23 Pretty Things For Your House That You Can Buy With A Clean Conscience

Who says you have to choose between a stylish home and saving the planet? With these 23 eco-friendly decor finds, you can go green and look good while doing it. From sustainable materials to energy-efficient pieces, these products are perfect for anyone who wants to decorate with a clean conscience. Whether you’re sprucing up your space with recycled accents or adding a little nature-inspired flair, these picks prove that going green is as chic as ever.
Forget the days of thinking eco-friendly means boring—these decor finds are here to show that sustainability and style can go hand in hand. You’ll find everything from cozy throws made from recycled fibers to sleek, low-energy lighting that’ll brighten your home and your mood. And the best part? These pieces won’t drain your wallet or the planet’s resources. So, you can feel good about your decor choices while still curating a space you love.
#1 Woven Coasters Actually Absorb Moisture, Making Them Way More Effective (And Pretty!) Than Other Coasters
Review: “These coasters are some of the best you can get as far as coasters go! The size is large enough to hold all of my larger cups, and of course they work great for the smaller ones too. The design and style really pair well with my farmhouse decor too. I love that they have their own stand! It doesn’t take up much space on the table and I can easily find a coaster when needed.” – D.A..
#2 This Handmade Crochet Plant Will Live Forever But Also Brings You A Little Pick-Me-Up Message
Review: “This little emotional support plant is the cutest! This makes a great gift and comes in a sturdy box (also great if you’re wrapping it). I love the sweet message and the crochet lavender plant is well made.” – Rhiannon
#3 This 5-6 Inch Abalone Shell With Its Iridescent Sheen And Natural Beauty Is A Stunning Addition To Any Altar Or Sacred Space
Review: “Beautiful! I was pleasantly surprised when it was just has pictured. Great quality and just stunning to look at. So glad I ordered the stand as well. This is a regular size lavender smudging stick for size reference. It also has a palo stick in it but you can’t see it. Great addition to a zen den, meditation space or sacred area of your home.” – AManning
#4 This Pampas Grass Bouquet Screams Eco-Chic In All The Best Ways Possible
Review: “So beautiful! Great Quality. Shedding was expected so not bad at all! Opened up so beautifully in the sun!” – Paul Pendleton
#5 Forget Basic Vases, This One’s Got Feline Finesse! This Wooden Vase Is The Purr-Fect Way To Display Your Favorite Blooms
Review: “There aren’t that many times that I take something from its box and immediately put it to use. I happened to have fresh flowers and so I immediately displayed this adorable vase. I bought it for myself but what a great gift for a catalover. My daughters also thought it was adorable. I would buy more of these if they came in different animals. So pretty!” – Janina
#6 Our Coffee Table Is About To Become The Centerpiece Of Your Eco-Friendly Home. These Bamboo Trays Add A Touch Of Natural Elegance To Any Space
Review: “The pictures don’t do these trays justice. I use them in a decorative manner, putting them out with decorations on top and they look wonderful, the color doesn’t show everything but when they do need cleaning just wipe them down and they’re good. Worth the money” – Customer
#7 Ditch The Dryer Sheets And Embrace The Fluffy Goodness! These Dryer Balls Are Reusable, Chemical-Free, And Oh-So-Gentle On Your Skin
Review: “Love these! They’re a great size, so the four are perfect for my laundry needs. I used them after I washed two pillows and they dried faster than normal. I also used them with a couple of blankets, and they dried soft. No issues, no smell. I did not notice any static. They seem as if they’ll last quite a while. Great price, too. Would recommend.” – lori j
#8 Just Because You Are An Eco Warrior, Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Enjoy Simple Pleasures Like This Wooden Lazy Susan
Review: “I absolutely love this lazy Susan! It’s perfect near the stove. I recommend the one with the sides. So well made and useful! Don’t hesitate, buy it!” – Donna Parr
#9 A Bamboo Trash Can Is Way More Eco-Friendly Than A Cheap Plastic One That Is Bound To Bend Or Break In A Year Or Two
Review: “This bin is obviously high-quality, as it is very sturdy, clearly made of all heavy materials, and is truly beautiful. It’s very simple, and heavy, and small enough to fit in tight spaces. I decided to use it to store some budgeting binders, that are small and awkward to store in other places. If it’s nicely under my desk, and would look gorgeous, just about anywhere. I probably wouldn’t use this in the bathroom as I would worry that it would be too porous.” – Hallie
#10 Chindi Runners Are Made From Waste Material, Keeping Landfills Emptier And Your Table Prettier
Review: “These are a heavy, durable placemat. I purchased these about 4 months ago & I’m very happy with how they’re holding up to daily use. Small spills are easy to clean with a wet rag and they’re stain resistant. They look as pictured & I have 0 complaints.” – Jenny B.
