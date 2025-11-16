30 Logo Mashups Which Provoke People To Think Twice About Brands They See, As Created By This Graphic Artist

People definitely like mashups and crossovers. To prove this, just look at the list of the highest-grossing films of all time – in the top five, two places are occupied by probably the biggest crossovers that cinema has ever known. And this is certainly not the limit.
The human mind is very flexible and creative. It constantly comes up with various combinations that cannot exist in principle. What if the T-rex attacks an elephant? If Harry Potter goes to Middle-earth and finds the Ring of Power? If Michael Jordan and LeBron James go head-to-head in Space Jam? What if Starbucks cups weren’t labeled with customer names, but with their phone numbers?
There can be a huge number of such options and often, talented people work at the intersection of these realities, creating new concepts for our joy. One of such people is Mostafa Azzam, a 28-year-old graphic designer from Dumyat, Egypt, who created a whole cycle of twisted logos, imagining how the emblems of global brands would look in the style of other brands’ logos.
Bored Panda has compiled a selection of the most interesting and original mashups created by Mostafa for you, and also contacted the artist, asking him to tell us more about his work and sources of inspiration. So feel free to scroll to the very end, enjoy the witty design twists, and we’ll also talk about Mostafa Azzam’s artwork together with the artist himself.
#1 IKEA X Nike
#2 Youtube X Red Bull
#3 Nasa X Nissan
#4 Nescafé X Netflix
#5 Amazon X Coca-Cola
#6 Energizer X Pringles
#7 Heineken X Heinz
#8 Snickers X Energizer
#9 Tiktok X Spotify
#10 Google X Gillette
#11 Nike X Tiktok
#12 Subway X Sony
#13 Netflix X Nutella
#14 Unilever X Universal
#15 FedEx X Spacex
#16 Friends (Série) X Disney
#17 Coca-Cola X Lacoste
#18 Marlboro X Mcdonald’s
#19 Canon X Camel
#20 Ford X Fanta
#21 Swapping-Twisted-Logos-Design-Behance
#22 Mastercard X Mrmuscle
#23 Nivea X Navy
#24 Visa X Versace
#25 Facebook X FedEx
#26 Adidas X Huawei
#27 Emirates X Eminem
#28 Lipton X L’oréal
#29 Kia X Nokia
#30 Carrefour X Carrier
