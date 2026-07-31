56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

In many contexts, details and specificity are good. For example, I don’t want McDonald’s to mess up my burger order since I want to enjoy my rare guilty pleasure. But too much specificity can sometimes become suspicious, like when someone’s excuse sounds just too rehearsed and detailed or when someone denies doing something bad way too fervently.
There is a subreddit that collects online posts that are just a tad too specific — “Suspiciously Specific.” Sometimes, folks just give too many unnecessary details. Other times, their attempts to look innocent backfire spectacularly due to excessive insistence and denial. If the “Don’t be suspicious” meme from Parks and Rec could be a subreddit, it would most definitely be this one.
More info: Reddit
#1 Highly Recommend 10/10
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#2 Iaponicum Ius Et Cladivolutio
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#3 114 Is A Lot Of Cats, For Sure
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#4 It’s Always The Wedding
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#5 The First Rule Of Waffle House Is
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#6 Gracelynn, Where Art Thou?
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#7 Let Her Cook
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#8 Would
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#9 Absolute Cinema
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#10 Been Spendin’ Most Their Lives Livin’ In A Wolfgangsta’s Paradise
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#11 No Questions Ok!
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#12 Holy Cow!
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#13 Alles Müller, Oder Was?
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#14 Oh, Bugger
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#15 Pee Was Never An Option
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#16 That’s The Cheesiest Idea I’ve Ever Heard
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#17 Could It Be Mobile Autistic Doom Pile
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#18 Facts Though
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#19 Definitely Lost It
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#20 Does Your Town Have A Horseback Jesus?
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#21 Roosters Are The Best
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#22 21st Century Surnames
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#23 That’d Be Great
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#24 What Did The Frog Do?
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#25 Ramifications
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#26 Sweet Lemonade, Sweet Sweet Lemonade
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#27 I Dieded I Guess
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#28 Slipped Into A Comma
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#29 I Dig His Style
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#30 Yep
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#31 That Would Brighten My Day
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#32 Love Is Blind
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#33 All Work And No Play Makes Sauron A Bored-Dûr Boy
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#34 Other People’s Problems
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#35 AI AI Captain!
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#36 🦄
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#37 An Encounter I Just Had
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#38 Conversion, Software Version 7.0
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#39 Can’t Remember Where I Found It
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#40 Nicknames
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#41 Who Says It Isn’t
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#42 10 Years
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#43 Huh?
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#44 Schools Did This?
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#45 Roundabout Dilemma
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#46 Life Advice
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#47 Til
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#48 I Feel The Anger Through The Screen
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#49 Most?
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#50 My, My, Here Come The Fuzz!
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#51 Project Hail Mary
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#52 Still, Could Be Worse
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#53 Holy Smite!
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#54 A Strange Submission To A Tumblr Poll Blog
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#55 Suspiciously Specific AI Image Request
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#56 🤚✋🤚✋🤚✋
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