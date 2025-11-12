Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

by

Today I would like to present you Mr. Christos Dimadis, a great photographer and friend, from Grevena, Greece. Photography is one of his hobbies, being in contact with nature is another… Add the gorgeous natural scenery of the area into the mix, and you get some magnificent photos of wild life in nature!

In this special article, you will see a few of his awesome photos of birds found around Grevena district, the Highlands of Greece. Christos loves to take his time for each shot, allowing his theme to get used to his presence and finally strike a wonderful pose, as you can see in his photos! Along with each photo you can see the name of each bird and some of them are quite rare in our area! He also has great photo collections of butterflies, flowers, mushrooms and all the beautiful elements of nature!

More info: Facebook

#1 Alcedo Atthis

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#2 Carduelis Carduelis

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#3 Carduelis Chloris

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#4 Coracias Garrulus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#5 Cyanistes Caeruleus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#6 Dendrocopos Major

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#7 Athene Noctua

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#8 Carduelis Cannabina

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#9 Coccothraustes Coccothraustes

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#10 Emberiza Cirlus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#11 Emberiza Cirlus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#12 Erithacus Rubecula

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#13 Fringilla Coelebs

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#14 Laninus Collurio

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#15 Luscinia Megarhynchos

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#16 Miliaria Calandra

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#17 Motacilla Cinerea

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#18 Muscicapa Striata

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#19 Parus Cristatus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#20 Parus Major

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#21 Passer Montanus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#22 Phoenicurus Ochruros

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#23 Phoenicurus Phoenicurus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#24 Phylloscopus Trochilus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#25 Poecile Lugubris

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#26 Serinus Serinus

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#27 Sitta Europaea

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#28 Upupa Epops

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

#29 Merops Apiaster

Sweet Birds Of Grevena!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 34 Animal Photos Are Proof That Nature Has A Great Sense Of Humor
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Star Trek: Discovery Gives Us a First Unofficial Look at Klingons
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2017
Stray Dog Joins 155-Mile Race, Finishes It With A New Dad
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 30-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Elizabeth tries to stop Isreal. Stevie Meets with Russell.
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2016
Naomi Watts And Sarah Paulson ‘Steal Spotlight’ From Kim Kardashian In Bold Braless Outfits
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.