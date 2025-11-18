“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

by

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on humanity, forcing us to reconsider dozens and hundreds of things, from our attitude towards health and safety to the organization of remote work. And the coronavirus has also shown us how important smells really are in our lives.

Yes, only by losing and then regaining the ability to distinguish odors can one understand their importance for a full perception of the world around us. However, each of us has our own unique sense of smell – and some absolutely cannot stand some odors that are completely natural for the rest of humanity. And this viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated to just such examples.

More info: Reddit

#1

Seafood. Easily the most revolting smell ever IMHO. Yes, even fresh seafood in a top notch restaurant makes me gag.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ProbablySatirical, Terje Sollie

#2

Incense, it tends to give me a headache.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: aRabidGerbil, Caroline Attwood

#3

Those pine tree thingy air fresheners? they make me feel nauseous.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: frailmobility, David Guerrero

#4

Patchouli.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ZodiacRedux, Tara Winstead

#5

Avon perfume from the 1970s that old women drench themselves in before heading to the grocery store.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: soylentdna, Karolina Kaboompics

#6

Ripe bananas. Cloying near rotten fruity sweetness mixed solventy volatiles.

Image source: psilome

#7

That goddamn cucumber melon lotion that *every girl on earth* used in the early 2000’s.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: OxytocinDeficiency, Linda Prebreza

#8

Lavender. Someone gave me lavender flavored suckers when I was having horrible morning sickness during my first pregnancy. It made it so much worse. The smell still makes me gag.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Isitgum, Baraa Jalahej

#9

Bath and Body Works. Thanks for ruining this section of the mall a******s. 

Lush gets an honorable mention. .

Image source: Finchypoo

#10

Pumpkin scented candles 🤢.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: scarlett_wonder_9540, Vlada Karpovich

#11

Vanilla scented candles and lotions etc. The winter holiday season is a plague on my senses. QQ.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: OolongPeachTea, Sherise Van Dyk

#12

Coins and wet metal. It makes me shutter to even think about it.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Wifey_snowflake, Anthony

#13

Rose scented anything.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: g00gly-eyes, Pixabay

#14

New car smell, cant stand it.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ABitchForSalt, Mike Bird

#15

Powered Parmesan cheese smells like vomit to me.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Slight_Sherbert_5239, Pixabay

#16

Air freshener in a bathroom! For the love of God, just turn on the fan or open the door or the window!

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: SassySoul_Xoxo, Alesia Kozik

#17

Lillies smell like death to me.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Extra_Flower6958, Tomas Williams

#18

Gas….. like gas at the gas station lol.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: TheBigBrainProject, sippakorn yamkasikorn

#19

Baby powder. I legit gag.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ANameGoesHeer, Mike Mozart

#20

Those damn cinnamon pinecones they put out at christmas. So overpowering. I was forced to stock them at work and maintain the christmas candle section one year and now I can’t stand anything “christmas scented” They dump twice as much perfume into the seasonal candles, and its all too overwhelming.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Nerdy_Nightowl, Annie Spratt

#21

Any liquor smell tbh.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ArgoverseComics, Dylan de Jonge

#22

Truffles. They smell like hobo feet.

Image source: ElectronFossil

#23

Artificial grape. Most people I know love it, but it turns my stomach every time.

Edit, because this has a stupid amount of responses: Please quit telling me to try Concord grapes. I’ve had them. I don’t think they taste remotely similar. Also, this thread is about smells, not tastes.

And for those of you claiming no one likes that smell, this thread of full of people stating that they are also surrounded by people who love that smell. They literally make incense and air fresheners in that smell that sell out.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Artistic_Arugula_906, Kai-Chieh Chan

#24

Freshly cut grass. I’m super allergic to grass, so while others associate that smell with nostalgia, summer and sun, I associate it with headaches, sneezing and itchy eyes.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: EdithWhartonsFarts, Ochir-Erdene Oyunmedeg

#25

Babies they smell like s**t.

Image source: CandidEmergency8687

#26

Anything that smells too sweet tends to make me nauseous. Eating it usually isn’t a problem, though.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: UsefulIdiot85, Foodie Factor

#27

Cooked eggs.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Sylvergirl, Mikhail Nilov

#28

Cilantro.

Image source: Neat_Problem_922

#29

Burning sage.

“What’s A Smell That Most People Consider To Be Good But You Find Repulsive?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Free-Industry701, Los Muertos Crew

#30

Cumin.

Image source: busty-shortcake

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2020
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Hair! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life”: Bride Warned Of “Red Flag” After Groom Asks Time Of Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Painted Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin On Real Cockroaches
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
90+ Kids Built This Intergalactic Space Station In The Woods Of New Hampshire
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Drew Famous Heroes And Villains Of Pop Culture Taking A Selfie With Each Other
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.