#11 Hexagon Bamboo Floating Shelves Bring An Unexpected Angle To Your Decor
Review: “These shelves look great on my wall. The construction is sturdy, and the bamboo seems to be high quality. I wanted bamboo because it’s a more sustainable material – and this bamboo looks fantastic. 5/5 – would buy again.” – Jayci
#12 This Female Form Vase Is Bringing Sexy Back To Gardening
Review: “This planter is so cute! It’s a great size and feels sturdy. Can hold a nice size plant and looks so cute in my space.” – Kristy D.
#13 Tired Of Your Home Décor Looking Like Everyone Else’s? This Wood Chain Link Decor Is The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Rustic Charm And Individuality To Your Space
Review: “I’ve always wanted one of these knots but was never sure on how to decorate it. Well I figured putting it on a nice book as a base and on my stab console was a perfect idea! I love the knot. The white washed wood is such a nice touch. It is extremely sturdy and such a nice piece of decor for anywhere.” – Talia
#14 Your Keys Are About To Have A More Stylish Home Than You! This Modern Organic Wooden Bowl Is The Perfect Catch-All For Keys, Fruit, And Anything Else You Need To Keep Organized
Review: “The finish of this bowl is super smooth and it doesn’t smell like anything toxic. I love how spacious it is as well. You could use it for a variety of things but I’m personally using it to hold miscellaneous things when I first enter my home. I highly recommend this product if your looking for a cute modern looking bowl that doesn’t smell like treated wood or anything at all really.” – Amanda
#15 Refill These Chic Soap Dispensers Instead Of Constantly Buying Cheap-Looking Plastic Bottles Of Hand Soap And Cream
Review: “I love this little set! I have it in my kitchen and it’s perfect for me. The little holder is great too so it doesn’t leave rings on the countertop! It’s durable and looks very clean/neat.” – Ally
#16 Tired Of Your Tissue Box Looking Like It Belongs In A Doctor’s Office? This Wicker Tissue Box Cover Is The Stylish And Sustainable Way To Disguise Those Unsightly Cardboard Boxes
Review: “I am absolutely delighted with this woven tissue box cover! The craftsmanship is outstanding, with a beautifully intricate weave that adds a touch of natural elegance to any room. The materials used are high-quality and durable, real natural materials. It fits perfectly over standard tissue boxes, and the design allows for easy tissue dispensing. Highly recommended for anyone looking to add a chic, rustic touch to their space!” – Haiting You
#17 Sage Away Those Bad Vibes With A Smudge Refill Kit
Review: “Love this sage! Burns really well. The smoke isn’t heavy. It’s light and smells great. The Palo Santo also burns wonderfully and gives off a lovely aroma. Will buy again for myself and for gifts.” – Peace, Love & Milkies
#18 These Biodegradable Scruber Sponges Are Made Of Cellulose And Coconut But They Are Still Tough On Grime
Review: “I can’t say enough about these sponges 🧽 I’ve used them for a couple of weeks now and they’re amazing. Wash even the most challenging pan. Are able to squeeze down into thin glasses too. In the photos I took, the sponge on the left is 2 weeks old and has been used a lot. The one on the right is brand new. As you can see the two week old one still looks pretty new even after a lot of heavy use. Fantastic product.” – Am
#19 Propegate Your Own Greens With This Chic Plant Terarium
Review: “This plant terrarium is a lovely addition to my space. The glass bulbs and wooden frame give it a natural, rustic charm. It’s perfect for propagating plants, and the design is minimal yet stylish. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it, and it fits beautifully with my home decor.” – Zoedynasty
#20 These Eco Friendly Cleaning Brushes Will Make You Feel Less Guilty But Also Gives Your Kitchen That Cottage Core Charm
Review: “The packaging was easy to open and recyclable. It’s very sturdy and easy to clean. It gets used on my cast iron and green non stick pans. Nothing has been scratched. It cleans the cast ion pans very well. I use them everyday.” – Tiffani Herzog
#21 This Eucalyptus Wall Hanging Fuses Macrame, Dream Catchers, And Botany For A Boho Trifecta
Review: “It doesn’t look cheap, easy to hang, looks great on the wall. I did search for a bigger size because they do sell smaller ones. I believe this was the w biggest one I could find in this style.” – Amazon Customer
#22 Live Your Best Cottage Core Trad Wife Life With These Charming Woven Placemats
Review: “love these Woven Placemats Set of 6, my dining table looks beautiful, the mats are perfect and very well made, goes well with my theme, these mats tied the look together in my dining area, i am obsessed with these just wow, love the rounded corners too, highly recommended!” – S. Morffis
#23 This Abstract Sculpture Brings A Touch Of Class To Your Home Without Disturbing The Feng Shui
Review: “Was the perfect size for my new coffee table centerpiece..might just order another one in a different pose to add to it!” – Kimberly Dougherty
