Dad Pulls Funding For 17YO’s Trip After She Picks Friend’s Farewell Party Over Babysitting Siblings

Family life often comes with tiny battles like who left the lights on, or why the Wi-Fi is suspiciously slower when a teenager is home. However, every so often, those little clashes explode into full-on household disagreements. And sometimes, money, responsibility, and teenage freedom collide in a way that leaves everyone salty.
That’s exactly what happened in one family when today’s Original Poster (OP) tried to balance celebrating his wedding anniversary, needing childcare, and supporting his teenage daughter’s social life. What followed was a canceled promise, hurt feelings, and a daughter who now thinks he is the villain of the story, and the internet agrees with her.
When it comes to parenting, money can certainly be a powerful tool or a dangerous weapon
The author’s daughter planned a trip with friends and asked for financial help, which he agreed to provide since she had recently quit her summer job
Image credits: NO3007635
It was OP’s wedding anniversary, so he asked his daughter to watch her younger siblings for the evening while he went out with his wife
Image credits: NO3007635
She refused because of plans with a friend, so he told her he would withdraw the promised trip money if she didn’t help
Image credits: NO3007635
He eventually took the younger kids to his mother’s house, leaving his daughter upset and his wife of the opinion that he was too harsh
The OP noted that his daughter had been planning a big trip with her friends. Normally, she funds her own adventures thanks to part-time jobs, but after recently quitting her summer gig, she asked for help, to which he kindly offered to cover about $80 for travel, food, and other expenses, something she truly appreciated.
Just a couple of days later, the OP and his wife were set to celebrate their wedding anniversary. To enjoy a romantic dinner, he asked his daughter to watch her two younger siblings, but she had already made plans to attend a goodbye party for her best friend, who was moving away soon.
She suggested he find another babysitter, which was somewhat impossible, as last-minute options weren’t ideal. He pointed out it was just one evening; however, she held her ground. In the heat of the moment, he told her that if she didn’t babysit, he would revoke his financial support for her trip.
She called him unbelievable for taking his money back just because she wanted a final moment with her best friend who was moving away. After refusing to budge, the OP arranged childcare elsewhere. His wife thought he was too harsh, and the daughter completely shut down, giving him the cold shoulder.
To better understand the dynamics between the OP and his daughter, Bored Panda spoke with a licensed marriage and family therapist, Steph Anya, who offered insight into healthy ways to teach responsibility without resorting to punishment or withdrawing promised support. “Teaching responsibility doesn’t have to mean punishment or taking away rewards,” she explained.
Instead, families can focus on strategies that build accountability naturally, like collaborative problem-solving, negotiation, and positive reinforcement for small acts of responsibility. “Modeling responsible behavior is also crucial because children learn best by watching adults follow through on commitments.”
We asked how parents can teach responsibility while still respecting a teen’s autonomy, and Anya emphasized shifting from “doing for” to “doing with.” Collaborative goal-setting lets teens have a say in chores, schoolwork, or budgeting, giving them ownership over how and when tasks are completed.
“Checking in, negotiating and problem-solving together is such a good way to respect their autonomy,” she said before adding that offering choices instead of commands and emphasizing guidance over control helps teens feel trusted while maintaining necessary structure.
Finally, we explored whether using financial support as leverage could harm a teen’s trust or sense of independence. Anya warned that tying money or privileges to compliance can send the message that support is conditional. “This can make teens hesitant to be honest about mistakes and turn opportunities for growth into transactional exchanges,” she said.
A better approach, she explained, is to separate essential support from behavior management, providing consistent financial help while teaching responsibility through structured choices, natural consequences, and guided discussions. “This method preserves trust, nurtures independence, and encourages teens to take accountability voluntarily rather than out of fear,” she added.
If you were in the OP’s daughter’s shoes, would you have skipped your best friend’s farewell party to babysit? We would love to know your thoughts!
The author’s daughter claimed he was being “unbelievable,” which netizens collectively and wholeheartedly agreed to
