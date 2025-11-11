A Giant Sculpture Crawls Out Of The Ground In Public Square Of Budapest

by

Artist Ervin Loránth Hervé created an impressive sculpture called “Popped Up” that depicts a giant man crawling out of the earth. The polystyrene sculpture is located at Széchenyi Square in Budapest, Hungary, and was one of the highlights for the Art Market Budapest 2014 international contemporary art fair.

Art Market Budapest is an annual exhibition and art fair that puts contemporary Central and Eastern European art and artists in the spotlight. Aside from art exhibitions, the fair features round table discussions, artist interviews, book launches, presentations and other events.

More info: herveart.com | artmarketbudapest.hu (h/t: laughingsquidwlb)

