After 33 Years Of Closure, Switzerland Deems Baghdad Safe Again And Reopens Its Embassy

Switzerland reopened its embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday (August 3). This marks the neutral country’s return after more than three decades of closure due to the 1991 Gulf War. While diplomatic employees are bracing themselves for their new workplace, hundreds of Swiss citizens in the country will be able to receive assistance from their government at the new establishment.
After 33 years, Switzerland has deemed that Iraq’s security situation has improved in recent years, following a period of severe internal conflicts.
“The country is now entering a phase of economic development while simultaneously playing an increasingly important role as a regional mediator and bridge-builder,” the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a press release on Tuesday.
It further stated: “Iraq has made consistent efforts over the last few years to promote peace and security in the region.
“Today, over 50 countries have their own embassies in Baghdad, including Austria, France, Italy and Germany.”
According to Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office data from 2023, there are a total of 126 Swiss citizens living in Iraq.
“The three employees assigned in Baghdad have just arrived and are currently getting set up in their new housing,” a spokesperson for the FDFA told Bored Panda, clarifying why officials couldn’t share photographs of the establishment yet.
They added: “M. Daniel Hunn, the Swiss ambassador to Iraq, has not made a comment yet about the opening of the embassy, but he is anticipating releasing an update of his arrival in Baghdad in a few days.”
Most expats in Iraq will find themselves relocating to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on the banks of the Tigris River, Expat Arrivals explains.
Expats living in Iraq are generally housed in secure compounds. Although these living arrangements tend to restrict one’s freedom, most expats report feeling relatively secure.
Safety in Iraq has drastically improved, making it a relatively safe country to travel to, Against the Compass states, adding: “A land inhabited by beautiful Iraqis who just carry on with their lives and show nothing but kindness to any foreign guest they may bump into.”
“I met some of the friendliest, kindest, and nicest people I’ve ever met in my life and became even more convinced that the world is generally a much better place than we tend to see on the news,” a Bored Panda writer, who traveled in the Northern part of Iraq, penned in 2020.
