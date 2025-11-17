“Tale Of Ten Dresses”: I’ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children’s Books (11 Pics)

by

I’ve created a collection of dresses inspired by children’s books. All the books were thrifted, and they’ve now been given a second lease on life as pieces of wearable art.

I made these for a major art competition in Grand Rapids, MI called Artprize, which is running now through October 1st.

My work is on display at the JW Marriott.

More info: https

#1 Disney

Dress made from assorted Disney books. I created thousands upon thousands of little chain links.

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#2 Secret Garden

Dress made from Secret Garden books

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#3 Goodnight Mush

Dress made from Goodnight Moon books

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#4 A-Z

Dress made from Children’s Dictionaries

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#5 Dresses In Display

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#6 The Beverly

Dress made from Beverly Cleary books
Over 80 books went into building this dress. It took multiple people to get the model it too.

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#7 Wild Things

Dress made from Where The Wild Things are books… and it lights up.

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#8 Dr. Seuss

Dress made from assorted Dr Seuss books. This dress even comes with poplar characters popping out on springs.

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#9 As You Wish

Dress made from a Princess Bride book

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#10 Harry Potter

Dress made from Harry Potter books.
I included the colors of the transgender flag, and chose a beautiful trans woman as my model to show I’m capable of respecting the artwork that is Harry Potter, without agreeing with J. K. Rowling.

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

#11 Roald Dahl

Dress made from all Roald Dahl books

&#8220;Tale Of Ten Dresses&#8221;: I&#8217;ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children&#8217;s Books (11 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Paint Letters On Leather Jackets
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Actually Think Ice Spice Was Making “Demonic” Gestures At The Super Bowl
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Here Are My 30 Magical And Whimsical Photos Inspired By Balloons, Bubbles, And Lights
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
American Gods Season 3 Episode 5: “Sister Rising” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2021
Game Of Thrones Houses Created With Chess
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Movie Review: Room 203
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.