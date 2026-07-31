56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

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In many contexts, details and specificity are good. For example, I don’t want McDonald’s to mess up my burger order since I want to enjoy my rare guilty pleasure. But too much specificity can sometimes become suspicious, like when someone’s excuse sounds just too rehearsed and detailed or when someone denies doing something bad way too fervently.

There is a subreddit that collects online posts that are just a tad too specific — “Suspiciously Specific.” Sometimes, folks just give too many unnecessary details. Other times, their attempts to look innocent backfire spectacularly due to excessive insistence and denial. If the “Don’t be suspicious” meme from Parks and Rec could be a subreddit, it would most definitely be this one.

More info: Reddit

#1 Highly Recommend 10/10

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Bmchris44

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

#2 Iaponicum Ius Et Cladivolutio

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#3 114 Is A Lot Of Cats, For Sure

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#4 It’s Always The Wedding

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: taanukichi

#5 The First Rule Of Waffle House Is

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: john510runner

#6 Gracelynn, Where Art Thou?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: itchy_label

#7 Let Her Cook

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#8 Would

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#9 Absolute Cinema

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#10 Been Spendin’ Most Their Lives Livin’ In A Wolfgangsta’s Paradise

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#11 No Questions Ok!

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#12 Holy Cow!

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#13 Alles Müller, Oder Was?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#14 Oh, Bugger

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#15 Pee Was Never An Option

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#16 That’s The Cheesiest Idea I’ve Ever Heard

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#17 Could It Be Mobile Autistic Doom Pile

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Brutt-Carindine

#18 Facts Though

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Flat_Cake4321

#19 Definitely Lost It

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Previous_Reporter_63

#20 Does Your Town Have A Horseback Jesus?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: just-me1995

#21 Roosters Are The Best

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: asayy

#22 21st Century Surnames

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Alarid

#23 That’d Be Great

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#24 What Did The Frog Do?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: PHOTOCIDE4

#25 Ramifications

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#26 Sweet Lemonade, Sweet Sweet Lemonade

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#27 I Dieded I Guess

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#28 Slipped Into A Comma

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#29 I Dig His Style

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#30 Yep

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: EdinburghDrizzle

#31 That Would Brighten My Day

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#32 Love Is Blind

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#33 All Work And No Play Makes Sauron A Bored-Dûr Boy

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#34 Other People’s Problems

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50

#35 AI AI Captain!

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#36 🦄

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#37 An Encounter I Just Had

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: SirHarvwellMcDervwel

#38 Conversion, Software Version 7.0

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#39 Can’t Remember Where I Found It

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: ispoveditto

#40 Nicknames

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: dino_ski

#41 Who Says It Isn’t

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Cherrymus

#42 10 Years

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: ABitchDivaAndAsshole

#43 Huh?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Wire_Emblem

#44 Schools Did This?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: Your_FBI_Agent_Kevin

#45 Roundabout Dilemma

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: cloud4949

#46 Life Advice

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: r_armaghedon

#47 Til

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: EdinburghDrizzle

#48 I Feel The Anger Through The Screen

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: EdinburghDrizzle

#49 Most?

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#50 My, My, Here Come The Fuzz!

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#51 Project Hail Mary

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: danielxplay22

#52 Still, Could Be Worse

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#53 Holy Smite!

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: InsertGroin

#54 A Strange Submission To A Tumblr Poll Blog

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: fourthcomingofchrist

#55 Suspiciously Specific AI Image Request

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: jjul2009

#56 🤚✋🤚✋🤚✋

56 Oddly Specific Posts That Raise More Questions That They Answer (New Pics)

Image source: RealFemShady

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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