“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on humanity, forcing us to reconsider dozens and hundreds of things, from our attitude towards health and safety to the organization of remote work. And the coronavirus has also shown us how important smells really are in our lives.
Yes, only by losing and then regaining the ability to distinguish odors can one understand their importance for a full perception of the world around us. However, each of us has our own unique sense of smell – and some absolutely cannot stand some odors that are completely natural for the rest of humanity. And this viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated to just such examples.
#1
Seafood. Easily the most revolting smell ever IMHO. Yes, even fresh seafood in a top notch restaurant makes me gag.
Image source: ProbablySatirical, Terje Sollie
#2
Incense, it tends to give me a headache.
Image source: aRabidGerbil, Caroline Attwood
#3
Those pine tree thingy air fresheners? they make me feel nauseous.
Image source: frailmobility, David Guerrero
#4
Patchouli.
Image source: ZodiacRedux, Tara Winstead
#5
Avon perfume from the 1970s that old women drench themselves in before heading to the grocery store.
Image source: soylentdna, Karolina Kaboompics
#6
Ripe bananas. Cloying near rotten fruity sweetness mixed solventy volatiles.
Image source: psilome
#7
That goddamn cucumber melon lotion that *every girl on earth* used in the early 2000’s.
Image source: OxytocinDeficiency, Linda Prebreza
#8
Lavender. Someone gave me lavender flavored suckers when I was having horrible morning sickness during my first pregnancy. It made it so much worse. The smell still makes me gag.
Image source: Isitgum, Baraa Jalahej
#9
Bath and Body Works. Thanks for ruining this section of the mall a******s.
Lush gets an honorable mention. .
Image source: Finchypoo
#10
Pumpkin scented candles 🤢.
Image source: scarlett_wonder_9540, Vlada Karpovich
#11
Vanilla scented candles and lotions etc. The winter holiday season is a plague on my senses. QQ.
Image source: OolongPeachTea, Sherise Van Dyk
#12
Coins and wet metal. It makes me shutter to even think about it.
Image source: Wifey_snowflake, Anthony
#13
Rose scented anything.
Image source: g00gly-eyes, Pixabay
#14
New car smell, cant stand it.
Image source: ABitchForSalt, Mike Bird
#15
Powered Parmesan cheese smells like vomit to me.
Image source: Slight_Sherbert_5239, Pixabay
#16
Air freshener in a bathroom! For the love of God, just turn on the fan or open the door or the window!
Image source: SassySoul_Xoxo, Alesia Kozik
#17
Lillies smell like death to me.
Image source: Extra_Flower6958, Tomas Williams
#18
Gas….. like gas at the gas station lol.
Image source: TheBigBrainProject, sippakorn yamkasikorn
#19
Baby powder. I legit gag.
Image source: ANameGoesHeer, Mike Mozart
#20
Those damn cinnamon pinecones they put out at christmas. So overpowering. I was forced to stock them at work and maintain the christmas candle section one year and now I can’t stand anything “christmas scented” They dump twice as much perfume into the seasonal candles, and its all too overwhelming.
Image source: Nerdy_Nightowl, Annie Spratt
#21
Any liquor smell tbh.
Image source: ArgoverseComics, Dylan de Jonge
#22
Truffles. They smell like hobo feet.
Image source: ElectronFossil
#23
Artificial grape. Most people I know love it, but it turns my stomach every time.
Edit, because this has a stupid amount of responses: Please quit telling me to try Concord grapes. I’ve had them. I don’t think they taste remotely similar. Also, this thread is about smells, not tastes.
And for those of you claiming no one likes that smell, this thread of full of people stating that they are also surrounded by people who love that smell. They literally make incense and air fresheners in that smell that sell out.
Image source: Artistic_Arugula_906, Kai-Chieh Chan
#24
Freshly cut grass. I’m super allergic to grass, so while others associate that smell with nostalgia, summer and sun, I associate it with headaches, sneezing and itchy eyes.
Image source: EdithWhartonsFarts, Ochir-Erdene Oyunmedeg
#25
Babies they smell like s**t.
Image source: CandidEmergency8687
#26
Anything that smells too sweet tends to make me nauseous. Eating it usually isn’t a problem, though.
Image source: UsefulIdiot85, Foodie Factor
#27
Cooked eggs.
Image source: Sylvergirl, Mikhail Nilov
#28
Cilantro.
Image source: Neat_Problem_922
#29
Burning sage.
Image source: Free-Industry701, Los Muertos Crew
#30
Cumin.
Image source: busty-shortcake
