Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Look In A New SYRN Lingerie Video Brutally Slammed: “Literally All She’s Known For”

Sydney Sweeney is nearly hitting her thirties. So there seems to be nothing PG-rated about her upcoming birthday celebrations.
The actress will turn 29 on September 12 and marked the occasion with a video for her upcoming Syrn collection.
But viewers claimed she just “humiliates herself on screen for money” and is making “plain adult content.”
There seemed to be nothing PG-rated in Sydney Sweeney’s teaser for her birthday celebrations
Sydney Sweeney is getting an early start on her 29th birthday celebrations by stripping down for her lingerie brand Syrn’s latest campaign.
As the brand’s website puts it, Syrn was born “from the heart, brains, and b**bs of Sydney Sweeney” and was launched earlier this year.
In honor of her birthday month, the Euphoria star launched a brand-new campaign for Syrn and released a teaser video for it.
The raunchy ad showed her dressed in lingerie, baking up a storm in the kitchen.
She didn’t seem to mind making a mess, smashing one of the ingredients onto her body.
At one point, she went completely topless and held nothing more than two small cakes to cover her chest.
The actress is celebrating her birthday month with a new Syrn collection, dropping on September 1
In the caption of her post, she asked fans to celebrate her birthday with the newest Syrn collection, dropping on September 1.
Another post on the brand’s Instagram page said, “Birthday suits look a little different around here.”
Critics tsk-tsked at the campaign, saying, “This isn’t advertising, it’s plain adult content.”
“I mean that’s her only talent right?” one asked.
“I always wonder if people who play these characters that humiliate themselves (but actually get some advantage for it) have calculated that their humiliation will give them a certain advantage, or whether they go in blind, and as a result of some pattern, they wind up successful,” wrote another.
“Fair play to her, at least she knows what’s she’s good at, and it ain’t acting,” one commented on her video
Fans, however, defended her and said, “She’s a gorgeous and s*xy chick, she’s just doing her thing, this stuff has always existed.”
Another said, “She really owns it, honestly respect. Her confidence is kinda refreshing.”
Sweeney’s new venture was all about creating a place where “women can move between all the different versions” of who they are, the White Lotus actress said in a press release amid the January launch of the brand.
“I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet, then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is,” she added.
Sweeney said earlier this year that her launch collection was meant to cater to different sizes and body types
Her first launch was designed to cater to different body types, thus including 44 sizes, from 30B to 42DDD.
Most of the pieces were priced under $100.
The actress said she was determined to focus not just on the looks but also on the comfort of the undergarments, saying “b**bs and bodies are like fingerprints” and everyone’s are “different,” she said at the time.
When she was young, the actress said she found it frustrating to find correctly fitting undergarments for herself.
“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the br* I had to wear,” she said in the press release.
“When I bought my first cute br* that actually fit, I wore it to pieces,” she added. “Designing for different bodies is a huge part of SYRN.”
Ahead of the launch, the Euphoria star stirred controversy with a stunt she wasn’t authorized to perform
Sweeney also stirred controversy with a stunt she performed a day before unveiling her new brand.
Sharing a video on social media, Sydney and members of her entourage were seen climbing the famous Hollywood sign on Mt. Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains.
They hung strings of lingerie on the iconic landmark without having permission for the stunt.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the Hollywood sign, said Sydney and her team were not authorized to climb the landmark.
CEO Steve Nissen shared a statement at the time and said the stunt “was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”
He noted that the intellectual property rights to “the image of the Hollywood Sign” are owned by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Anyone who intends to use or access the sign for commercial purposes is expected to obtain a license.
Critics tsk-tsked at her campaign video, while fans defended her and said her confidence is “refreshing”
Follow Us