Dictionaries
#5 Dresses In Display
#6 The Beverly
Dress made from Beverly Cleary books
Over 80 books went into building this dress. It took multiple people to get the model it too.
#7 Wild Things
Dress made from Where The Wild Things are books… and it lights up.
#8 Dr. Seuss
Dress made from assorted Dr Seuss books. This dress even comes with poplar characters popping out on springs.
#9 As You Wish
Dress made from a Princess Bride book
#10 Harry Potter
Dress made from Harry Potter books.
I included the colors of the transgender flag, and chose a beautiful trans woman as my model to show I’m capable of respecting the artwork that is Harry Potter, without agreeing with J. K. Rowling.
#11 Roald Dahl
Dress made from all Roald Dahl books
