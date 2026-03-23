Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

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Negotiating a raise is a great way to learn the impressive mental gymnastics one’s boss can summersault through to find ways to not pay you. This is ultimately why the most secure way to increase one’s paycheck is a promotion or even an entirely new position.

A woman asked the internet for advice on how to handle her manager’s actions. She had just obtained her late coworkers better paying role, only to discover that her boss had decided that, suddenly, there was no room in the budget for a raise. After considering what the internet suggested, she later came back with an update of what she did next.

Most people would expect that a promotion comes with a raise

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Image credits: otojv/Envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman learned that her boss suddenly didn’t have the budget to pay her more

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Image credits: Jamaissa

People thought the manager’s explanation was nonsensical

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Later she shared an update

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Then another one

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Image credits: Jamaissa

People congratulated her

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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